Jacquie Walker to drop 11 p.m. newscast on WIVB; Kelsey Anderson to fill that role

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) Hall of Fame anchor Jacquie Walker will drop the station’s 11 p.m. weekday newscast the first week of January, but will continue to anchor three late afternoon and early evening newscasts for “the foreseeable future.”

Walker’s revised role will have an impact on two other Channel 4 newscasts.

Kelsey Anderson, the Orchard Park native who has been co-anchoring the morning program “Wake Up!,” will take over the 11 p.m. co-anchor duties alongside Don Postles. Anderson will also co-anchor the 10 p.m. newscast on sister station WNLO-TV (CW 23) alongside Dave Greber.

Abby Fridmann, who has been part of the “Wake Up!” crew and anchored the weekend editions of the morning program, will now be the solo co-anchor on weekdays alongside Chris Horvatits. The station has not decided who will fill Fridmann’s weekend morning anchor role.

The most significant news is Walker’s reduced role, which came months after speculation surfaced that she was considering retirement.

“This is something I’ve been looking at for a long time,” Walker said in a telephone interview. “It gives me more freedom, and will allow me to have more time for friends and family in the evening.”

Walker will continue to co-anchor the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts alongside Don Postles when he returns to work from a medical leave, and she will be the solo anchor at 5:30 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to have Jacquie continue on our afternoon broadcast, and we’re looking forward to more of her on News 4 for the foreseeable future,” said Joe Abouzeid, the general manager of Channel 4 and CW 23.

The dropping of the 11 p.m. newscast has been a traditional way for veteran anchors to reduce their schedules before retiring. Former WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchor Keith Radford was the most recent example. Before Radford, the late, legendary Irv Weinstein also dropped the 11 p.m. newscast near the end of his career. In addition, the late Channel 4 sports anchor Van Miller and former WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) sports anchor Ed Kilgore also dropped the 11 p.m. newscasts in anticipation of eventually ending their long runs on TV.

A member of the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Walker arrived at Channel 4 in 1983 from a Rochester station and had been co-anchoring the 11 p.m. newscasts, except for a few years when Carol Jasen co-anchored the late newscast.

“This will allow me to continue working into my 40th year at the station,” Walker said. “I’m very proud of that and very grateful for the opportunity.”

Asked whether she is considering retirement, Walker said, “I contemplate that every single day, like most people do. This is a step toward that. I feel lucky that the station wants me to keep working and they want to accommodate my needs.”

Anderson’s promotion to the 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts is a big boost for the Orchard Park native. She grew up watching Walker anchor the news and now appears to be the heir apparent once Walker retires.

Amusingly, she told Patrick Moran’s podcast two years ago that, as a young child, she “used to pretend she was Jacquie Walker on the anchor desk,” and she has been “a Jacquie Walker fan my whole life.”

“Kelsey has local roots, and that’s important,” Abouzeid said. “She has done a terrific job on the morning broadcast, and we’re excited she’ll be expanding her duties to the evening shows.”

Anderson, who has been at Channel 4 for more than four years, also will report for the afternoon newscasts and fill-in anchor when needed.