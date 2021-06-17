How to make the most out of the summer solstice – the longest day of the year

Summer is all about having fun and making memories with the people you love. But how often do you accomplish everything you want to do during the season?

Summer officially starts June 20, which is also the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. A solstice is essentially when one of the earth’s poles reaches its maximum tilt toward the sun. This happens twice a year, giving residents in each hemisphere a summer solstice and a winter solstice (the shortest day of the year).

During the summer solstice, Buffalo will experience more than 15 hours of daylight, making it the perfect day to get a head start on your summer plans and squeeze in all the activities that make it fun. Even better, the solstice lands on a Sunday this year, so many people will be off to enjoy the occasion.

If you’re hoping to make this summer solstice special, we’ve planned your entire day from dawn until dusk.

Dawn