Gusto's Festival Guide for summer 2022

Summer in Western New York is festival time. Every weekend – and multiple days between – we have our choice of festivals with food, family fun, refreshments, midway rides, music, artisans and more. Read more below.

JUNE

June 10-11: Timon Fest. 5 p.m. at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, 601 McKinley Parkway. Outdoor event features live music at 7 p.m. (Nerds Gone Wild on June 10, Strictly Hip on June 11) plus hot dogs, pizza, raffles and beer.

June 10-12: The 25th annual Bach & Beyond Baroque Music Festival. 8 p.m. June 10-11 and 3 p.m. June 12. 1891 Fredonia Opera House, 9 Church St., Fredonia. Celebration of Baroque music. $20-$51.

June 10-12: Strawberry Festival. 7 p.m. June 10, noon June 11-12. Merritt Estate Winery, 2264 King Road, Forestville. 888-965-4800. Live music, craft and boutique vendors, food, wine and craft beer, balloon artist, bounce house, classic car show.

June 11: Dragon and Fairies Festival. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Audubon Community Nature Center, 1600 Riverside Road, Jamestown. Costumes are encouraged at this event where activities for children include archery, making a wizard staff and a dragon egg hunt. Reservations encouraged, walk-ins are welcome. $6-$8; children under 2 are admitted free.

June 11: Buffalo BESTival. 10 a.m. Cuppa Culture, 10255 Main St., Suite 11. Celebration of Buffalo’s best crafters, artisans and small businesses.

June 11: East Aurora Musicfest. 2 p.m. Downtown East Aurora. Features 15 venues with 50 bands, food trucks and more.

June 11: Genesee Valley Fare and Ware Festival. 11 a.m. Murray Hill Drive, Mount Morris. Food, beer, wine, spirits, music, art demonstrations, kid activities and arts and crafts.

June 11: Sunset Bay Country Jamboree. 2 to 11 p.m. 1028 S. Shore Drive, Irving. Country tribute bands on the beach. $15-$50.

June 11-12: Allentown Art Festival. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Along Delaware Avenue, Franklin and Allen streets in Allentown. Approximately 350 artisans will be selling paintings, crafts, jewelry and more.

June 11-12: Celtic Faire. 10 a.m. Genesee Country Village and Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford. Celebrate all things Scottish, Welsh and Irish through authentic music, dance, food and drinks. General admission is $17-$23; museum members and children under 2 are admitted free.

June 11-12: University Soul Serene Weekend. 2:30 p.m. June 11, 3 p.m. June 12. University at Buffalo South Campus, Rotary Field. Local food, vendors and informational tents, plus a kids zone. Performances by Bobby V, MYA, Cami Clune, The Whispers, JOE, Darcel Blue, Le’Andria Johnson and Fred Hammond.

June 17-19: Kenmore Days 2022. 5 p.m. June 17, 3 p.m. June 18 and noon on June 19. Mang Park, 150 Wilbur Ave., Kenmore. Carnival, music, activities, refreshments and fireworks.

June 18: Dragon Boat Festival. 7:45 a.m. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Dragon Boats with 20 paddlers, drummer and a steer person compete. No experience necessary. Plus vendors, food and refreshments.

June 18: Strawberry Moon Festival. Noon. Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. Indigenous art, food, dance, artisans and more. Evening concert with Blue Rodeo, Pamyua and tribute to Native American musician Joanne Shenandoah. $20.

June 18-19: Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo. 11 a.m. Martin Luther King Park. Parade, vendors, music, activities and food.

June 18-19: Lewiston GardenFest. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Along Center Street, Lewiston. Vendors, speakers, demonstrations and free garden walk.

June 23-25: West Seneca Community Days. 6 p.m. Outside West Seneca Town Hall, 1250 Union Road, West Seneca. Parade, carnival, food, refreshments, games.

June 23-July 3: New York State Puppet Festival. Perry. International festival of contemporary and traditional puppetry.

June 24-26: Chaffee-Sardinia Firemen’s Carnival. 4 p.m. June 24-25 and noon June 26. Chaffee-Sardinia Firemen’s Carnival, Genesee Road, Chaffee. Parade, music, food and fireworks.

June 25: Strawberry Festival and Jumble Sale. 10 a.m. Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 345 Main St., East Aurora. Locally grown berries, homemade biscuits and ice cream.

June 25: Strawberry Fest. 11 a.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church – Youngstown, Main Street, Youngstown. Homemade strawberry shortcake, food, music and children’s entertainment by Donuts D Clown.

June 25: Taste of Diversity. 11 a.m. Grant Street at Lafayette. Celebration of the diversity of Buffalo’s West Side featuring food, music and art.

