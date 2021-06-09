In a return to live theater, 'God’s Favorite' at Desiderio's retells the Book of Job as comedy

Enduring 15 months of a pandemic has required the patience of Job for many of us. How fitting that “God’s Favorite,” Neil Simon’s 1974 take on “The Book of Job,” should be the choice for Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre in Cheektowaga as they emerge from this period of forced hibernation.

The play re-envisions the biblical Job as Joe Benjamin, a highly successful manufacturer of cardboard boxes on Long Island. One night, Joe is visited by a messenger from God, in the person of a myopic nerd named Sidney Lipton. Sidney informs Joe that he is God’s favorite, and that God is about to test his devotion. Before it’s over, Joe has lost his factory, his home, his health and his family.

Such a scenario might sound like unlikely source material for comedy, or the ultimate moment of schadenfreude. And yet, the past 15 months have taught us many lessons about what is truly important in this life. We have often been left to ponder why horrible things sometimes happen to very good people, and often, we have been saved by our ability to laugh.