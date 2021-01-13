Make a winter play date with the family at these area attractions

Cabin fever. It’s kicking in earlier than usual since we’ve been sticking so close to home for nearly a year. And with this weekend leading up to a day off for kids with Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 18, many parents are looking for things to do.
We checked in with some of our family attractions and found these seven spots ready to safely welcome you. Masks must be worn and capacity is reduced so tickets generally need to be reserved in advance. Check websites for full Covid-19 precautions and tickets.
It’s always fun to visit this Niagara Falls attraction and parents will think it’s even better this weekend with a “716 Days” admission discount. For every full-price admission purchased from Jan. 16 to 18, a second admission is $7.16. Tickets must be booked online to get the discount for those days.
Be sure to visit the new M&T Bank Shark and Ray Bay interactive exhibit that allows you to get very close – and touch, if you like – sharks and stingrays including white spotted bamboo sharks, Atlantic stingrays and horseshoe crabs.
Although live shows and presentations are not currently offered, some prerecorded presentations can be watched. But if you're lucky, you may see trainers working live and feeding the penguins and sea lions. Regular admission is $19.95 adults, $17.95 seniors and $14.95 ages 12 and younger. The Aquarium (701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls) is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit aquariumofniagara.org.
Here’s another local attraction that will help families on a budget. The History Museum is offering free admission at least through the end of January. All of the museum’s exhibits are open, though some “high touch” interactive activities are not available. With the Bills’ current playoff run and the start of the Sabres season, it’s a good time to check out the exhibit “Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports.” Kids will enjoy the Train Gallery where they can see an expansive display with more than 200 feet of track and 100 miniature buildings depicting the 19th century in Buffalo and Western New York. “Neighbors: The People of Erie County” has artifacts and hands-on displays. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Preregistration is highly recommended through buffalohistory.org.
Kids of all ages always get a kick out of seeing Seymour the Mastodon and Stanley the Albertosaurus, the museum’s largest inhabitants. Exhibits are open on floors 2, 3 and 4 where you can visit the “Rethink Extinct” exhibit and see a rare fully intact Elephant Bird Egg, creepy crawlies in “Bug Works,” and artifacts from the museum’s extensive anthropology collections.
Visitors will be given a free stylus to use with the touchscreens at various exhibits. The Kellogg Observatory is not open. The Museum of Science (1020 Humboldt Parkway) is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission tickets must be reserved in advance at sciencebuff.org or call 896-5200. Admission is $16 adults, $13 for seniors, students, military and ages 2 to 17.
See a different side of the zoo on a winter visit when cold-weather animals are in their element. Walk around Arctic Edge to take in four exhibit spaces on polar bears, bald eagles, arctic foxes and the Eurasian lynx. It’s also where you can watch polar bears Luna and Sakari revel in the snow and ice water. Go to Sea Lion Cove to see how big Toni the sea lion has grown now that she’s about 18 months old. Her mom, Jesse, is sure to be nearby. Visit Otter Creek, then take a walk to see Scout the red panda and the lion exhibit. Zoo members get a complimentary hot cocoa.
Indoor exhibits are closed. If you can’t visit the zoo in-person, you can participate in its ongoing virtual offerings. At 2 p.m. Saturday, the next Wild Workshop is about the animals at Arctic Edge. Cost is $25 per person. Or you can see the animals from home in a virtual web show that includes “meeting” four or five animals and a Q&A session. It lasts about an hour. The next one is 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $15 per device. Visit buffalozoo.org or Facebook to register and find future dates.
The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday for winter hours, plus Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Feb. 15 (Presidents Day). Admission is $14.95 general, $12.95 for seniors and $10.95 ages 2 to 12. Advance timed admission must be reserved at buffalozoo.org.
Explore & More Museum, the Ralph C. Wilson Children’s Museum
This educational playland at Canalside has reopened with limited hours and occupancy, but kids can still play. Everything is sanitized after use and bags are near exhibits once kids are done playing with toys. Hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, plus Jan. 18 (Martin Luther King Day) and Feb. 15 (Presidents Day). Timed admission tickets must be purchased in advance online. Check-in times are 9:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Admission is $11 for children and adults 1 year of age and older.
Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown always looks beautiful in winter. But in the 18th century, those conditions were harsh for soldiers and civilians. Learn more in the family program “Winter Warriors,” held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 16. It will explore what it was like at that time through living history demonstrations such as fire-starting, food preservation and snowshoeing (weather permitting) and programs on clothing and gear needed to survive in the woods for weeks at a time. You’ll also learn how soldiers and civilians at the fort passed the time and survived the winter. Complimentary hot chocolate will be available at the Visitor Center.
Guests visiting any day are given an orientation talk and printed program and can watch musket demonstrations by a historical interpreter in period dress. The national historic landmark is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets are available at the door. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for ages 6-12. Visit oldfortniagara.org.
Our many outdoor trails and nature areas aren’t just to enjoy over the summer. Winter walks can be among the most beautiful and there is an abundance of wildlife to enjoy. (Be on the lookout for the colorful Red-Bellied Woodpecker.) So grab cold-weather gear for the kids and some hot cocoa and walk among the open trails at Tifft. Or check into some of the small private tours ($75) including a Hot Chocolate Hike offered through January. Pets aren’t allowed at this time. Visit tifft.org for private tours and updated visitor information.