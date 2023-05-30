For Kelly Craig, drag is magic.

Craig, 43, has been performing drag for the past 25 years, charming audiences and winning awards around Buffalo and throughout the state as her stage persona, Keke Valasquez-Lord.

Growing up in a religious family on Buffalo’s East Side, Craig sought family and support within the local drag scene when she came out. She began performing in a little club on the East Side called Club 134.

“I’ll never forget it,” Craig said. “I put my foot in little places and here I am today.”

Craig has won just about every drag pageant in the state, she said, and a national title as Miss Continental Plus. She often performs at Club Marcella, where she is also show director and emcee. She also produces Buffalo’s Original Drag Brunch.

Craig enjoys performing high-energy numbers by the likes of Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight and Donna Summer. As a leading professional female impersonator, Craig said she feels a responsibility to help younger performers.

“It’s not just putting on a wig and going out to be cute. It’s really being at your best, being life-changing, being a whole different person than what you present on a day-to-day basis,” Craig said.

Drag gives Craig an opportunity to take chances, be creative and get acceptance.

“Drag is not a crime,” Craig said. “It’s being an artist. It’s being beautiful, and in my opinion, glamorous and creating magic.”

Craig wears a few hats in the community. She also works as executive director of Pride Center of WNY and plays a key role in organizing Pride festivities, such as the Pride Parade and Pride Festival, that she estimates serve over 30,000 people in the LGBTQ+ community every year. And at the end of Pride Week, she’ll be performing June 4 at Club Marcella as Valasquez-Lord.

Craig views Pride as a “homecoming,” a chance for the LGBTQ+ community to pause and celebrate each other, while also honoring the community’s history and everyone who has worked to bring the community to where it is today.

“As a person of trans experience, a person of faith and all of that, you really need that time to be reaffirmed,” Craig said. “When all the work is done and you can just sit there and find peace at the festival or at the parade… or young people come up to you before the parade takes off who look up to you, whether as a performer or in your career role, those things are the most memorable and really stand out.”

Pride is also a time to help young people within the LGBTQ+ community who are struggling by surrounding them with people who share similar experiences, Craig said.

“To know it’s OK,” she said.

Can’t-miss Pride events:

Since many places in the community are holding Pride events, Craig encourages Pride attendees to do their own research to find the right activities for them. The Buffalo Pride Week website features a calendar of events. Here are a few highlights:

Pride Week Flag Raising: Pride Week is kicked off with a LGBTQ+ flag raising from noon to 1 p.m. May 30 in Niagara Square, in front of City Hall. Pride flag raising ceremonies will be held across Niagara County from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 1.

Breezy Burrito’s 3rd Annual Pride Weekend Drag Show Extravaganza: Hosted by Vanna Deux, expect live entertainment, a special guest performance, a welcome shot and a margarita. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2 at Breezy Burrito (1000 Elmwood Ave.). Tickets are $40.

Pride Week First Friday Gallery Walk: Visit Allentown for a free outdoor festival with food and vendors. Pop into art galleries to see free exhibitions. 5 to 10 p.m. June 2. Outdoor festival on Allen Street between Main Street and Delaware Avenue.

Da Mix Pride Party at Twin Petrels Seltzer Co.: The Pride Center of WNY and Mocha Buffalo are partnering to host a free party with DJ Brei, games, raffles and free rapid HIV testing. Substance-free section available. 7 to 10 p.m. June 2 at Twin Petrels Seltzer Co. (1250 Niagara St.).

Gay Mart: A flea market and vendor fair for LGBTQ+ creators, vendors and entertainers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3 at Story Garage (266 Amherst St.) and Market Square Park.

Pride Parade: Hundreds of organizations and floats are participating in the Pride Parade, which begins at 11 a.m. June 4 at Elmwood and Forest avenues and continues for two miles down Elmwood ending at Elmwood and Allen Street. Free.

Pride Festival: The Pride Festival begins immediately after the parade ends and features entertainment, family activities, food, drinks, performances and nonprofit and retail vendors. Performers include Kalifa, Bosco and Lady Camden from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14. Amrit and Nicholas from Bravo’s “Family Karma” will also make appearances. From 1 to 7 p.m. June 4 at Canalside (44 Prime St.). All ages. General admission tickets cost $10 and VIP premium lounge tickets cost $45 (tixr.com).

Pride Parade After-Party: Club Marcella (106 Michigan Ave.) is hosting an after-party with performances from Naomi Aguiera, Alde Tremenda from “America’s Got Talent” and the cast of Life’s-A-Drag. Doors open at 6 p.m. June 4. Admission is free until 7 p.m. $10 to $20 cover charge. For ages 18 and older.