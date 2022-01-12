Jeff Simon: The end for 'Dexter' comes during a period of constant reminders of our common fate

But for me, one question overrode all others: So much of Poitier's life had been given over to what he termed his "responsibility" to Black America as the first Black movie star, that I wondered if being a true giant meant that there was little room for play and experimentation.

Even more than that, I wanted to know if his six daughters growing up ever felt that it was onerous being "Sidney Poitier's kids." Did their father ever worry about that?

So I asked him these questions as gingerly as I could, knowing full well they were intrusive. The longest pause I've ever had in a telephone interview alerted me after the first question about himself to be very careful indeed about the one about his kids.

The answers he finally gave me were nonanswers. But they spoke volumes.

I understood what he was telling me: "I'm in my 70s now kid. I've been asked about my insistence on positive films and imagery for decades. I have no interest in being personally revealing about it to anyone. Ever."

I was pleased to have tried to ask anyway.