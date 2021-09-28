A list of the horror films returning to Buffalo cinemas in October

Scary movies are back.

Every October local movie screens fill up with favorites like John Carpenter's original "Halloween" and the hilarious "Young Frankenstein" as part of a monthlong celebration of horror films.

But this year brings some new treats with films that are rarely – if ever – shown on the big screen. There's a 90th anniversary celebration of the iconic Universal Monsters with two double features; Cultivate Cinema Circle has a free film series showcasing classic sci-fi; and the Hamburg Palace Theatre starts a Clint Eastwood festival off with, of all things, two of his earliest "blink and you'll miss him" roles in a pair of fantastic B-movies that are at the top of the don't-miss list.

Here's a look at what's been announced so far; more is certainly to come. This list is by date; if a movie is shown multiple times, the description is only given for the first date. Tickets can be ordered in advance online.