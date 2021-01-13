Make a winter play date with the family at these area attractions

Here’s another local attraction that will help families on a budget. The History Museum is offering free admission at least through the end of January. All of the museum’s exhibits are open, though some “high touch” interactive activities are not available. With the Bills’ current playoff run and the start of the Sabres season, it’s a good time to check out the exhibit “Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports.” Kids will enjoy the Train Gallery where they can see an expansive display with more than 200 feet of track and 100 miniature buildings depicting the 19th century in Buffalo and Western New York. “Neighbors: The People of Erie County” has artifacts and hands-on displays. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Preregistration is highly recommended through buffalohistory.org.