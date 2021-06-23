Kite enthusiasts put on colorful air shows

If you’ve driven down the Skyway on a moderately windy day, chances are you’ve seen Jim Emmanuele’s gigantic kites soaring next to the city skyline. Giant octopus, trilobite and triangle-shaped kites measuring around 65 feet long loom like a fleet of aliens waiting to invade downtown Buffalo.
To say Emmanuele is a kite enthusiast would be putting it lightly.
The 51-year-old said he has a collection of roughly 100 kites (spanning 25 styles) valued at $20,000. Whenever he flies he likes to bring 15 kites with him – five for light wind, five for medium wind and five for high wind. He also comes prepared with business cards containing his phone number, which he gives to curious onlookers so they can call him and ask when he’s flying next.
At a large gravel parking lot at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor one recent day in June, Emmanuele had a problem. In a matter of five minutes, all seven of his kites came down after a shift in the wind.
“Wow, this is incredible, absolutely incredible what just happened,” Emmanuele said. “You never know with the wind, you just hope they come back up.”
Minutes later the wind picked up and Emmanuele and a friend who helps him manage his kites feverishly zipped from one kite to the next to get them back in the air. Pretty soon he had 10 kites up and a small group of onlookers admiring his collection.
The inherent beauty of seeing his colorful kites contrasted against the blue sky has motivated Emmanuele to fly kites for the last 25 years. He also enjoys the social aspect of the hobby, which, he said, during the last year-and-a-half especially has brought joy to a lot of people.
Sara Harding and Steven Pusateri stopped to take pictures of Emmanuele’s kites and both agreed they were mesmerizing.
“It’s just amazing to get close to them … This is a unique thing. I’m from Vermont and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Harding said.
“It’s refreshing, especially after Covid, to be outside and unrestricted. It brings a smile,” Pusateri added.
Emmanuele isn’t the only kite enthusiast in Western New York. There’s a small but dedicated group of kiters called the Great Lakes Kitefliers Society who regularly fly and share their passion with others. For its annual Father's Day Fly, roughly a dozen members of the Great Lakes Kitefliers Society met up at Gratwick-Riverside Park in North Tonawanda.
Ted Shaw, former GLKS president and current member, said that at one point the club had 80 members but over the years that number has dwindled to 40. The coronavirus pandemic only exacerbated membership issues as some international members from Canada couldn’t cross the border for events while others were discouraged to socialize in fear of contracting the virus.
“There's only about five or six of us really that have been showing up here lately, but each of us puts up three or four kites. We can put on a pretty good show,” Shaw said. “I think it's the Covid thing that's been keeping people away so I'm hoping that it starts again.”
Dennis Foster, another GLKS member, said he not only enjoys flying kites but he also makes his own. His kites have won four awards from the American Kitefliers Association.
He said another reason for lower membership is that people come out on a day with poor wind conditions and get discouraged.
“One of the problems is, you tell people we're flying here the first and third Sunday [of every month] and they come out and there's no wind,” Foster said, adding that “75% of the time that’s how we fly, it’s up it’s down it’s up it’s down.”
But if you stick with it and put in just an hour to learn the basics, Shaw and Foster agree that flying kites can be a transformative experience.
Shaw started flying kites in 1997 following a five-year battle with depression. Now he travels the country and to Canada for kite-flying events. He said the tranquil nature of kite flying mixed with the social interaction of meeting other kite enthusiasts helped him overcome his depression.
“Looking up all the time is nice, too, rather than inside yourself,” Shaw said. “You’re taking yourself outside of yourself and looking at the sky and just enjoying the colors.”
What you’ll need
When buying a kite, Shaw and other GLKS members advise against a cheap kite from a big box store. Instead, they recommend investing about $40 to $50 on a quality nylon ripstop kite from websites like intothewind.com and funwithwind.com. Most kites from either site will come ready to fly but occasionally you’ll need to buy flying string. The most popular string is Dacron, a strong braided line with various weight limits to support small to large kites.
While most people are familiar with the traditional kite shape, there are dozens of styles in all shapes and sizes. Popular models include two-stringed sport kites that are perfect for doing tricks in the air, the Japanese hexagonal rokkaku kite and soft kites that have no frame and inflate with wind.
A good starter kite Shaw recommends is the triangle-shaped delta kite. Foster recommends the Symphony Beach 1.2, a small soft kite that can take a beating if crashed a few times thanks to its lack of a frame.
If you eventually buy a large kite and want to let it fly freely, you’ll also need a strong stake to plant into the ground and attach your line to it. Lastly, Foster recommends a work glove to prevent your hand from getting rope burn from the line.
In non-kite essentials, Vince Baish, president of the GLKS, said it’s important to bring sunscreen since you’re going to be in the sun all day while flying.
Flying kites is not an activity exclusively for kids – in fact, it might be more fun as adults.
Where to go
We've recently written about the five best places to fly kites in Buffalo: Amherst State Park, the Outer Harbor, Gratwick-Riverside Park, Hoyt Lake and Reservoir State Park.
Shaw and Foster agree that the two best locations to fly kites are the Outer Harbor and Gratwick Park. Beginners should take caution at the parking lot near the Outer Harbor frequented by Emmanuele as the gravel can damage kites when they crash. For your first few flies, opt for a grassy patch to avoid any damage.
Tips for success
Watch the wind: Although it may seem logical to fly a kite on an extremely windy day, too much wind will make it difficult to fly and potentially even snap your line. A gentler wind is ideal for most kites, though the true ideal wind speed varies depending on what kite you have.
Staying still: Baish said that even though cartoons and movies commonly depict people running with kites, doing so will only make your kite crash. It’s best to stay in one place or stake your kite into the ground and let the wind do all the work.
Wind window: You’ll also need to familiarize yourself with your kite’s wind window, which is essentially the area of the sky where your kite will fly. If you imagine your kite in the center of a half circle, the kite can sway to either side of the dome before falling out of the sky.
Be patient: Most importantly, you’ll need wind and a bit of patience. It’s common for the wind to die down and for you to wait a few minutes before getting your kite back in the air. Don’t get discouraged. Just enjoy being outside and the challenge of mastering kite flying and you’ll be having fun in no time.