How to spend New Year's Eve in the Buffalo area

New Year's Eve is a chance to gather with friends, blow into a noisemaker, don a pointy party hat and celebrate the conclusion of one year and the dawn of another. It's traditionally been a night to dress up, buy tickets to an expensive event and indulge.

While this New Year's Eve holds more opportunity than last year when most events were canceled, the continued presence of the Covid-19 pandemic is important to remember when making plans. It's wise to check event websites and Facebook pages for mask and vaccine requirements for events before attending.

Buffalo to ring in New Year with in-person revelry at Ball Drop Despite the threat of Covid-19, Buffalo's 34th annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop and fireworks display at Roosevelt Plaza on Dec. 31 will be livelier this year than last.

"We want Erie County and WNY residents to start 2022 in good health," Erie County Department of Health spokesperson Kara Kane said in an email. "A combination of sensible individual decisions and prudent community safety measures are needed to make that happen."

Before attending a New Year's Eve event, Kane emphasized knowing one's risk level, wearing a mask and staying home if feeling sick.

Buffalo has options for everyone to be satisfied and comfortable this year, from outdoor and virtual events for those concerned about crowds to glamorous, glitzy indoor parties with open bars. The cost to enjoy New Year's Eve starts at "free" and can soar as high as $200.

