Holiday gift shows: Your guide to shopping and gifting local

When Buffalo Holiday Market co-owners Jillian Cannan and Colleen Pandy set up a dry run for the reprise of their monthlong Buffalo Holiday Market, they couldn’t help but feel a bit of “magic” in the air, thinking of the vendors to fill the warm, wooden chalets and families to enjoy it.

“It’s like a Hallmark movie,” Cannan said. “It’s a completely different shopping experience. You’re finding stuff for people you would have never even seen or thought of, just going into the bigger box stores, and you’re meeting these people who are pouring their heart and soul into what it is they’re doing. It tells a story.”

This is just one of many quaint gift shows popping up across the Buffalo area this holiday season, each bringing its own unique personality, but with an underlying message: Buying and gifting locally makes a meaningful difference, in every sense.

Here are just 16 of those gift shows to help get you started.

Buffalo Holiday Market. Two locations. The Buffalo Market is at 202 Ohio St. from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 25 through Dec 23. The Hamburg Market is at 202 Lake St., Hamburg, from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 25 to Dec. 18.

The return of this market brings all the magic of shopping in a European town, inspired by Pandy’s temporary residence there, replete with cozy wooden chalets showcasing festive goodies, lined under twinkling string lights. It has 350 shops on rotation. After shopping, grab a specialty drink and warm up in an igloo, bring the kiddos to the activity area, or plate up some food and enjoy the live music.

Holiday Makers Market. 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 25 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Court.

Dabble in Erie County history or sports legacy exhibits while shopping displays of sculptures, ornaments and of course, Buffalo history books. Three floors of the History Museum will brim with goodies from more than 30 makers — from pottery to living floral designs — all of which can be wrapped for you.

Buffalo Women’s Gifts. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.

This female-owned and led marketplace began as an idea for local women to sell their handcrafted creations. More than 20 years later, it’s still thriving, with 54 vendors whose offerings are just plain cool. You’ll find T-shirts of Josh Allen wearing Juicy sweatpants, jewelry made from silverware and dried flowers and rather blunt cross-stitchings.

Coffee, Sweets & Sips Holiday Market. 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.

Who doesn’t love eating dessert and shopping? While the upper level is more of a smörgåsbord of cheesecakes, sponge candy, apple pie cream whiskey and 60 other desserts, the downstairs is equally kaleidoscopic. Coordinator Paul Maurer was intentional about this booking woodcarvers, pencil architectural artists and cigar makers for as much variety as possible without “too much duplication.”

Handmade Holiday Market. Noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre, 6815 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets are $10.

The selection of handcrafted bags, clothing, natural bath products and other gifts feels like the epitome of comfort, not to mention the crêpes, wine and pizza you can reward yourself with after shopping the 175 vendors. Those willing to make the trek to Ontario should make a day of it, at that point, and enjoy the lineup of five Canadian acoustic songwriters and jazz musicians.

Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at the The Powerhouse, 140 Lee St. Admission is $5, free for children 10 and younger.

Not only is drinking an option at this market, it’s encouraged. While guests sip on Bloody Marys or mimosas, they’ll shop the jewelry and décor, and a selection of local distilleries and brews to take home and gift.

Larkin Holiday Market. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Larkin at Exchange Building, 726 Exchange St.

DragonFly Jams & Jellies, Magic Bear Beer and Park Edge Sweet Shoppe are just a few of the 35 vendors at this market that is perfectly situated for hungry guests to grab a bite at Swan Street Diner or Toasted nearby after shopping.

Totally Buffalo 716mas. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.

Take the kids to meet and greet Santa and the Grinch while you cross some Buffalo-inspired artwork, accessories or glassware items off the gift list.

Yuletide in the Country. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave, Hamburg. Admission is $7 at the door, $5 advance, free for children 12 and younger.

This is for those who not only want to support local artisans, but understand how they create their goodies. While shopping for stained glass, wire mesh wreaths or other items from 150 spots, guests can sit in on demonstrations with the artists that made them.

Holy Ghost Lutheran School Christkindl Holiday Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church & School, 6630 Luther St., Niagara Falls.

This is no unassuming church fundraiser. It’s packed with more than 50 vendors, basket raffles and a homemade German lunch of bratwurst, pork schnitzel, brat burger with fried sauerkraut, authentic German rouladen, buttered or cheese spaetzle and Bergholz German potato salad.

Holiday Market & Tree of Light. Market is from 3 to 6 p.m. and Tree of Light is from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Martin House, 125 Jewett Parkway.

This is somewhat of the Rockefeller Center tree lighting of Buffalo: With the Martin House the backdrop instead of an ice rink, ring in this tree lighting with festive music from Buffalo Girlchoir, foods and a selection of local vendors.

Queen City Market. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Seneca One tower, 1 Seneca St.

This favorite gift show embraces its mystical and flat-out eclectic sides with horror fiction-inspired candles, funky suncatchers and bedazzled vintage clothes to gift that one quirky person in your life.

Shop South Buffalo. 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road.

Kicking off with a performance by the Timon High School Choir, guests can shop from more than 60 South Buffalo businesses along Seneca Street, Abbott Road and South Park Avenue en route from Buffalo Irish Center to the afterparty at Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub.

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo Christkindlmarkt 2022. 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9, noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, 190 Scott St.

Buffalo’s favorite German bar keeps traditions alive with horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday caroling, beer barrel tree lightings and outdoor shopping from more than 20 vendors.

Procrastinators Holiday Market. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.

When life gets in the way and shopping is left to the last minute, this assortment of over 100 apparel and crafts vendors are here to pick up the pieces.

Last Minute Panic Holiday Marketplace. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 at the WNY Book Arts Center, 468 Washington St.

This is the perfect collection of quaint gifts for the book lover-type in your life – from paper art and screen prints to beanies and goodies from City of Light Publishing.