Jeff Simon: There's lots to watch during the holiday season. I wish more of it were good.

The truth. The whole truth.

And nothing but.

I wish I could offer more sentimental and seasonal thoughts in this roundup of things for pre-Christmas and Christmas viewing. But the best I can give you is quantity, not really quality.

Which is to say that nothing I saw in the past month has been truly great – or even in the neighborhood. The best of it, by far, are the actors – the ones hamming it up in Rian Johnson's "The Glass Onion" or all through David O. Russell's wacko "Amsterdam."

It isn't that there wasn't a big outlay under this year's tree. With the advent of streaming, quantity is here to stay.

Nor is it that there isn't a lot of flashy, colored wrapping paper around the tree.

But when you open it all up to see what's inside, it's, at best, pleasant and always reminiscent of what you might have seen in 1972 or 1982.

You say it's the thought that counts? That's sure the case with a lot of stuff that I saw taking up space under the tree in 2022.

"Pinocchio"

I've written about this already. Who can completely resist the great old story told again by the irresistible filmmaker who last year filmed part of his remake of "Nightmare Alley" in Buffalo and who, in "The Shape of Water," gave us an Oscar-winning monster movie out of Jack Arnold's dandy old programmer "Creature from the Black Lagoon"? Sure, it's a smart Christmas present for older kids, but it doesn't come close to reading your kids Carlo Collodi's original novel when they're the right age. (Or, in truth, seeing Walt Disney's original adaptation.)

"1923"

Let's admit that all these years later, even skeptics like me are finding Paramount's "Yellowstone" irresistible, where once we'd been resisting it easily. Sure, it's just a modern update of "Dynasty" or "Dallas," but this is one family saga that is truly gorgeous to look at every week in a way that prime time soaps never were. Mixing it with Westerns means we're supposedly seeing Montana, but a lot of it is actually filmed in Utah. Wherever it's filmed, it is more sumptuous and gorgeous than I've seen before in anything calling itself a TV soap. The show's co-creator and constant writer is Taylor Sheridan. Is he up there with Dick Wolf yet? I think so.

The newest weekly "Yellowstone" tale from the annals of the Dutton family – another prequel was "1883" – is called "1923," and it opened right up with Helen Mirren, with thick Irish accent, blasting a miscreant in the face with both barrels of a shotgun.

And then, a few minutes later came something I've wanted to see on screen for 40 years: Harrison Ford as a grumbling, rumbling patriarchal basso rancher tycoon in a Montana reincarnation of John Wayne or Gary Cooper.

That part of "1923" can't be beat. Huge movie stars weekly on the tube. This part of the Dutton family gives us a cast that can't be ignored. Ford and Mirren as Maw and Paw Dutton, snuggling up in bed together at night and fighting to defend their gigantic herds of cattle against their traditional Western film enemies, the sheep who devour all the grass right down to the mud.

While we Western movie lovers have been watching this battle since we were 10 years old – in the case of my contemporaries and me, we're talking about a lot of years – it hasn't gotten more interesting, only better photographed for small screens.

But the first episode of the Dutton's family tale in 1923 was all over the map in an annoying way. A traumatized World War I veteran refuses to leave the plains of Africa where he can continue slaughtering living creatures, only this time for more money. Meanwhile, Ford prowls the Montana livestock beat in a town that has boxing matches on saloon corners, and rides up in the hills where the Bison are dropping stillborn calves afflicted with ravaging diseases.

With Ford and Mirren, the cast threatens to be great. Down the road, we're promised Timothy Dalton – my nomination for the worst James Bond ever – as a predatory neighbor of the Duttons. When he comes over to visit, you can bet he wants more than a cup of sugar.

What it better not be as the series moves along is as much of a mess as that first episode was. If it is, it is going to wear out its welcome quickly, no matter how great it is to see Ford and Mirren weekly.

"Harry and Meghan"

The stars of Netflix's autobiographical documentary about the two renegade British royals have, thus far, given us six hours of their indictment of the unholy, hellish unwritten partnership of the Royal Family and their Satanic chroniclers in the British media. It is complete with bedeviling paparazzi of the sort that, no matter how you slice it, chased Princess Diana to her death.

When it comes to public awfulness, we Americans can't begin to match the Brits. Sure, we've got Howard Stern on satellite radio taking Meghan to task for being spoiled and whiny, but the Brits have Jeremy Clarkson (of "Top Gear" fame) gleefully telling audiences that he dreams at night of crowds pelting Meghan with dung.

Their tradition of informational offal is awful in a way that it can only be when it has many centuries of practice.

That's why, it seems to me, every good-hearted American can't help but be on the side of the royal family's dropouts and their first-rate documentary chronicler, Liz Garbus.

The big shock to me in the six hours of it was just how much of an American hero's role was taken by Hollywood's mini-mogul Tyler Perry, who, at a crucial time of Meghan Marauding, offered up his Montecito estate across from Oprah and some security to keep the paparazzi at bay.

Did I ever think the day would come that I'd think of Tyler Perry as a heroic mega-mensch? Not on your life. But that's what I think he is.

Did I think that one day I'd be a bit disgusted by a younger brother's tales of future King William shouting Lord knows what at top volume at his red-haired younger brother? Hardly.

But I've got to admit, the six hours of the renegade royals, Harry and Meghan, were the most watchable six hours of anything I've seen in a month.

"The Glass Onion"

I can't tell you how much I wanted to see this. A new installment of Johnson's "Knives Out" mystery saga with the ancient Agatha Christie-ish plot of a malicious billionaire assembling his frenemies on a deserted island to play a jolly game of "who wants to kill the host?"

But for pity's sake, get this cast of primaries and cameos: Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant, Serena Williams and Yo-Yo Ma.

Just gathering this bunch was a feat. And some of the jokes are genuinely sophisticated and awfully funny. It's like a farcical 2022 version of 1973's "The Last of Sheila," which was written by, yes, Stephen Sondheim, and his actor pal Anthony Perkins.

Fun to watch, of course. And the production design is amazing.

Mysteries, it seems to me, should be tight. Tight is right; loose is profuse.

"Amsterdam"

This one came out months ago. But how could I resist this cast?: Christian Bale, John David Washington (son of Denzel), Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, along with cameos by Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Taylor Swift (no kidding), Rami Malek and Robert DeNiro.

After all, hadn't I liked David O. Russell's previous movies, wacko or not: "American Hustle," "The Fighter," "Silver Linings Playbook"?

I'm awfully sorry that while filming "Three Kings," Russell and George Clooney reputedly came to blows. And that Russell was recorded in the act of being mean to Lily Tomlin.

But much worse is that this movie is too long, too messy and, despite the cast, somewhat incredibly, too forgettable. So help me, three weeks after seeing it, I had to look up what it was about.