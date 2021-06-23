Kite enthusiasts put on colorful air shows

“There's only about five or six of us really that have been showing up here lately, but each of us puts up three or four kites. We can put on a pretty good show,” Shaw said. “I think it's the Covid thing that's been keeping people away so I'm hoping that it starts again.”

Dennis Foster, another GLKS member, said he not only enjoys flying kites but he also makes his own. His kites have won four awards from the American Kitefliers Association.

He said another reason for lower membership is that people come out on a day with poor wind conditions and get discouraged.

“One of the problems is, you tell people we're flying here the first and third Sunday [of every month] and they come out and there's no wind,” Foster said, adding that “75% of the time that’s how we fly, it’s up it’s down it’s up it’s down.”

But if you stick with it and put in just an hour to learn the basics, Shaw and Foster agree that flying kites can be a transformative experience.