'Jurassic Quest' brings dinosaurs to life in drive-thru family event

One of the largest family events of the summer is stomping into town from July 16 to 25 as “Jurassic Quest” takes over Lot 4 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
The drive-thru adventure showcases more than 70 animatronic dinosaurs from adorable babies to towering terrors. It lasts about an hour as guests take a leisurely 5-mph drive through scenes from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. Like other animal drive-thru attractions, you must stay in your car and keep your hands inside the vehicle – do not reach out and touch the dinosaurs.
But don't worry – you'll still get close to the dinos.
"Life-size dinosaurs will be just a few feet away from your vehicle. If they were any closer, you could smell their breath. Which believe me, you don’t want to do," said Park Ranger Marty (Marty Hoffman), who will be at Highmark Stadium along with Dino Dustin, Safari Sarah, Captain Caleb and Prehistoric Nick and the dinosaurs.
The tour will be a few stops along the way (including a bathroom break) as directed by the audio guide you listen to in your car from a wireless device. Pick from one of three audio adventures ("Safari Sarah’s Big Day," "The Adventures of Nick & Marty" or the original audio tour), when you order your tickets online.
"If you have small, easily scared children, we suggest Safari Sara’s tour. For the slightly more thrill-seeking guest of all ages, we suggest the original tour. And for comedy lovers, we suggest The Adventures of Nick and Marty. However, all of our tours are fun and educational, so you can’t really go wrong with any choice," said Park Ranger Marty, who narrates a tour with Prehistoric Nick.
The audio explains what you're seeing and introductions will be made to such creatures as a Harry Potter dinosaur (Draco-Rex Hogwarsia), another one seemingly named after a Disney star (Pinocchio Rex) plus a popular movie dinosaur described as an “extra scary turkey.” You can even text in questions via a Dino 411 line that will be answered by Park Ranger Marty or Prehistoric Nick.
The tour is suitable for all ages – even the littlest members of the family. "We focus on being thrilling and educational as opposed to scary," Park Ranger Marty said.
"Kids love seeing our dinosaurs. In fact one of my favorite things to do at 'Jurassic Quest' is to watch the kids’ faces as they’re driving through the exhibit," he added. "Kids are not great about hiding their emotions about things. So when they are excited and happy, watching their little faces light up is truly awesome."
Something to certainly bring a smile to everyone's face is the trio of baby dinosaurs: Trixie the triceratops, Tyson the T. Rex and Cammy the Camarosaurus. "Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, to keep everybody safe, we are not allowing people to touch them right now," Park Ranger Marty said.
The scariest dinosaur? "Tyrannosaurus rex. It’s a 9-ton killing machine with a bone-crushing bite force."
With so many dinosaurs to see, there are plenty that will be new to visitors. Park Ranger Marty highlights three dinosaurs we might not know.
Plateosaurus: "One of the largest plant-eating dinosaurs of the Triassic period, when dinosaurs first appear on the earth, and were much smaller."
Kosmoceratops: "The ceratopsian dinosaur with the most horns on its head, at 15."
Ornithomimus: "One of the fastest dinosaurs that we know of. Probably reaching speeds above 40 mph."
More to know
Hours: "Jurassic Quest" is held from July 16 to 25 at Highmark Stadium. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Closed Monday and Tuesday.
Tickets: Timed tickets are $49 per vehicle, $80 for passenger vehicles seating nine to 15 and must be purchased in advance online. Refunds are not given in case of inclement weather or cancellation. Package add-ons are available online.