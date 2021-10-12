Jeff Simon: The double reverse hype of Katie Couric's new book

It is my near-certainty that the book itself will be far more sympathetic than the Post's repeated immersions of it in whatever tub full of bile is available.

We've long become used to the way this sort of nonfiction book is published in America. Copies are provided very selectively to the press to review and excerpt so that a great deal of advance news can hype them. (Bob Woodward's chronicles of presidential pathology, for instance.) When the "news value" is more on the gossip side (the Post's Page Six, let's say) you get what seems to have happened to Couric, which amounts to double reverse hype. That is, hype in the guise of its opposite.

Many, if not all, of the nastier cats have been let out of the bag, leaving the rest of the text to pick up whatever sympathetic humanity has always clung to Couric's public image. Such "nice things" as there are in "Going There" are, I'm sure, much in evidence but then they're not what most readers will be after. Beans are being spilled here. Readers want to know which ones. They're going to be making tacos after all.