Hotel Henry will close, the victim of a 'pandemic body blow'

Mortenson said the hotelier was forthright all along about the hotel's economic circumstances.

"They have been really trying with every ounce and effort to figure out how to keep the hotel going," Mortenson said.

He said he is optimistic that another hotel will give it a go once the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror.

"It's disappointing for us, as well as for the entire region, but given the notoriety of the campus and what people have seen it can be, I think this is just a temporary situation before we get a new tenant in the hotel property," Mortenson said.

Tuesday's announcement ends the confusion among some who have tried to find out about the hotel's plans.

Two event planners told The Buffalo News that they had not been able to get answers from Hotel Henry about event reservations, reserved room blocks or other essential event details. They said their calls and emails went unanswered.

Prior to Tuesday, travel sites such as Expedia still allowed customers to book the hotel.

Emlyn Flanigan found out she didn't have a reservation Friday when she arrived via plane and rental car from Baltimore to gaze at the dark, foreboding structure.