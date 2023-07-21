A new mural in the works on Jefferson Avenue features a compilation of logos of neighborhood businesses as a way to support those businesses and the community.

The mural, which is on the block between Laurel and Utica streets, is being organized by Gary Heard, who also organized the commemorative “Cold Springs Strong” mural earlier this year. That mural, on Landon Street across from the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets that was the site of a mass shooting in 2022, reads "Long Live the Jefferson 10" in honor of the 10 lives lost in the tragedy.

Heard, who has lived in the Cold Springs neighborhood all of his life, is firm in saying that he is not an artist, but is working to add some beauty to the neighborhood while promoting local businesses.

“I am trying to give back to the community, so after this massacre happened, I wanted to give the community something to uplift their spirits,” he said.

Heard works alongside artist and East Side resident Johnfredrick Daniels. Daniels traces the projected logos at night, and the two paint during the day. They plan to invite community members and children to join them in the painting.

The project came about when the building's owner saw the "Cold Springs Strong" mural being created and asked Heard to paint something on the side of his empty building.

The project came about when the building’s owner saw the "Cold Springs Strong" mural being created and asked Heard to paint something on the side of his empty building. Heard said the owner wants to open his building for businesses, but needs tens of thousands of dollars to do so. When thinking about what to do for the mural, Heard decided to organize a project that didn’t just look good, but did some good.

As a result, the mural features the logos of businesses that pay $250 to be included in the permanent billboard. In turn, the money raised goes toward rehabbing the building's interior.

Heard is putting up some logos of long-time businesses for free to educate passersby about Jefferson Avenue's history.

Heard and Daniels are also highlighting the ambitions of young people to encourage entrepreneurship and potentially inspire other kids to think of starting their own businesses. Examples include Honesty Nails, started by one of Daniels' young cousins, and the donation of logos to the lemonade stands, Libby's and Lele's, both of whom are young people in the community.

“We are trying to uplift the little entrepreneurs, not just the grown-ups, the ones that thought at a young age, ‘Let me try to get my little piece of this American pie,’ ” Daniels said.

The two expect around 100 businesses to be included by the time the mural is finished in mid-August.

“I don’t have no city funding, no grants, no nothing,” Heard said. “It’s just me and a pair of boots trying to beautify the community.”

The plan is to then organize recurring events to rally the community to support the businesses featured on the mural.

The mural faces a large, empty parking lot, which the two plan to use in keeping with the vision of community support.

“A space where people can actually come do pop-ups, hangout, and bring (business) to Jefferson, not just Elmwood and all those places,” Daniels said. “Our area is safe, and our community, too. We want to make sure everybody is alright.”