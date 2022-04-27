Jeff Simon: How did we get here as a culture? First, you have to understand what happened to 'The Beverly Hillbillies'

I was there.

I wasn't The News' daily TV columnist on March 16, 1971 – as I would be from 1975 to 1978. That was another more controversial fellow. But I was his friend, admirer and fill-in whenever he was on vacation.

So I paid rapt attention to the CBS Network brass' announcement of its coming TV season on that day. It remains the most pointed programming bloodbath in the history of network television. It has always been a moment revelatory of where the next 70 years would take our socio-political and media life.

It's known as the "rural purge." Under the leadership of CBS executive Jim Aubrey – sometimes cheerfully known as "The Smiling Cobra" – CBS had gotten ratings fat with a programming diet of "The Beverly Hillbillies," "Green Acres," "Petticoat Junction" and other legendary stalwarts of country-fried entertainment.

The new schedule from that date announced, according to great American character actor and comic Pat Buttram, that "CBS canceled everything with a tree, including 'Lassie.' "

The immensely important fact was this: These shows weren't ratings flops. Not by a long shot. Some were still close to being smashes. What that signified was a new message to their audiences, something on the order of "we don't care how many of you there are. We want to know instead who you are. If you're too old or poor or from the wrong side of the tracks, you don't matter to us anymore. Our main interest is in your being young, well-informed and promiscuous about how you spend your income, whatever it is."

Red Skelton had already been canceled. Somewhat incredibly, Ed Sullivan soon would be.

Yes, it was a cornerstone of America's pop cultural history. But it also was a crucial moment in the history of the American enterprise. It was the moment when demographics superceded democracy, the moment when the identity of Americans came to matter vastly more than the aggregate number of them – which was always what democracy was all about.

The most dramatic offshoots of that moment are bedeviling us still more than a half century later.

So here is a personal glossary and index of words and people central to the "rural purge" and where it led:

MARKETING: It used to be, as the old joke had it, that the word meant something your sweet Aunt Rose did with her straw basket at the local A&P or Piggly Wiggly. Then, in the '50s, it came to mean the subject of how just about everything in America was sold to others, whether it be tires or tampons or rock stars or political candidates. The world of marketing – its rules or quirks or tendencies – ascended to supreme importance over everything.

MBA: Capitalist pursuit eventually became the most important degree in higher education. There are now said to be more of them than MDs or JDs.

RESENTMENT: What that part of America was doomed to feel if they were of the social and intellectual world that had applauded the joys of "Hee Haw" and "The Beverly Hillbillies" and the politicians who spoke most naturally to them. It came to distinguish a permanent class of "populists" and, in some eras, it triumphed accordingly and occasionally dangerously.

RONALD REAGAN: The 40th president of the United States and, before that, the popular governor of California. He is often called "a movie star" but he was nothing of a sort; he was a former movie actor, a very different thing that he would have been delighted to explain himself when he was president of the Screen Actors Guild. It's a malevolent myth that he was a bad actor. He was, in fact, a very interesting and useful one in all-American and guy-next-door parts. Even his supposedly most ridiculous film, the chimp comedy "Bedtime for Bonzo," has a clever and well-thought out premise – nature vs. nurture – which it explores surprisingly. Compare it to the best episode of "I Love Lucy" you have ever seen, and it looks like George Bernard Shaw.

In the era of Marketing's dizzy rise, Reagan became, arguably, the best-known product pitchman on TV for General Electric. He was, in fact, a pioneer in that, as well as in the evidence of the ease with which that could be transformed into a political career. No honest critic could ever accuse him of being a bad or ineffective actor when he played a politician.

REALITY TV: Classic broadcasting phoniness that became its own entertainment genre. Its constructions were so routinely and diabolically successful that they could be "marketed" subsequently as almost anything.

BARACK OBAMA: The ultimate triumph of the post-Kennedy politician in America from the side of performance that canceled "The Beverly Hillbillies" and "The Ed Sullivan Show." A brilliant critic I know has called him the president we all thought John F. Kennedy was going to be. I heard a couple of ultra-liberal friends once agree, before the election, that he didn't have a chance of being elected simply because he was Black. By then, I had heard him give public speeches so I quietly disagreed. If ever a pol found it easy to sound "presidential" it was Obama. He was, in that way, not all that far from Reagan. But the important thing to understand about Obama is that he was the first naturally elected figure to give permission to national voters to vote anti-establishment votes in the most significant way. What was so useful in the cause of civil rights could be just as useful, years later, in its almost exact opposite.

GRANT TINKER: The NBC president, and former president of MTM (as well as ex-husband of Mary Tyler Moore) who became the TV executive whose career courted blatant excellence and eschewed the "Hee Haw" level. His shows, from that famous initial ratings flop "Cheers," announced immediately that they were not only very good but that they successfully located audiences advertisers hungered.

DAVID LETTERMAN: TV's first late-night comic confirmation of broadcasting's continuation of the "rural purge." Letterman made it clear: He didn't come from Indiana so much as he was a graduate of Indiana.

STEPHEN COLBERT: His act was originally buffooning imitation of non-urban demagoguery. Then, as himself, it became late-night's most savage nightly assault on non-urban, low-information America.

AMERICA IN 2022: People talk about a kind of neo-Civil War in society. Florida teachers can't talk about sexual orientation in some situations and books all over America are snatched from libraries, while those who disagree are either terrified or contemptuous. Some people think the internet is the answer – not less free speech but more – while others think it is the ultimate irritant and even most powerful igniter of it.

Back in 1971, CBS executives Mike Dann and Fred Silverman had no clue of what was coming. Of that much now, all these years later, I'm sure.

