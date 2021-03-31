How Buffalo is keeping that Dyngus Day state of mind

“The whole story of Dyngus Day is about renewal and fresh starts,” Dobosiewicz said. “This parade is our statement to the community and to the world: Like the sun rises and sets, so comes Dyngus Day – it’s a ray of hope.”

Scaled-down parades are planned

Following state and local Covid-19 guidelines, the parade will be on the smallish side, with no more than 200 participants. The procession will follow a shorter, wider route along Broadway from Memorial Drive to Fillmore Avenue – the heart of Historic Polonia – although previous parades could last as long as an hour and a half, Dobosiewicz says the 2021 version will wrap up in half that time.

Start time is about 5 p.m. April 5.

While spectators are welcome to cheer along the Broadway route, organizers are not expecting anything like the crowds that have flooded into Polonia in years past, and that’s part of the plan.

“Bringing tens of thousands of people to the East Side, it’s not going to happen,” Dobosiewicz said. “There are no events, no tent city, no big parties in church halls, and we aren’t bringing in buses of people.”

