Last-minute ideas for celebrating Valentine's Day

Can you mix romance and football? We will find out this weekend when Valentine’s Day collides with Super Bowl LVI, which has area businesses preparing for anything. “It will be interesting since the Super Bowl and Valentine’s weekend are the same weekend,” said Gaeton Camillo from Camillo’s Sloan Super Market. “That’s a first so I guess we’ll get a little mix of everything.”
With Saturday night dinner reservations hard to come by and Sunday reserved for football, couples may choose to celebrate with a romantic dinner for two at home on Saturday or on Monday, which is officially Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re looking to go out or cook at home, here are some last-minute suggestions to keep both sides of the couple beaming with love this Valentine’s Day.
Gourmet dinner at home
For 18 years, Camillo’s (494 Reiman St., Sloan) has offered a Sweetheart Dinner Special for Two: two 8-ounce Black Angus strip steaks, six jumbo shrimp cocktail, two twice baked potatoes, two 3-ounce lobster tails and cake. The special has become a popular tradition over the years.
“Last year with restaurant restrictions, we hit a record number of 10,000 sold,” Camillo said. “This year, the same people are leery of going out, and people will celebrate at home. Parents will come in and buy three or four as gifts to their kids and their spouses.”
But this year it will cost you a bit more. “My father started it, and remarkably, we kept the same price for 18 years until this year,” Camillo said. “With inflation and prices going up, the seafood doubled, the beef doubled, and the packaging, so we had to increase it by $10.”
Despite the new price tag of $29.99, sales are on pace with last year. And if the specials sell out, customers can build their own. “We sell a lot of steaks, lobster tails and seafood. This year, we’re not even carrying crab because it’s too expensive – over $50 per pound,” Camillo said, noting that it’s still cheaper to eat at home than at a restaurant. The market is closed on Sundays and Mondays, so be sure to plan ahead even when dining at home.
The sweets
Nothing says I love you more than a heart-shaped chocolate with your loved one’s name on it. “Name hearts never go out of style,” said Howard Cadmus of Sweet Jenny’s in Williamsville. “As a kid you saw it, and nostalgia fuels it. People will say my mom or dad or aunt got them for me.”
The tradition continues with a new twist that became evident to Cadmus throughout the pandemic. “People want to cheer up their friends and family,” he said. “We’ve gone past the realm of, ‘let’s get a sitter and go for a romantic dinner’ for Valentine’s Day. People are buying foiled hearts to ship to their friends.”
And if you don’t have a valentine this year, it’s perfectly acceptable to celebrate since self-care is growing in popularity. “Someone will come in for a chocolate heart and say, ‘it’s for myself, put my name on it,” says Cadmus, noting that people have realized the fragility of life. “You should honor yourself, and you’re lucky when you’re healthy and happy.”
Cadmus recently left his law practice to focus on family and the sweet shop that he and his wife, Tara, have owned for the past 12 years.
Now they’re gearing up for those last-minute Valentine’s Day sales. “Easter is a weeklong, Christmas is a month, and Valentine’s Day is two or three days,” he said. “The 14th will be very busy, especially with guys getting gifts.”
Sweet Jenny’s expects novelty chocolates, confections, French silk chocolates and even homemade ice cream to be popular items this weekend. “We have ice cream sandwiches and pies for Valentine’s Day,” Cadmus said. “Western New Yorkers never turn away from ice cream – we are steady even in January, February and March.”
Heart-shaped pizza
For those who plan to “kill two birds with one stone” this weekend by combining Valentine’s Day with the Super Bowl, good luck. If you’re bold enough to give that a try, at least consider getting your pizza in the shape of a heart.
Several area pizzerias are offering heart-shaped pies like Franco’s Pizzeria, which has five area locations. “Looking for a way to show your significant other, friend or family member that you care? Share love from the heart,” its website reads. “Year-round, we have our specialty heart-shaped pizza on order.”
A call to the pizzeria confirms that prices start at $15.21 for a medium with cheese, but additional toppings might be needed to win your loved one over.
Call your favorite pizzeria to see if heart-shaped pizzas are offered.
6 ways to celebrate Valentine's weekend
Go to a movie: The romantic comedy "The Princess Bride" will be shown multiple times throughout Valentine's weekend at the Screening Room Arts Cafe (Boulevard Mall). Times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12 plus a Mimosa Matinee at 1 p.m. Feb. 13 (mimosas are $3). Admission is $6 and $7. On Feb. 14, the movie will be shown at 5 and 8 p.m. with a free mini ice cream sundae or candy; admission is $10.
Be serenaded: Trumpeter Chris Botti returns with his Valentine's concert with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in Kleinhans Music Hall. Visit bpo.org.
Get a last-minute gift: Shop for Buffalo-themed goods, enjoy live music, ice skating and food and drinks at "Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest," held by Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 12 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.).
A romantic ride: Bundle up for a romantic Valentine’s Night Ride on the Buffalo Heritage Carousel (44 Prime St. at Canalside) from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Tickets are $10 and include two hours of riding and a gift. Reservations are required and can be made at buffaloheritagecarousel.org.
Bier pairing. Hofbräuhaus Buffalo (190 Scott St.) is hosting a Valentine's Bier Pairing Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Bavarian food and drink is prepared by Culinary Director Andy Bouchard and Braumaster Scott Shuler in the bar's private King Ludwig room. The four-course meal includes roasted red beet salad with goat cheese and aged banyuls vinegar reduction with an entree of pan-seared New York strip and jumbo shrimp carrot potato puree, sautéed Crimini mushrooms, wilted spinach and burgundy demi-glace. The cost is $70 per person.
Comedy: Spend Valentine's Day with funny guy Joe Zimmerman performing at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at Helium Buffalo (30 Mississippi St.). A Valentine's Day package includes two reserved seats plus chocolate and strawberries; cost is $90. General admission tickets start at $25.