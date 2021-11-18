Illuminate the holidays with these Buffalo-area light shows

Last year, Buffalo families really made the most of it in the best ways they knew how: decorating their vehicles, bringing pets, even enjoying dinner and snacks under the fairground lights. Shows runs from 5 to 9 p.m. daily in December except Dec. 24 and 25. Tickets are $20 per car and sold online only at fairgroundsholiday.com. You must order a ticket for a specific day.

Our Lady of Fatima Shrine (1023 Swann Road, Youngstown)

This is the perfect light show for those looking to celebrate the religious spirit of the holiday season. Fatima Shrine’s historic domed architecture will be bright from an assortment of glowing angels, carolers and camels, all drawing attention to the beautiful spherical glowing bulbs that illuminate the water and main shrine in Youngstown. This walk-through event allows you to stroll along the lighted pathways surrounding the shrine.

The lighting begins at 5 p.m. Nov. 20, with select dates and times through Jan. 2. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. daily from Nov. 20 to 28; Fridays through Sundays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 19; and daily from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2.