June 25: New York State Craft Brewers Festival. 2-6 p.m. Canalside, 44 Prime. Craft beer from more than 50 breweries, food trucks and music. Plus meet brewers.

June 25-26: Buffalo-style Garden Art Sale. 10 a.m. Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Art sale and live music, food trucks.

June 25-26: Roycroft Campus Art & Antique Show. 10 a.m. at the Roycroft Campus, 31 S. Grove St., East Aurora. Artwork from a variety of fine art and craft vendors, antique dealers and community groups.

June 25-26: Roycroft Artisan Summer Festival. 10 a.m. Classic Rink, 41 Riley St., East Aurora. Work created by fine artists and craftspeople, live demonstrations.

June 25-26: Lockport Outdoor Arts & Crafts Festival. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Pine and Washburn streets, off Route 78. More than 200 arts and crafts vendors, food and family fun. Free admission and parking.

June 26: Elmwood Summerfest. Noon. Elmwood Village, between 1000 and 1010 Elmwood Ave. Street festival with music, art, food and refreshments. $25-$50

June 26: Kenmore Porchfest. Live music on porches throughout the Village of Kenmore.

JULY

July 1-3: Ellicottville Summer Music Festival. Holiday Valley Resort, 6557 Holiday Valley Road, Ellicottville. Music includes Asia featuring John Payne with John Elefante and Lou Gramm July 2. Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and fireworks on July 3. $45-$55.

July 1-3: Blue Heron Music Festival. 3 p.m. July 1, noon July 2 and 11 a.m. July 3. Heron Farm and Event Center, 2361 Wait Corners Road, Sherman. Americana music festival featuring Donna The Buffalo. $29-$149.

July 2-4: French and Indian War Encampment. 9 a.m. daily. Old Fort Niagara, 102 Morrow Plaza, Youngstown. Large-scale battle reenactments, Native councils, musket and cannon firings, period merchants and artisans.

July 7-Sept. 29: Summer Freedom Celebrations - Healing by the Water. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays. Broderick Park, 1171 Niagara St. Featuring live music, food, drinks, vendor market, educational resources and family activities.

July 8-9: 175th Tuscarora Nation Picnic and Field Day. 5 p.m. July 8 and 8:30 a.m. July 9. Tuscarora Nation grounds, north of Route 31 on Walmore Road, Tuscarora Nation. Traditional foods, Smoke Dance Competition, children's pageants, music, native crafts, 10K and 2.5-mile run.

July 8-10: Macedonian Festival. 5 p.m. July 8, noon July 9 and 10. SS. Cyril & Methody Macedonian Orthodox Church, 4785 Lake Ave., Blasdell. Traditional Macedonian food, baked goods, music, youth dancing and cultural exhibits.

July 8-10: Queen of Heaven Carnival. 5 p.m. July 8, noon July 9 and 10. Queen of Heaven, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca. Food, rides, games and music.

July 9: Artpark Fairy House Festival. Noon. Artpark, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. Fairy house creations, interactive performances by international, national and local actors, performers and musicians. $12.

July 9-10: Taste of Buffalo. 11 a.m. Delaware Avenue, from Niagara Square to North Street. Food from local restaurants, demonstrations, music and kids activities.

July 12-15: Old Home Days. 4 p.m. July 12, 11 a.m. July 13, noon July 14-15. Island Park, Main Street, Williamsville. Rides, vendors, food and refreshments.

July 15: Cardinal O’Hara Fest. 7 p.m. Cardinal O’Hara High School, 39 O’Hara Road, Tonawanda. All alumni are invited with special notice to classes celebrating their special year.

July 15-16: Hollowfest Bands & Beers. 5 p.m. 10405 Main St., Clarence. Live music, food and refreshments.

July 15-16: Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival. Buffalo’s Historic Cobblestone District. National and local bands perform. $40-$200.

July 15-17: Galbani Italian Heritage Festival. 11 a.m. Along Hertel Avenue. Food, entertainment and vendors.

July 16: Buffalo BookFest. 10 a.m. Buffalo Central Terminal, 468 Washington St. Festival dedicated to printing and the book arts, with artist market, vendor fair and demonstrations.

July 16: BurgerFest. 11:30 a.m. Hamburg Municipal Parking Lot, Main and Buffalo streets, Hamburg. Food, music and entertainment.

July 17: Waldfest. Noon. Spring Garden Park, 3838 Two Road Road, East Aurora. Live music, food, refreshments. Cash only. $10

July 17-24: Canal Fest. North Tonawanda. Music, food, refreshments, vendors.

