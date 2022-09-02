Architects of Air: Daedalum Luminarium, Through Sept. 5 at Canalside.

This family friendly attraction looks like giant silver inflatables from the outside. Inside, it's a colorful journey through winding passageways that are reminiscent of a stained glass window or a futuristic sci-fi setting. Remove your shoes at the door and walk through the soft, maze-like interior, where each space brings more walkways to explore. Immerse yourself in the colors that change with the outside light and the many geometric patterns in the passageways and in the overhead domes. It is suitable for all ages and accessibility levels (including wheelchairs). Children, however, must be accompanied by adults. Timed tickets are $10 advance. They can also be purchased for $12 at the door.

Ballpark Brew Bash, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Sahlen Field.

Beer fans can mingle with more than 50 brewers who will be offering samples of craft beer, IPA, ciders and sours. In addition to popular local spots like Pearl Street Brewery, Big Ditch, Community Beer Works and Resurgence, you'll find offerings from Blue Toad Hard Cider (Rochester), the female-owned Young Lion Brewing Company (Canandaigua), Prairie Artisan Ales (Oklahoma) and Torch & Crown Brewing (New York City). General admission is $35; VIP tickets are $79 and provide early entry (3 p.m.) and a tent with 17 breweries and special food.

National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Celebrate one of Buffalo's greatest inventions – the chicken wing - at this popular festival that draws people from around the world. In the 20 years of Wing Fest, 1.4 million people have eaten nearly 6 million wings weighing 220 tons. The festival has grown so big that it had to move to Highmark Stadium, the home of the Buffalo Bills, where it makes its second appearance this weekend. In addition to sampling more than 100 styles of wings from 25 eateries, there are chicken wing eating competitions, a baby wing pageant, live music and other entertainment, including bobbing for wings. Admission is $20, with $1.50 food tickets.

Watermelon Fest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Greg’s U-Pick Farm, 9270 Lapp Road, Clarence Center.

Cool down with refreshing homegrown watermelon during this family festival. Free activities include a visit to the animal barn. For extra admission, there are hayrides to the watermelon patch, a watermelon contest and kids activities. U-pick watermelons and treats are for sale in the bakery. Food trucks will be on site.

Buffalo Naval Park Family Series. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park at Canalside. Meet active duty and veteran sailors and marines during this celebration of the Navy/Marines Day. There will be exhibits and interactive activities for the kids, who will get to ask questions, too.

Buffalo Jazz Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Seneca One, downtown Buffalo.

The free festival will be held outside Seneca One in the West Plaza area. In addition to performances by the likes of the John Troy Quartet, Trigger & the Sermon, the Dave Hill Group and Wendell Rivera Latin Jazz Ensemble, there will be food trucks, refreshments, mini-vendors from Buffalo Holiday Market and a family friendly atmosphere. Chairs and coolers are fine to bring.

Oliver Street Labor Day Festival, 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 on Oliver Street between 9th and 11th avenues, North Tonawanda. Free admission, $10 entry fee for participating car show vehicles.

Say goodbye to summer at this event with vintage cars, artisan vendors and live music by The Fleetwood Mac Experience, Back to the Bars, Hot Daddy Rocks and The A List. Walkers will pack Oliver Street near Brownie's Sports Bar and Tavern to peruse lines of custom cars until around 6 p.m., before heading to grab dinner and some brews.

Haudenosaunee Micro-Short Film Program, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Burchfield Penney Arts Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave. Free admission and registration (eventbrite.com); donations accepted.

Now in its second year, this program features a variety of micro-short films curated by Seneca filmmaker Terry J. Jones from Haudenosaunee filmmakers based in Turtle Island (North America and Canada). There will be 17 micro-films shown by 14 indigenous filmmakers. A panel discussion and Q&A session follows. Half of the donations will be shared with the filmmakers, directly supporting independent Indigenous filmmaking; the other half supports Spark Filmmakers Collaborative public events and programming.

Kurtis Conner, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets are $51 to $73 (ticketmaster.com).

After building initial traction on Vine — the short video app that died before TikTok could live — this Toronto native grew his comedy following to more than 4 million subscribers through dad-joke-ridden YouTube commentary videos, usually concerning cringe-worthy social media trends and opinions on bizarre TV sprinkled with potty humor.

Pan-Am Walking Tour, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Court. Admission reservations $10 per person (buffalohistory.org).