How to keep those New Year’s resolutions from home

Even coming off an unprecedented year in 2020, New Year’s resolutions for 2021 remained somewhat typical.
People still want to improve their physical health and fitness, spend more time with family and friends, learn new things and live more economically in 2021.
But how does one keep those resolutions when gyms and studios fear closing, family crowding is discouraged, streaming services tempt you to stay on the couch and unemployment is rampant? Local businesses and trending apps help with out-of-the-box ways to check off your 2021 goals from home.
‘I want to improve my physical health.'
Online, hybrid and limited in-person classes are all ways to improve your physical health, even during a pandemic. They can help you tone up, while taking care of your mind, too.
“Wellness is more than running and broccoli,” said Kelly Williams, owner of WHOLE Fitness (10 N. Aurora St., Lancaster). “You need that connection, and if we can’t be together physically, you’ve got to find a way to bring that same spirit to all the activities that you’re doing, because that can absolutely have an effect on your mental health, as well.”
Williams said mental, physical and emotional wellness are all connected, so she offers empowering, individualized classes to help participants get into shape and become the best versions of themselves. WHOLE Fitness offers in-studio (25% to 33% capacity, depending on Erie County's zone status) and online training and yoga classes, plus a signature strength-based class with resistance training work. Participants who don't have home equipment can use water jugs and other home-found objects in the classes, Williams added.
The studio also just added kick-boxing and pound classes, a high-energy opportunity for participants to get their heart rates up.
“After 2020, people could use the opportunity not only to come together, but also hit something,” Williams said. “Joking aside, it’s definitely a cathartic experience.”
Yoga Parkside (2 Wallace Ave.) also aims to cultivate much more than physical health and fitness. It values inclusion, excellence, community, service and evolution, encouraging participants to become part of their “kula,” a Sanskrit word that roughly translates to “family the heart chooses.”
Even with yogis practicing from their living rooms as Yoga Parkside remains virtual, it still seeks to create a sense of “home away from home,” with live-stream classes available through its Virtual Studio where you can sign up for meditation and breathing practice, intermediate Vinyasa, prenatal yoga, morning rejuvenation flow and more.
‘I want to spend more time with family and friends.’
There are many easy-to-use options for video calls to help you keep this resolution, including Facetime or apps such as Skype, Zoom or Houseparty. Decide which one you want to use, create an account (usually just an email and password) and go.
With Skype, users can easily chat with family and friends through Skype’s group chat and call functions, which automatically links their phone contacts.
Zoom is not exclusively for work meetings, it is also used by families and friends to get together. You can set up a free account, which allows the user to create a meeting for up to 40 minutes; there are paid options for longer talks.
Houseparty is my favorite, alerting your friends on the app that you are “in the house” every time you open it. To join a video call with them, “wave” to a friend using the middle hand-shaped button at the top of the screen, or call them with the green phone button. If they don’t answer, there is always an option to leave a “Facemail” – which is exactly how it sounds.
If you want to say a quick “hello” to family and friends, there are some choice picks when it comes to staying connected via photos and creative designs.
FamilyAlbum is an easy-to-use, high-resolution app where family members can pour over old pictures in a safe cloud. After parents download the app, they can invite children and other family members to join the shared drive, where only those invited can see and comment on the album. Beautifully organized by month, the free app will automatically list the dates each photo was taken and auto-fill the kids’ ages at that time, too.
TouchNote has a monthly fee, but is a great choice for those who want to do more than send a “Happy Birthday” greeting over Facebook. For two weeks, the app allows users to design custom postcards and greeting cards using family photos and other graphics. Plans are $7.99 per month and the annual plan is $4.99 per month, a membership that includes personalized stamps, opportunities to add location to the cards, photo filters, stickers, designs and illustrations.
‘I want to learn a new skill.’
Now is a great time to brush up on new skills with virtual classes on almost any topic you would like.
Looking for a bit of musical inspiration? Whether a beginner or experienced musician, EX.C.E.L.L.’s (EXpression & Creativity Experimental Learning Laboratory) EXpress Yourself Winter 2021 Virtual Songwriting Workshop aims to help participants access their imagination and creativity to turn ideas into songs. The workshop, held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Feb. 4, teaches participants simple methods to unlock creative ideas and turn them into music, learn to record and share music through programs such as Bandlab and collaborate in small groups to inspire other musicians. Future classes will be announced.
Classes are led by Leanne Darling, a composer-performer, improvisation specialist and member of the string faculty at University at Buffalo, and Tiffany Du Mouchelle, a vocal performance artist and director of the voice and opera studio at University at Buffalo.
Applicants will be eligible for two sections: one geared toward high school students, and one open to anyone ages 18 to 25. Both run concurrently. Tuition is $100, but need-based scholarships are available.
For those who resolve to take up cooking skills, Auburn Watson Culinary Arts Center has a selection of online cooking classes.
With a brick and mortar site at 3295 Walden Ave., the center offers monthly online instruction with experienced chefs on a variety of dishes through the “Cooking at Home” series. Though “Gnocchi and Gnudi” on Jan. 29 is sold out, there are other classes, including “Romantic Dinner” on Feb. 16 (lobster risotto with roasted asparagus with crunchy Parmesan topping); “Classic Italian” on March 18 (pasta carbonara, Caesar salad and garlic breadsticks); and “Impossibly Delicious” on April 13 (mushroom wellington, cucumber tomato salad with fresh mozzarella and balsamic dressing and chocolate peanut butter no-bake cookies). Those live interactive online courses are $29 when booked online. Classes run from 7 to 9 p.m.
‘I want to improve my personal budget.’
To be better with money, some might turn to quick-fixes, such as cutting off the coffee haul cold-turkey, or raiding dirty laundry in search of loose change.
But to make better long-term budgeting habits, one has to stick to, well, a habit.
Free apps such as Mint help with the organization, as users can connect bank accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans and other investments, and the app will automatically generate a simple overview. Based on income, the app also proposes a budget, but you can adjust it to your preferences and create different categories such as "groceries" or "take-out funds." The app also helps with tracking spending and active subscriptions.
For other options, search “personal budget,” “budget app” or “budgeting” in the app store, and you’ll get a wide selection of similar apps, including EveryDollar, Goodbudget and Truebill. Options are usually free; the app store specifies otherwise. Clicking around on the different options also reveals ratings, app reviews and summaries.