Grab your favorite bow tie and hat and head out to the Kentucky Derby – without leaving the Buffalo area.

Several local bars and restaurants are hosting viewings of "the greatest two minutes in sports" when the Kentucky Derby returns to Churchill Downs on May 6.

The Thirsty DOG Saloon (4921 Broadway, Depew) will have drink specials and asks folks to wear their best hat for the contest. Roaming Bison (732 Hertel Ave.), known for its bourbon and BBQ, will show the Derby along with a menu that includes Kentucky bourbon fries, hot browns and mint juleps.

Here's a quick look at a few other Kentucky Derby activities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Hamburg Brewing Company, 6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg. 4 to 7:30 p.m. The celebration at this bar and restaurant has special meaning as it's the sixth Howard Hanna Children's Free Care Fund Fundraiser that raises money for the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital. Tickets are $60 and include a Woodford Reserve Signature Cocktail, a Derby Day menu, two drink tickets, auctions and raffles. For tickets, visit bit.ly/HHCFCF.

Hartman’s Distilling, 55 Chicago St. The fourth annual Kentucky Derby celebration starts at 2 p.m. Admission is free to the event that features music by Leroy Townes and DJ Crespo. Expect food and drink specials, giveaways and prizes for best dressed, best-dressed couple and best hat.

K9 Barks and Brews, 2866 Pleasant Ave., Hamburg. Starts at 5:30 p.m. If you want to watch the Derby with friends in a group that must include your four-legged pal, head to K9 Barks and Brews where dogs are invited, too. All the usual Derby delights will be available with food specials like bourbon meatballs and bourbon chicken skewers. Fun games include Doggy Duck Derby and Derby Bingo.

The Original Warehouse. 4360 S. Milestrip Road. With more than 50 HD televisions, you won't have a problem watching the race. Specials include pulled pork with Kentucky Bourbon BBQ sauce, pulled pork loaded fries and the refreshing Derby staple of a mint julep or Oaks Lily cocktail.

Kellies Sports Lounge. 1803 South Park Ave. 5 to 8 p.m. Wear your best derby outfit to the party at this South Buffalo bar to win a gift certificate. Admission is $25 and includes well/bottled beer and food.

The Derby Divas and Darlings Hat Show at the Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House, 72 Main St., Bemus Point. 5 to 8 p.m. Dress up and be sure to add a Derby hat for this event that features food and drink specials.