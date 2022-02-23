Jeff Simon: There are great works of art out there. Here are some you should be seeking out. Now

It was the wittiest thing I ever heard come out of the mouth of one of the more witless and pedantic people I've ever known. We were among those waiting for the arrival onstage of legendary avant garde jazz composer-pianist Cecil Taylor.

It was during the second of two mind-blowing Buffalo Festivals of the Arts in the '60s. The first of those happened in 1965. The second, whose 54th anniversary is coming up, happened in 1968.

We were among those wondering aloud about the kind of music Taylor would perform. What the fellow drolly speculated was "I don't think we're going to hear 'Stormy Weather.' " Quite so.

Back then, it was easy to confuse sulfurous socio-political anger in jazz with sonic expressionism meant to ascend to musical Valhalla through the violent expenditure of musical energy in concert halls, nightclubs and recording studios. A solo piano recital by Taylor that I attended in what used to be called Baird Hall on the UB South Campus was one of the most revelatory musical events I've ever witnessed in Buffalo.