Lace up for open skating at these Buffalo-area rinks

Looking for some area spots to enjoy a favorite chilly Buffalo pastime? We’ve compiled a listing of ice skating rinks both outdoor and indoor to visit during winter. Be sure to check outdoor rinks before venturing out since both too warm or too cold temperatures can close them for the day.

Ice at Canalside (44 Prime St.)

This large outdoor rink near Buffalo’s waterfront is versatile in colder months, offering ice skating, curling and ice bikes in the iconic city spot. The Ice at Canalside is the perfect metropolitan rink to enjoy ice skating by day or night. It's large, in a picturesque location with the Canalside bridge over the top of skaters' heads and surrounded by the revitalized cityscape including Explore & More Children's Museum and the LECOM Harborcenter. By night, strings of lights hung over the ice give it a warm glow.

Skate rentals are $5 during normal hours, training walkers for $2, and lockers for $1. Admission is free for ages 5 and younger, $5 for children and military, and $7 for visitors ages 13 and older.