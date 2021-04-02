Jeff Simon: On racism, reality TV and fools

This is a woman raised inside power and influence and racy showbiz talk. She is accustomed to success and compliance with her wishes.

The events leading up to her firing from CBS' "The Talk" are among the more fascinating and revelatory of recent days. What seems clear from the whole affair are, among other things, the waning influence of Rupert Murdoch's vision of the Western world and renewed indomitably of Oprah Winfrey's influence. Also apparent is the huge difference between what can be comfortably said on British TV as opposed to American TV.

This much I know for sure: The world of reality TV we've been living with is still with us. The whole Osbourne affair is reality TV right down to the episode ending publicly with a version of "you're fired."

In the real world of public matters, a case of horrendous consequences and accusations of racism – a slow death caught in more than eight minutes of video by a phone camera – is happening in Minneapolis, where a trial will determine whether a real (now former) cop will be convicted of second-degree murder.