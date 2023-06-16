A book and short film that imagines a world where Buffalo Bills fans are superheroes are also helping a cause close to the hearts of the team's fans.

Writer, director and producer Travis Carlson of the Pan-American Film Division started writing the coffee table book “Mafia: Buffalo vs. The Multiverse” as a hobby last September, imagining a parallel adventure story of the Bills season as a Marvel comic. He kept writing and incorporated artificial intelligence images, transforming Bills players into cyborgs or cowboys, and reimagining Buffalo landmarks in different environments. By the time the season ended, he and the rest of the Pan-Am team figured the best use of the book would be to partner with a charity to give back to Bills fans.

The chosen charity was Pancho Packs, created by the late Ezra “Pancho Billa” Castro, the mask-wearing Bills fan who often traveled from his home in Dallas to Bills games. In lieu of flowers after his death from cancer in 2019, Castro had requested donations of school supplies to fill backpacks for needy students. To gain attention to the Pancho Packs fundraiser, Pan-Am then created a four-minute, otherworldly action-comedy film that can be streamed on YouTube under the name of "Bills Mafia Insanity for Pancho Billa."

The short was cleverly edited to appear as one long drone shot that loops wildly in and around the landscape of Buffalo RiverWorks as we see Bills fans defeat rival teams. Watching it gives the feeling of being on a roller coaster, as the visuals shift quickly amid a flurry of Zubaz and red and blue powder, featuring a "table smashing academy" and zip lining between grain elevators. "Squish the fish," "circle the wagons" and "trust the process" are some of the familiar phrases heard throughout the short.

The film was made with the help of more than 60 volunteers, alongside beloved local super fans Pinto Ron, The Chefs and Bills Elvis. Carlson, who spent five years working for the Bills, said that he had been lucky enough to meet Pancho Billa, and a lot of the shifting attitude of Bills fandom can be credited to him.

“John Lang (Bills Elvis) said directly that prior to [Pancho], it was a party and then it was sort of like, 'Let’s use our spotlight for good,' and that really changed the culture,” Carlson said. “One of the most proud aspects I think of our fan culture and city is that it’s doing so much good for people.”

Pan-Am Films had the initial goal of raising $10,000 in 30 days, which was the amount needed to produce and distribute the book. They reached their goal right before midnight June 13, less than two weeks after the video was posted.

After spending the last 10 months donating their time on the project, the Pan-Am team will continue to raise money and take more orders of “Mafia: Buffalo vs. The Multiverse.”

Carlson said that the continued excitement of the Bills fandom, the eager involvement of the Bills super fans and the "giving back or giving forward attitude" that started with others, has inspired Pan-Am to keep up their enthusiasm for the project.

"That helped everybody feel like it’s good to keep pushing forward.”

Info: To order the book or make a donation to Pancho Packs, visit indiegogo.com/projects/bills-mafia-for-pancho-packs#/