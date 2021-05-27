25 summer movies to see in theaters

We’ve been streaming movies for a more than a year now, watching from our homes on tablets and televisions while eating microwave popcorn. Meanwhile, we also watched as anticipated blockbusters in 2020 were delayed and delayed ... and delayed.
Now they’re finally here and we can look forward to a summer movie season back inside theaters. Here’s a look at 25 of the summer films that will be playing in theaters.
We've all fought family battles on behalf of quietude for those we love. Here's another cannily made 90-minute movie about folks whose enemy is another species' monstrous hearing.
“A Quiet Place Part II,” opening May 28. For Buffalo, this is the big one not only for the summer but the entire year. We’ve patiently waited for this Buffalo-made sequel to have its big-screen premiere for 14 months since its original release date. It opens with early screenings May 27 and a full schedule at nearly every local theater on May 28.
“Cruella,” May 28. Emma Stone stars as the young Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians.” In this origin story, set in 1970s London during the punk-rock revolution, we see how a teen Estella dreamt of being a fashion designer on her way to becoming a villainess. Emma Thompson, Mark Strong co-star.
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” June 4. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. This time they’re fighting for the soul of a boy.
“Samaritan,” June 4. Sylvester Stallone stars in film about a boy who sets out to find a superhero who has been missing for 20 years. Who could that be? With Javon “Wanna” Walton.
“In the Heights,” June 11. Before “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the music and lyrics and starred in this Tony Award-winning musical. Now his story of life in Washington Heights is brought to the big screen by director Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”). It could be the project to catapult Anthony Ramos, an original “Hamilton” cast member and the charismatic guy in the Crown Royal commercials, to stardom.
“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” June 16. This sequel to the offbeat 2017 buddy comedy finds the bodyguard (Ryan Reynolds) pulled off his short-lived sabbatical by the hitman’s (Samuel L. Jackson) volatile con-artist wife (Salma Hayek).
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” June 18. James Gordon returns as the voice of Peter Rabbit in this follow-up to the 2018 family comedy based on Beatrix Potter stories. The humans are played by Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo and Rose Byrne.
“Luca,” June 18. It’s not summer without a Pixar family film. “Luca” is a coming-of-age story with an underwater twist: two best friends pal around the Italian Riviera hiding the fact that they are sea creatures.
“F9,” June 25. The ninth film in this two-decade franchise follows the events of “The Fate of the Furious” (2017) with the gang facing off against the brother of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel). With Michelle Rodriquez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena and everyone else you would expect. Directed by Justin Lin.
“Summer of Soul,” July 2. Questlove makes his directorial debut telling the story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, also known as ”Black Woodstock.” The concert footage, boxed away for decades, includes Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone and Nina Simone.
“The Forever Purge,” July 2. The fifth and final movie in the series is a direct sequel to “Purge: Election Year.” A Mexican couple on the run from a drug cartel battles thugs in the now-outlawed Purge. Rewatch the 2018 Buffalo-made “The First Purge” to see how it started.
“Black Widow,” July 9. Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe picks up where “Captain America: Civil War” left off with Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) on the run and forced to confront her past in Russia – including her family (Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh).
“Roadrunner,” July 16. Director Morgan Neville explores the too-short life of chef and humanitarian Anthony Bourdain.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy,” July 16. LeBron James joins Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes gang for this sequel to the 1996 super-popular Michael Jordan live-action animated film.
“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” July 23. The fourth film of the animated series finds Drac and friends searching for a cure after they are accidentally turned into humans. With the voices of Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg.
“Old,” July 23. For some of us, a new film from M. Night Shyamalan is always exciting. For his latest, he was inspired by the graphic novel “Sandcastle.” Vacationers on a beach realize they are rapidly aging. With Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell and Ken Leong.
“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins,” July 23. “Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding takes over the role of Snake Eyes in this spinoff from the “G.I. Joe” film series.
“Jungle Cruise,” July 30. This family adventure based on the Disneyland ride stars the likable pairing of Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. He’s a riverboat captain, she’s a scientist searching for a tree with healing powers. They’ll have to travel through a jungle with dangerous and supernatural elements to find it.
“Stillwater,” July 30. Matt Damon stars as an oil-rig worker who heads to France where his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin) is arrested for murder in this thriller from director Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”).
“The Green Knight,” July 30. Another much-delayed film finally gets to the big screen. Dev Patel plays Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew, who takes off on a quest to find the Green Knight in this fantasy from director David Lowery. With Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton.
“The Suicide Squad,” Aug. 6. Can director James Gunn do for DC what he did for Marvel with this reboot that comes only five years after the 2016 film? We’ll see. Margot Robbie, Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman are joined by Sylvester Stallone, Idris Elba and John Cena.
“Respect,” Aug. 13. Highly anticipated biopic on Aretha Franklin stars Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul. Also starring Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige and Marlon Wayans.
“Free Guy,” Aug. 13. Here’s a kooky premise: Ryan Reynolds plays a bank teller who realizes he’s really a “non-player character” in a video game. This action comedy is from director Shawn Levy who previously brought characters to life in the “Night at the Museum” films.
“Paw Patrol: The Movie,” Aug 20. Tailor-made for the youngest ones in the family, this CGI-animated movie is based on the adorable little characters from the popular television show.
“Reminiscence,” Aug. 20 in theaters and on HBO Max. Lisa Joy (“Westworld”) makes her feature film directorial debut in this sci-fi mystery thriller. Hugh Jackman plays a scientist who helps people relive their memories, then falls for his mysterious new client. With Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton.