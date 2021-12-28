How to spend New Year's Eve in the Buffalo area

New Year's Eve is a chance to gather with friends, blow into a noisemaker, don a pointy party hat and celebrate the conclusion of one year and the dawn of another. It's traditionally been a night to dress up, buy tickets to an expensive event and indulge.
While this New Year's Eve holds more opportunity than last year when most events were canceled, the continued presence of the Covid-19 pandemic is important to remember when making plans. It's wise to check event websites and Facebook pages for mask and vaccine requirements for events before attending.
Despite the threat of Covid-19, Buffalo's 34th annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop and fireworks display at Roosevelt Plaza on Dec. 31 will be livelier this year than last.
"We want Erie County and WNY residents to start 2022 in good health," Erie County Department of Health spokesperson Kara Kane said in an email. "A combination of sensible individual decisions and prudent community safety measures are needed to make that happen."
Before attending a New Year's Eve event, Kane emphasized knowing one's risk level, wearing a mask and staying home if feeling sick.
Buffalo has options for everyone to be satisfied and comfortable this year, from outdoor and virtual events for those concerned about crowds to glamorous, glitzy indoor parties with open bars. The cost to enjoy New Year's Eve starts at "free" and can soar as high as $200.
Contrary to popular belief, holiday beers aren’t all dark beers, as evidenced by this list that includes IPAs and golden ales.
In describing her Roaring '20s theme party at the Garage at 1127 Hertel Ave., co-owner Lisa Riniolo mentioned drinking, laughing, good food and a carefree time, closing with "I think we could all use a party like that, right about now."
Here's a sampling of what's happening New Year's Eve:
Statler City Ice Ball. 7 p.m. The Statler, 107 Delaware Ave. Two rooms: Golden Ballroom, featuring full band All Star Project with buffet food and cocktails; $140. Terrace Room, buffet with entertainment by DJs the Toy Brothers; $125. Ticket info at statlercityiceball.com.
This is an important Ice Ball: it will be the final holiday party before developer Douglas Jemal overhauls the Statler, said co-organizer Jessica Croce, and the first Ice Ball since the death of her husband, Mark Croce, who ran the event for more than a decade.
"He'd want the party to go on," Jessica Croce said of her late husband.
She said the two rooms will be identical in food and drink, but different vibes of entertainment. Tables will be spread apart as they are in a restaurant, she added.
Downtown Ball Drop. 9 p.m. Electric Tower at Roosevelt Plaza, 535 Washington St. Free.
Jeremy Hoyle and Strictly Hip are slated to perform at 10:30 p.m., setting the stage for Buffalo's biggest outdoor New Year's celebration, replete with a glittery ball drop and fireworks as the clock strikes midnight. For those who want to watch the downtown ball drop on television, it will be broadcast live on WKBW.
Three decades in, the late-December bash is just the start of a yearlong slate of programs for a foundation that began with one-off wellness programs.
Virtual: First Night Buffalo. Party Packs, for family of four, for $20 at firstnightbuffalo.org or at Tops Markets locations.
First Night has prepared a holiday package for kids, with an assembly of balloons, crayons, glow sticks, party hats, juggling scarves, a disco ball lightbulb and more party materials to celebrate New Year's Eve festivities at home. Performers will livestream their acts, available at the First Night website, with Spiderman, Rapunzel, Nickel City Reptiles, Nick Presents Magic and more displaying their talents.
Brew Year’s Eve. 7 p.m. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. XOXO Pop Band performs. VIP balcony experience for six hours is $149; cocktail party for five hours is $115. Tickets at buffaloriverworks.com, ticketpeak.co.
XOXO Pop Band lead singer Jessika Schreiber said her group has Lady Gaga, Paramore, Fallout Boy, Doja Cat and more lined up for the three-hour set in RiverWorks, with DJ Sike handling the breaks. The VIP experience lends extra prestige, even touting a charcuterie station.
