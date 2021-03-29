Helium Comedy Club reopens with live events on April 2

If you’re in the Cobblestone District on April 2, don’t be surprised to hear laughter.
That’s the day when Helium Comedy Club (30 Mississippi St.) reopens with a show by comedian Akaash Singh after being closed for more than a year.
The comedy club is among the smaller-scale performing arts centers and live entertainment venues allowed to reopen on April 2 at a reduced capacity of 33% by New York State (100 people indoors, 200 people outdoors).
Helium will reopen with a maximum capacity of 100 people inside the club and may transition and add outdoor shows by utilizing the parking lot where a second comic would perform.
“We think the appetite for comedy will be pretty decent,” said Helium Buffalo General Manager Shawn Eckert. “If people have the desire, we’ll see if it’s worth our while and explore that outdoor option.”
Helium patrons will have to abide by Covid-19 safety precautions such as wearing a mask at all times except when eating or drinking. Individual tickets will not be sold; instead admission will be sold by "table" of up to four people in the same party.
As part of a national chain, Helium Buffalo had the advantage of watching what was happening in six other markets that have been in operation since last July. Eckert visited a few of the clubs last summer and saw what they were doing and what was – or wasn't – working.
"We’re adapting. We have the benefit since we’ve been preparing since July, so we’ve thought it out," Eckhert said. "Just seeing how people reacted to be in that setting again was good to see. Seeing their reaction to temperature checks. Having masks on and introducing alcohol into the mixture."
While comedy shows are still a loose setting, Eckhert said, you could see that at least the PPE side of what they were doing was working.
"Guests felt comfortable, staff felt comfortable and comics felt comfortable. For Buffalo’s sake, it was very beneficial to see," Eckert said.
Returning to Helium
Here's some of what to expect at Helium.
Admission: Tickets will be sold online only. No cash accepted at the club; credit only.
Safety: Each guest will have a quick temperature check. Show your confirmation number (on your phone, for example) and you’ll be walked in to your table. Masks must be worn unless eating or drinking.
Food and drink: Bar service is closed. All drink and food orders will be placed with servers. Drinks will be sold in single-use containers, as is everything else including condiments. Full-service food options include traditional items like chicken fingers and finger food. A new sliders menu – first tried at Helium's Portland, Ore., and St. Louis locations – will include nine slider combo options.
Questions? Check the website for full safety protocols or call the club at 853-1211.
Schedule
The full Helium schedule can be found online. Here is the April schedule.
Akaash Singh: 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. April 2; 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 3.
Godfrey: 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. April 9; 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 10; 7 p.m. April 11.
Livestream of Lowcountry Lowlifes Podcast: 4 p.m. April 13 (free).
Shane Gillis: 8 p.m. April 15; 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. April 16; 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 17.
Brad Williams: 8 p.m. April 22; 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. April 23; 9:30 p.m. April 24.