How to keep those New Year’s resolutions from home

Even coming off an unprecedented year in 2020, New Year’s resolutions for 2021 remained somewhat typical.

People still want to improve their physical health and fitness, spend more time with family and friends, learn new things and live more economically in 2021.

But how does one keep those resolutions when gyms and studios fear closing, family crowding is discouraged, streaming services tempt you to stay on the couch and unemployment is rampant? Local businesses and trending apps help with out-of-the-box ways to check off your 2021 goals from home.

‘I want to improve my physical health.'

Online, hybrid and limited in-person classes are all ways to improve your physical health, even during a pandemic. They can help you tone up, while taking care of your mind, too.

“Wellness is more than running and broccoli,” said Kelly Williams, owner of WHOLE Fitness (10 N. Aurora St., Lancaster). “You need that connection, and if we can’t be together physically, you’ve got to find a way to bring that same spirit to all the activities that you’re doing, because that can absolutely have an effect on your mental health, as well.”