Local farmers share tips on picking the perfect pumpkin

Finding the perfect pumpkin should be at the top of everyone’s fall to-do list. Whether you’re aiming to decorate, bake or carve, knowing what to look for is key. Melinda Vizcarra of Becker Farms, and Patrick Spoth of Kelkenberg Farm have shared their firsthand farming secrets to picking the best pumpkin based on your needs.

For the perfect jack-o'-lantern, Vizcarra said that the key to any pumpkin is picking it before the vine dies. “It doesn’t have to be all orange because it will ripen later, but you want to cut that stem while it’s nice and healthy and green,” Vizcarra said. Once the vine starts dying, the rot will eventually reach the fruit, starting with the stem, causing the pumpkin to spoil faster.

Spoth said you also want to check that "there's no blemishes on it – nicks, cuts, scars,” ensuring a perfect canvas for your masterpiece and no chance of early spoiling.

For baking, look for pie pumpkins, which are significantly smaller in size, weighing in at 3 to 5 pounds. “[They] have more flesh on the inside and less seeds, they’re not as stringy,” Vizcarra said.

Due to the fibrous nature of carving pumpkins, the meat is not as conducive to baking, Vizcarra explained. She recommended the Winter Luxury variety, citing a rough appearance with pale speckles running down the sides and a more reddish skin.

“[Pie pumpkins] have a much harder, denser flesh and a deeper orange color to them, so that when you do cook with them, it produces a better texture for making pumpkin pie or pumpkin stew,” Spoth said.

For decor, small, stackable pumpkins have become a popular trend, Spoth added. “They come in all different colors – blues, pinks, whites, grays, dark greens – and they're kind of more of a flat shape with a deep ribbing. “People like to buy them in groups of three, [it] just makes for a really interesting ornamental display for your porch or in your house.”

Spoth noted that these pint-sized picks can also be used in baking and cooking. “You decorate with them all fall long and then turn them into Thanksgiving pie, so they're like a double purpose type thing. The popularity of them has really increased,” he said.

Once you have brought your pumpkins home, it’s best to store them outside in a cool, dry place, such as under your porch. However, if the forecast calls for frost, bring them inside as freezing can induce an early internal spoil.

After carving, the best way to preserve your pumpkin is to keep it hydrated and moisturized. Tips include spraying the inside with vegetable oil or diluted peppermint dish soap, and soaking it in cold water overnight.

“Don't wait ‘til October 25th to get your pumpkin, it's the same pumpkin on October 25th that you're going to get in September,” Spoth advised. “Get out and get your pumpkin and enjoy it when the weather's nice,” he continued, noting that you also avoid late-season crowds.

“Fall is such a beautiful time of year and there’s nothing better than to go out and be part of nature,” Vizcarra said. “It’s a great way to spend an afternoon with your family and friends.”

5 spots to pick pumpkins

The pumpkin picking season begins for most farms by the middle to end of September. Here are five locations to visit; many include fall activities. Check websites for hours and more information.

Akron Acres, 12607 Stage Road, Akron (716-542-2314)

Awald Farms, 2195 Shirley Road, North Collins (716-337-3162)

Becker Farms, 3724 Quaker Road, Gasport (716-772-2211)

Harris Farm, 8475 Ridge Road, Gasport (716-772-5229)

Kelkenberg Farm, 9270 Wolcott Road, Clarence Center (716-741-4862)