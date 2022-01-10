Lace up for open skating at these Buffalo-area rinks

Looking for some area spots to enjoy a favorite chilly Buffalo pastime? We’ve compiled a listing of ice skating rinks both outdoor and indoor to visit during winter. Be sure to check outdoor rinks before venturing out since both too warm or too cold temperatures can close them for the day.
Ice at Canalside (44 Prime St.)
This large outdoor rink near Buffalo’s waterfront is versatile in colder months, offering ice skating, curling and ice bikes in the iconic city spot. The Ice at Canalside is the perfect metropolitan rink to enjoy ice skating by day or night. It's large, in a picturesque location with the Canalside bridge over the top of skaters' heads and surrounded by the revitalized cityscape including Explore & More Children's Museum and the LECOM Harborcenter. By night, strings of lights hung over the ice give it a warm glow.
Skate rentals are $5 during normal hours, training walkers for $2, and lockers for $1. Admission is free for ages 5 and younger, $5 for children and military, and $7 for visitors ages 13 and older.
Public skating hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. The rink is reserved for league play and private party bookings on Mondays and Tuesdays. The ice is also open for school holidays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 17 and Feb. 21-24.
Rotary Rink (40 Fountain Plaza)
This outdoor venue in the heart of the downtown Buffalo has been an area staple for skaters for about 20 years.
Skating is free at the rink, located at the corner of Main and Chippewa streets in Fountain Plaza. Skaters are surrounded by high-rises of such iconic Buffalo architecture as the Electric Tower and M&T Bank in the landmark building with the gold dome. At night, the buildings light up to add to the atmosphere. The rink is only blocks away from neighboring restaurants like Misuta Chow’s and Fattey Beer Co.
It is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. It is closed Mondays. It is also open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 17 and Feb. 21-25. Skate rentals are $2 for children and $3 for adults, available until 30 minutes before closing.
Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.)
A home for food conventions, pageants and other events throughout the year, Buffalo RiverWorks also boasts variability in the winter, transforming into an ice rink during winter months.
This massive covered outdoor rink is home to several favorite winter activities including skating and curling. Near General Mills, the grain elevators and Tewksbury Lodge, this is the rink if you’re looking to savor the gorgeous view of the revitalized Buffalo waterfront under the lights and cover, or grab something to eat or drink at The Ward or RiverWorks Brewing Co.
Register for open skating on the RiverWorks website. Admission and skate rentals are $5 each.
East Aurora Classic Rink (41 Riley St., East Aurora)
This rink is the perfect pick if you’re looking to skate and spend a day in historic East Aurora. About 30 minutes from downtown Buffalo, this quaint town is home to the Aurora Theatre, Vidler’s 5 & 10, and a series of delicious eateries.
The covered rink also has a cool history since it was made from the rink used during the 2008 Winter Classic NHL game at what is now called Highmark Stadium. It has a comforting wooden, almost cabinlike entrance where visitors can purchase admission for $6 and rent skates for $5.
Available on weekends for open skating, the rink often hosts youth hockey and other programs, as well.
Hours of operation for regular weekend skates are from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Fridays, 1 to 2:20 p.m. and 7 to 8:45 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 2:20 p.m. Sundays.
Indoor rinks
North Buffalo Ice Rink (156 Tacoma Ave.)
Public skating is generally available daily at this indoor rink. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Skating for city residents costs $2 for ages over 18 and $1 for children and seniors; $3 for non-city residents. Skate rentals are $2.
Northtown Center (1615 Amherst Manor Drive, Amherst)
This indoor facility is a busy place offering a few types of open skating including sessions for senior citizens and figure skating. The full schedule is available online. Skating is $5 with Town of Amherst ID card, $8 general. Skate rentals are $5.