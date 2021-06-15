Jeff Simon: 'Fast and Furious' franchise delivers megaplex bliss

Is it over yet?

Let's all admit at least a small residue of anxiety about the cultural world opening up everywhere in the post-vaccine, apparently post-pandemic, world (especially about those under 12 who can't be vaccinated yet).

But you sure couldn't tell that from the audience for "A Quiet Place, Part II." Things have, at the very least, hugely loosened up.

And when "F9," the next "Fast and Furious" movie in my favorite current box office behemoth franchise, arrives only in theaters June 25, people at their local megaplex may feel as at home as people seemed to in the audiences for the recent NBA playoff games.

So, if no one minds, I'm confessing that the "Fast and Furious" movies are my current fave heavy-metal action movies. In my personal pantheon of kneejerk megaplex bliss where the speakers that thunder forth in theaters seem to be the size of small suburbs, they're right up there at the top. Along with Keanu Reeves' latest John Wick action extravaganzas.

I'm all for James Bond movies, you understand. And I sure did have a good time at "Godzilla vs. Kong."

But give me a "F and F" movie in a megaplex and I'm as happy as a clam.