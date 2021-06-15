Jeff Simon: 'Fast and Furious' franchise delivers megaplex bliss

Is it over yet?
Let's all admit at least a small residue of anxiety about the cultural world opening up everywhere in the post-vaccine, apparently post-pandemic, world (especially about those under 12 who can't be vaccinated yet).
But you sure couldn't tell that from the audience for "A Quiet Place, Part II." Things have, at the very least, hugely loosened up.
And when "F9," the next "Fast and Furious" movie in my favorite current box office behemoth franchise, arrives only in theaters June 25, people at their local megaplex may feel as at home as people seemed to in the audiences for the recent NBA playoff games.
So, if no one minds, I'm confessing that the "Fast and Furious" movies are my current fave heavy-metal action movies. In my personal pantheon of kneejerk megaplex bliss where the speakers that thunder forth in theaters seem to be the size of small suburbs, they're right up there at the top. Along with Keanu Reeves' latest John Wick action extravaganzas.
I'm all for James Bond movies, you understand. And I sure did have a good time at "Godzilla vs. Kong."
But give me a "F and F" movie in a megaplex and I'm as happy as a clam.
Sadly for many of us likeminded folk, "F9" probably won't make it to the nearest and dearest streaming site for quite a few weeks, so it's obvious that, like "A Quiet Place, Part II," the rites of the movie universe expect the vaccinated to show up big time.
I'm with Dame Helen Mirren on "Fast and Furious" fantasias. Those insane automotive sagas, after 2001's debut, escalated into bullet and heavy metal absurdities.
In "F9," we're told that cars will be launched at the end into space, as if they were billionaire carriages.
Before "F9" is over, Mirren, the estimable Oscar grande dame will be behind the wheel in an "F9" chariot.
I feel no guilt whatsoever about my categorical affection for the "F and F" fantasias and tales of multicultural family bliss.
On the other hand, I do feel some guilt about the pandemic's ability to get in the way of some very personal enthusiasm about some books and records that happened during lockdown.
For instance:
RECORDINGS
John Hollenbeck, "Songs You Like a Lot" with Kate McGarry, Theo Bleckmann, Gary Versace and the Frankfort Radio Big Band (Flexatonic). Maria Schneider Orchestra "Data Lords" (Artist Share, two discs).
I hereby apologize for not looking at the fine print and having reflex negative feelings over the Grammys' coverage of jazz. They're still as painfully white as the Oscars used to be. But at least these two records are terrific – truly brilliant.
Schneider – who has appeared in Buffalo with her orchestra – won the Grammy for large jazz ensemble for "Data Lords," and Hollenbeck's "Songs You Like a Lot" was a conspicuous nominee in that category. Hollenbeck's is the final disc in a trilogy begun by "Songs I Like a Lot" and "Songs We Like a Lot."
Both Schneider and Hollenbeck are of the post-Gil Evans school of jazz orchestra arranger and leader, full of wildly colored instrumental finesse and a huge amount of ambition in performance and conception. These discs may not speak to the hearts bleeding on our sleeves or our dancing feet, but they ennoble our brains and ears.
Hollenbeck has appeared in Buffalo with the Claudia Quintet. What he does on this disc with Kate McGarry and Theo Bleckmann's vocals is surround them with plush, brilliant settings of music by Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, the Bee Gees, Peter Gabriel and Leslie Bricusse, among others.
This is jazz of much ambition for one and all. Schneider's daring "Data Lords" isn't quite as rapturously approachable, but its gorgeousness and imagination justify all manner of prizes. (Seldom have I heard an accordion used so agreeably, for instance.)
Florent Schmitt "Le Tragedie de Salome" and Other Works played by the Buffalo Philharmonic led by JoAnn Falletta (Naxos). The most exciting thing, by far, to happen in the recording history of the Buffalo Philharmonic was its contract to perform for Naxos, the budget label that surprisingly decided to transform the orchestra's identity from Joseph Krips' traditionalism and Foss and Tilson Thomas' avant-garde experimentation (it was Thomas whose two-disc set of the Complete Music of Carl Ruggles marked the orchestra's zenith of ambition).
Naxos heard something else – an orchestra with a big and gorgeous sound on the Berlin or Chicago spectrum, a sound suitable for all manner of late 19th century and early 20th century music dependent on sumptuousness. Anyone even mildly skeptical of Naxos' idea had to banish all doubt the minute they heard the BPO's recording of Gliere's Symphony No. 3 "Ilya Murmometz."
That orchestra returns in the BPO's second disc of the music of French composer Florent Schmitt (1870-1958), in whose works you'll hear Debussy's impressionism and Wagner's apocalyptic Romanticism frolicking, with 20th century modernism just outside the door waiting to take up residence.
I wouldn't claim this is very great music but it is quite exceptional and it is played by Falletta's troops in an optimal way.
If you love the BPO, it's an exciting disc.
BOOKS
Louis Menand, "The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War" (Farrar, Straus and Giroux). More apology owed. Despite Menand's Pulitzer Prize for his history "The Metaphysical Club," I didn't expect all that much from "The Free World." Obscured by the bland title, the book also carried with it automatic expectations of the wit and intellectual urbanity that always have to be expected from books by New Yorker writers.
What I absolutely didn't expect from Menand's near-900-page survey "Art and Thought in the Cold War" of the late 20th century was a book attentive to downtown cultural mavericks and entirely conversant with those mavericks besides.
Here is a book that is so eager to tell you about Black Mountain College, John Cage and Abstract Expressionism that it tells you at length about Abstract Expressionism's pugnacious proponent critic Clement Greenberg, a fellow given to turning cocktail parties into fights.
Menand is unsparing about New York intellectual mayhem.
Stephen Sondheim, "Lyrics," edited by Peter Gettes and Ronald Perreault (Everyman's Library). A superb idea done with brisk and exemplary panache.
A full and complete publication of the lyrics of modern musical theater's most cherished and literate composer would be considerably larger, but the idea here in this pocket-sized book is an at-a-glance enthusiast's version of his most famous lyrics.
We begin with the young Sondheim, working with Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins to give us the lyrics to "Gee Officer Krupke" in "West Side Story," and we end with this from "Bounce:" "What you've made, what you've spent/ that is not the main event / With every hand you stake a whole new claim / The only thing that matters is the game.
"Better than girls; better than booze / Beating ace high with a pair of twos. / Better to win but if you lose / You've had that moment. / Better than smoke, better than snuff / Hooking a sucker just enough / Betting your bundle in a bluff / Jesus what a moment ... It's never really money that's at stake. / That's nice but it's just icing on the cake. / It's your life every pot. / What you are, not what you've got. / Compared to that, the world seems pretty tame / The only thing that matters is the game."
Jerome Kern and Frank Loesser would recognize their masterfully minimalist descendant.