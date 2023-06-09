Comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams is bringing his “Dark Matter Tour” to Buffalo at 8 p.m. Oct. 7 in KeyBank Center.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 16 (KeyBank Center box office, ticketmaster.com). Various pre-sales start at 10 a.m. June 14. Williams has multiple standup specials including “Katt Williams: World War III” on Netflix and has starred in such films as “Friday After Next,” “Norbit” and “Scary Movie V.” He earned an Emmy as Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for “Atlanta.”

Here are other events announced this week.

Flip Circus. July 7-16 outside the Walden Galleria. Times are 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $30 to $80 and are on sale now through flipcircus.com and will be available at the box office.

Machine Gun Kelly. 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at the OLG Stage of the Fallsview Casino, 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Canada. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 9 (ticketmaster.ca).

Joanne Shaw Taylor. 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $29 to $99 (rivieratheatre.org).

Ellicottville Music Festival. June 30-July 2 on the slope side at Holiday Valley, 6557 Holiday Valley Road, Ellicottville. Players featuring former members of Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire with Barracuda, a Heart tribute band on July 1. Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Jeans n’ Classics on July 2. Tickets are $50 general with pre-sale tickets now available through June 18. Ages 12 and younger are admitted free. VIP packages for two are available. Visit ellicottvilleny.com.

Tool. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Blue Cross Arena, Rochester. Tickets are $65, $95, $125 and $150 (bluecrossarena.com).