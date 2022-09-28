Leaf peeping by train, ski lift and hiking

Leaf peeping – seeking out and gazing at trees festooned with vibrant autumnal red, orange and yellow – is an annual pastime for locals and nature-loving tourists visiting the Empire State. Fall color-viewing may happen while traversing parks and roadways, or visiting nearby places for a number of ways to enjoy fall colors on foot, bike, train and more.

Hot Tip: Check out the I Love NY website's Fall Foliage Report (iloveny.com) which is an interactive map of the Empire State by region. Leah Mueller, tourism sales director at Visit Buffalo Niagara, has been submitting weekly reports on the status of Western New York fall colors for the site. As of late September, most of the Western New York region is experience a 10% to 15% change with yellows, orange and red colors starting to show.

By ski lift

During October, ski lifts at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville take nature gazers to the hilltops during Fall Foliage Weekends (every Saturday and Sunday) and two Fall Festival weekends (Oct. 8-9, 15-16). Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Fall Foliage Weekends, Spruce Lake quad lift zooms peepers to the top where hiking and mountain biking (BYO or rental) are options. The cost is $12 per person; kids 6 and younger are gratis. Lift tickets for fall finery-related events are sold online (holidayvalley.com) and at the resort; packages for mountain bike rentals and lift passes are available.

Finding a Vermont fall close to home in picture-perfect Allegany County Nearby Angelica, Cuba, Wellsville and Alfred are four spots where you can get your Vermont in Fall experience with foliage-rich drives and picturesque small towns.

By train

Buffalo Cattaraugus & Jamestown Scenic Railway (4 Scott St., Hamburg). Buffalo Cattaraugus & Jamestown Scenic Railway, a Hamburg-based nonprofit that shares its love of passenger trains with the public, leads hour-long excursions of themed rides on a 1920's train. In October, foliage rides take passengers on a round-trip journey for viewing fall colors in the Eden Valley. Trains depart at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, 9, 15 and 16. Tickets are $22 for adults, and $18 for children; tickets may be purchased online (bcjrailroad.com) or at the depot. There are options for Caboose seating (same price as regular tickets), and Snack Car tables that are for groups of up to four. Arrive at least 30 minutes early.

Medina Railroad Museum (530 West Ave., Medina). Two-hour leaf peeping rides on a vintage train depart the museum on Oct. 15, 16, 20, 22 and 23. There are multiple times each day, but some are already sold out so check available tickets online. Coach seating is $28 for adults, $26 for seniors, $24 for ages 1 to 17; limited first-class seating is available. Tickets include free admission to the museum.

Arcade & Attica Railroad(297 Main St., Arcade). Wyoming County-based Arcade & Attica Railroad is also part museum/part station. Fall rides take passengers through farmland and countryside landscapes with a stop at Curriers Depot where you can take a self-guided tour, buy concessions and take part in activities for kids. Rides lasts about 2 hours and 20 minutes and are offered at 11 and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 1-23 and also at 1 p.m. Oct. 5, 12 and 18. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $19 for children ages 2-12: purchase online or at the station.

New York & Lake Erie Railroad departs from Gowanda for two-hour train rides through the beautiful foliage-rich Cattaraugus County countryside. The excursions head to South Dayton with some layover time to enjoy autumnal refreshments before heading back. Book tickets for these October rides online (nylerailroad.com), or in person. Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, and $15 for children. Departures are at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays beginning Oct. 8 through October.

By foot and bike

A visit to Knox Farm State Park has more than 600 acres of easy hiking trails. This gorgeous site in East Aurora, will, if timed right, have fall colors along the well-marked pathways. The park entrance is on Buffalo Road and cycling is permitted in parts of the park. Its website (www.parks.ny.gov/parks/163) has a downloadable trail map. A visit to Allegany State Park (www.parks.ny.gov/parks/1) in Salamanca, about an hour outside of Buffalo, has the bonus of the beautiful drive into Cattaraugus County. The park is also a part of the Enchanted Mountains tourism initiative (enchantedmountains.com) that offers a map of trails to visit for viewing splashes of fall colors.