More big tickets
Hard Rock Café NYE with the Release. 9:30 p.m. at the Hard Rock, 333 Prospect St., Niagara Falls. Admission includes a three-course meal, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, champagne toast at midnight, balloon drop, reserved table. $100 (eventbrite.com). Niagara Falls has fireworks over the falls planned for 9 p.m. and midnight on New Year's Eve.
Very Groovy NYE Party. 8 p.m. at The Terrace at Delaware Park, 199 Lincoln Parkway. Champagne at arrival, open bar, entertainment, food stations. $225 for a couple, $125 individual (resy.com, terracebuffalo.com).
NYE at Wurlitzer Events. 7:30 p.m. Wurlitzer Building, 908 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Five-hour open bar, hors d’oeuvres, three-course dinner, music by Uptown Groove Band. $125 (wurlitzerevents.com, simpletix.com).
The Buffalo Grand Hotel – formerly the Adam's Mark Hotel – will become the Buffalo Ramada by Wyndham as of Dec. 31, according to Harry Stinson, the hotel's Canadian owner.
New Year’s Eve Open House. 8 p.m. Buffalo Grand Hotel & Event Center, 120 Church St. Hotel’s grand re-opening features three areas, with Breakaway party band, two comedy shows and a 17-piece jazz band on the docket. Buffet included. Tickets are $40 (eventbrite.com).
[Related: Read about and take a look at the hotel's transition to the Buffalo Ramada]
At the clubs
Aqueous. 7 p.m., with Eggy. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. $30 in advance (townballroom.com, etix.com).
Pasadena. 8 p.m. doors, with Joint Operation. Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. $20 in advance, $25 day of show (buffaloironworks.com).
The Glam Vamps: Glitz & Glamour. 8 p.m. Duende at Silo City, 85 Silo City Row. Live music and burlesque with the Glam Vamps, Spud and Ryan Kaminski Band. $15-$50 (eventbrite.com).
NYE with the Burkharts. 9 p.m., with Neetchy, Grace Greenan, Cheap Peach. Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St. $10.
Buffalo Dead All Stars at 3 p.m., Stoneflower at 9:30 p.m. Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St. Free.
Canceled: Transmission Dance Party. Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.
Bar parties
Bass Terminal Presents NYE 2022. 8 p.m. Buffalo Grill N Ale House, 603 Dingens St. $20 in advance (eventbrite.com).
Big Ditch’s NYE Party. 8 p.m. 55 E. Huron St. Admission includes four drink tickets, special food menu, DJ. $80 (eventbrite.com).
Gatsby Cocktail Party. 9 p.m. The Garage, 1127 Hertel Ave. $50 (eventbrite.com, at the restaurant).
Keg Drop Party. 8 p.m. 42 North Brewing Company, 25 Pine St., East Aurora. Music by the Fredtown Stompers, keg drop at midnight. $10 (eventbrite.com).
Masquerade Ball. 10 p.m. Tappo Pizza and Thin Man Brewery, 166 Chandler St. Open bar, pizza buffet, champagne toast, live performance by UltraViolet. $75 (eventbrite.com).
NYE at Moor Room. 8 p.m. 1535 Hertel Ave. Open bar, snacks, live music and champagne toast at midnight. $75 (eventbrite.com).
NYE at Bittersweet Piano Lounge. 8 p.m. 391 Washington St. Live entertainment, champagne toast, a drink voucher. $65 (eventbrite.com).
NYE at the Beer Keep. 9 p.m. 1002 Elmwood Ave. DJ Marcos Udagawa, complimentary champagne at midnight. $5 cover.
Black & White Party. 9 p.m. Bella's Parkside Tavern, 1125 Tonawanda St. Two DJs, champagne toast at midnight. Free.
NYE at Thin Man Brewery (Elmwood). 8 p.m. 492 Elmwood Ave. Live DJ sets all night, open bar, pizza and wings, champagne. $90 (eventbrite.com).
“The Big Lebowski.” 7:30 p.m. Screening Room Cinema & Café. 880 Alberta Drive, Suite 207, Amherst. $7 (screeningroom.net, eventbrite.com).