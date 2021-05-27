25 summer movies to see in theaters

We’ve been streaming movies for a more than a year now, watching from our homes on tablets and televisions while eating microwave popcorn. Meanwhile, we also watched as anticipated blockbusters in 2020 were delayed and delayed ... and delayed.

Now they’re finally here and we can look forward to a summer movie season back inside theaters. Here’s a look at 25 of the summer films that will be playing in theaters.

+4 Buffalo can revel in role it plays in taut monster party 'A Quiet Place Part II' We've all fought family battles on behalf of quietude for those we love. Here's another cannily made 90-minute movie about folks whose enemy is another species' monstrous hearing.

“A Quiet Place Part II,” opening May 28. For Buffalo, this is the big one not only for the summer but the entire year. We’ve patiently waited for this Buffalo-made sequel to have its big-screen premiere for 14 months since its original release date. It opens with early screenings May 27 and a full schedule at nearly every local theater on May 28.

“Cruella,” May 28. Emma Stone stars as the young Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians.” In this origin story, set in 1970s London during the punk-rock revolution, we see how a teen Estella dreamt of being a fashion designer on her way to becoming a villainess. Emma Thompson, Mark Strong co-star.