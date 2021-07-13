'Jurassic Quest' brings dinosaurs to life in drive-thru family event

"If you have small, easily scared children, we suggest Safari Sara’s tour. For the slightly more thrill-seeking guest of all ages, we suggest the original tour. And for comedy lovers, we suggest The Adventures of Nick and Marty. However, all of our tours are fun and educational, so you can’t really go wrong with any choice," said Park Ranger Marty, who narrates a tour with Prehistoric Nick.

The audio explains what you're seeing and introductions will be made to such creatures as a Harry Potter dinosaur (Draco-Rex Hogwarsia), another one seemingly named after a Disney star (Pinocchio Rex) plus a popular movie dinosaur described as an “extra scary turkey.” You can even text in questions via a Dino 411 line that will be answered by Park Ranger Marty or Prehistoric Nick.

The tour is suitable for all ages – even the littlest members of the family. "We focus on being thrilling and educational as opposed to scary," Park Ranger Marty said.

"Kids love seeing our dinosaurs. In fact one of my favorite things to do at 'Jurassic Quest' is to watch the kids’ faces as they’re driving through the exhibit," he added. "Kids are not great about hiding their emotions about things. So when they are excited and happy, watching their little faces light up is truly awesome."

