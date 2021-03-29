Helium Comedy Club reopens with live events on April 2

If you’re in the Cobblestone District on April 2, don’t be surprised to hear laughter.

That’s the day when Helium Comedy Club (30 Mississippi St.) reopens with a show by comedian Akaash Singh after being closed for more than a year.

The comedy club is among the smaller-scale performing arts centers and live entertainment venues allowed to reopen on April 2 at a reduced capacity of 33% by New York State (100 people indoors, 200 people outdoors).

Helium will reopen with a maximum capacity of 100 people inside the club and may transition and add outdoor shows by utilizing the parking lot where a second comic would perform.

“We think the appetite for comedy will be pretty decent,” said Helium Buffalo General Manager Shawn Eckert. “If people have the desire, we’ll see if it’s worth our while and explore that outdoor option.”

Helium patrons will have to abide by Covid-19 safety precautions such as wearing a mask at all times except when eating or drinking. Individual tickets will not be sold; instead admission will be sold by "table" of up to four people in the same party.