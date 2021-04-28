Jeff Simon: The Blake Bailey accusations are awful. I'll still recommend his books.

The trouble was that the free expression of sexuality was defined by men whose concern for female discomfort was often minimal to nonexistent. The consequence of that led to what some people, male and female, refer to as "rape culture."

It seems to me what's been happening in a publishing and media world is a little like a newly colonized country having to learn a new language.

The grammar is getting mangled everywhere. Some don't want to hear or speak a new language. Some have no interest in trying to understand the old. The need for translators is universal and omnipresent. If genders can ever communicate, nothing's going to happen without good will.

Bailey, it seems, is still living in an older world. Professionally, he's a master. Personally, things are a lot different.

I'm sorry, I refuse to cancel forever all those who just couldn't learn the new language at all, let alone fast enough. They've lived lives other ways – often loathesomely, but with some success, too.

All sorts of people of both sexes and all ages have lived ugly private lives – poets, musicians, painters, politicians, judges, soldiers, game show hosts, sous chefs, professors, baristas, oboists, periodontists, firemen, defensive ends, truck drivers, cops, dieticians, nurses, TV news anchors, etc.