Last-minute ideas for celebrating Valentine's Day

But this year it will cost you a bit more. “My father started it, and remarkably, we kept the same price for 18 years until this year,” Camillo said. “With inflation and prices going up, the seafood doubled, the beef doubled, and the packaging, so we had to increase it by $10.”

Despite the new price tag of $29.99, sales are on pace with last year. And if the specials sell out, customers can build their own. “We sell a lot of steaks, lobster tails and seafood. This year, we’re not even carrying crab because it’s too expensive – over $50 per pound,” Camillo said, noting that it’s still cheaper to eat at home than at a restaurant. The market is closed on Sundays and Mondays, so be sure to plan ahead even when dining at home.

The sweets

Nothing says I love you more than a heart-shaped chocolate with your loved one’s name on it. “Name hearts never go out of style,” said Howard Cadmus of Sweet Jenny’s in Williamsville. “As a kid you saw it, and nostalgia fuels it. People will say my mom or dad or aunt got them for me.”