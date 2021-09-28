A list of the horror films returning to Buffalo cinemas in October

Scary movies are back.
Every October local movie screens fill up with favorites like John Carpenter's original "Halloween" and the hilarious "Young Frankenstein" as part of a monthlong celebration of horror films.
But this year brings some new treats with films that are rarely – if ever – shown on the big screen. There's a 90th anniversary celebration of the iconic Universal Monsters with two double features; Cultivate Cinema Circle has a free film series showcasing classic sci-fi; and the Hamburg Palace Theatre starts a Clint Eastwood festival off with, of all things, two of his earliest "blink and you'll miss him" roles in a pair of fantastic B-movies that are at the top of the don't-miss list.
Here's a look at what's been announced so far; more is certainly to come. This list is by date; if a movie is shown multiple times, the description is only given for the first date. Tickets can be ordered in advance online.
Oct. 2: Universal Monsters double feature of “Frankenstein” and “Dracula,” 1 p.m. Regal Elmwood and Transit. See Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi in their iconic roles as two of the original Universal monsters.
Oct. 7: “Evil Dead,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Regal Elmwood and Transit. Join Groovy Bruce Campbell in the first of director Sam Raimi's cult films, returning to theaters for its 40th anniversary.
Oct. 7: "Psycho Goreman," 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. at Dipson Amherst Theatre. A modern B-movie from Canadian filmmaker Steven Kostanski has been aptly described as "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers meets horror." Presented by Thursday Night Terrors.
Oct. 8: “The Omen,” 7:30 p.m. in the Screening Room Cinema and Arts Cafe. This very creepy Richard Donner supernatural thriller finds Gregory Peck and Lee Remick struggling with the fact that their son – marked with the sign of the devil – could be the Antichrist. Presented in a new 4K restoration on the film's 45th anniversary. Also Oct. 9, 12.
Oct. 9: “Them!,” 1 p.m. in the Mason O. Damon Auditorium at Buffalo Central Library. Cultivate Cinema Circle presents a free screening of the film considered to have not only started the giant atomic bug movie craze of the 1950s, but to remain the best of the lot. Buffalo’s James Whitmore stars alongside James Arness in a surprisingly taut story about the cause of mysterious deaths in the Arizona desert.
Oct. 13: “Horror Express,” 7:30 p.m. Screening Room. Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing are rival scientists trying to stop a reanimated primitive man with unique powers on a killing spree aboard the Trans-Siberian Express.
Oct. 14: “Halloween,” 7:30 p.m. Screening Room. John Carpenter's original tale of the Boogeyman remains terrifying more than 40 years later. Also Oct. 29, 31.
Oct. 15: "Halloween III,” 7:30 p.m. with trivia at the Screening Room. The film alone will be shown Oct. 19, 30.
Oct. 21: “Alice Sweet Alice,” 7:30 p.m. at the Screening Room. A girl is suspected of the brutal murder of her sister on her First Communion in this film debut of Brooke Shields.
Oct. 22: George Romero double feature at the Screening Room. 7 p.m., "Night of the Living Dead," Romero's influential 1978 zombie film; 9 p.m. "The Crazies" (1973) finds the military arriving in a small Pennsylvania town after it is overtaken by a virus that causes insanity and death.
Oct. 23: “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” 1 p.m. in the Mason O. Damon Auditorium at Buffalo Central Library. Released at the height of fears of Communism overtaking America, this classic sci-fi film about pod people is part of the Cultivate Cinema free series.
Oct. 23: “Young Frankenstein,” 7:30 p.m. Screening Room. This spot-on comedy/love letter to Universal's "Frankenstein" movies from Mel Brooks is hilarious every time. Also Oct. 26, 30.
Oct. 27: “The Phantom of the Opera,” 7 p.m. Riviera Theatre. Lon Chaney’s silent masterpiece is shown with musical accompaniment by Bruce Woody on the Mighty Wurlitzer. A must-see on the big screen in a classic movie palace – plus it's free.
Oct. 28: “The House on Haunted Hill,” 7 p.m. Screening Room. Movie showman William Castle's fun film stars Vincent Price as a millionaire who offers five strangers $10,000 if they can stay in a haunted house overnight. Also Oct. 30.
Oct. 28: “Nosferatu,” 9 p.m. Screening Room. F.W. Murnau's masterful 1922 silent film is shown with a musical score. Also Nov. 3.
Oct. 28: "Night of the Demons," 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Dipson Amherst Theatre. Teens throw a seance in a funeral parlor – what could go wrong? Part of Thursday Night Terrors.
Oct. 29: "The Revenge of the Creature," 7 p.m. Hamburg Palace Theatre. Jack Arnold's sequel to the great "Creature from the Black Lagoon" finds the title character on the loose after being captured and used as an aquarium attraction. Also Oct. 30 and 31.
Oct. 29: “Suspiria,” 7 p.m. Screening Room. Dario Argento's 1977 landmark Italian film about a young American dancer who finds something terribly wrong at a German ballet school. Also Oct. 30, Nov. 2.
Oct. 29: “Tarantula,” 8:30 p.m. Hamburg Palace. One of the test subjects in a well-meaning scientist's experiment gets loose and terrorizes a desert town as it grows to giant proportions in one of the great big-bug movies of the 1950s. Also Oct. 30 and 31.
Oct. 30: Universal Monsters double feature "The Invisible Man" and "The Wolf Man." 1 p.m. Elmwood Regal and Transit.
Nov. 4: "Black Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Screening Room. Director Bob Clark – yes, the same man behind "Porky's" and "A Christmas Story" – helmed this 1974 slasher film about sorority girls stalked by a killer over the holidays.
Movie theater addresses
Central Library: 1 Lafayette Square
Dipson Amherst Theatre: 3500 Main St.
Hamburg Palace Theatre: 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg
Screening Room Cinema and Arts Cafe: 880 Alberta Drive, Boulevard Mall
Regal Elmwood: 2001 Elmwood Ave.
Regal Transit: 6707 Transit Road