July 23: HillTap Festival. Spruce Lake, Ellicottville. Music featuring Sunday at the Station and Big J Blues, food, refreshments and outdoor activities. $30-$40.

July 23. Water Lantern Festival. 4 p.m. Wilkeson Pointe, 225 Fuhrmann Blvd. Family friendly event, food, music, lantern launch. $26-$56.

July 23-24: Civil War Weekend. 9:30 a.m. Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Le Roy. Troops wage a battle through the village each day, and talks will be given.

July 24-27. Kingdom Bound. Six Flags Darien Lake, 9993 Alleghany Road, Corfu. Live music, speakers and worship.

July 24 and 31: Pappy Martin Legacy – Masten Jazz Festival. 2 p.m. Buffalo Museum of Science (side lawn), 1020 Humboldt Parkway. Outdoor jazz festival featuring more than 50 national and local musicians.

July 27: Taste of Orchard Park. 5:30 p.m. The Four Corners in the Village of Orchard Park. Sample specialties from local restaurants. Live music and children activities.

July 29-31: Buffalo Irish Festival. 5 p.m. July 29, 11 a.m. July 30, 10:30 am July 31. Buffalo Outer Harbor, 225 Fuhrmann Blvd. Interactive cultural experiences, entertainment, cuisine and vendors.

July 29-31. Polish American Heritage Festival. Cheektowaga Town Park, 2600 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. Parade, interactive cultural experiences, entertainment, cuisine and vendors.

July 30: Discover Kenmore 2022. 10 a.m. July 30. On Delaware Avenue from Lasalle Avenue to Victoria Boulevard in the Village of Kenmore. More than 75 vendors with live music, food and drinks.

July 30: Annual East Aurora Street Festival & Sidewalk Sale. 9 a.m. Along Main Street, East Aurora. Vendors, activities, displays, demonstrations and food.

July 30: Springville Fiddle Fest. 11 a.m. Fiddler’s Green Park, Heritage Park Gazebo, and the Concord Mercantile. Ten hours of live entertainment, workshops and vendors.

July 30-31: Glen Park Art Fest. 10 a.m. Glen Park, 5565 Main St., Amherst. Paintings, jewelry and crafts from local artists.

July 30-31: Garden Walk Buffalo. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Through Buffalo. Visit gardenwalkbuffalo.com for tour day headquarters for maps.

AUGUST

Aug. 3-7 - Niagara County Fair. 10 a.m. 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport. Midway rides, food, demonstrations, family entertainment, music and parades.

Aug. 3-7: Lucille Ball Comedy Festival. Includes more than 50 live events at various venues in Jamestown. Plus tours available at National Comedy Center and Lucy Desi Museum.

Aug. 4-7: Eden Corn Fest. 3 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5, noon Aug. 6 and 7. American Legion Post 880, grounds on Legion Drive, Eden. Midway rides, craft fair, auto show, parade and food.

Aug. 4-7: 14 Holy Helpers Summerfest 2022. 6 p.m. Aug. 4, 5 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6, noon Aug. 7. Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish, 1350 Indian Church Road, West Seneca. 675-2592. Bands, food, theme baskets, meat raffle and games.

Aug. 5-7: Buffalo’s Country Music Festival. 4 p.m. Backlot Entertainment Venue, 11891 Main St. Akron. Live music, dancing, vendors, food and refreshments.

Aug. 6: Jack Craft Fair. 11 a.m. Buffalo Outer Harbor, 325 Fuhrmann Blvd. Fine arts and craft vendors, free workshop, local food vendors and speakers. Free.

Aug. 6-7: Langford Northeast Nationals – NTPA Grand National Tractor Pull. 4 p.m. Langford Tractor Pull Grounds, 3901 Langford Road, North Collins. With chicken barbecue and other food.

Aug. 10-21 Erie County Fair. Noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 10 and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 11 to 21. Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Midway rides, food, demonstrations, family entertainment, music and parades.

Aug. 13-14: Lewiston Art Festival. 10 a.m. Along Main Street, Lewiston. Art, jewelry, sculpture, ceramics, photography and crafts. Chalk Walk competition, food, music and family entertainment.

Aug. 13-14: Taste of Ellicottville. Downtown Ellicottville. Taste a variety of food from local restaurants.

Aug. 19-20: Summer Bash. South Line Fire Company, 1049 French Road, Cheektowaga. Music, food, refreshments, car show, craft and vendor fair.

Aug. 19-20: Pendleton Farm & Home Days. Pendleton Town Park, 6570 Campbell Blvd., Lockport. Rides, food, bands, vendors, car cruise and fireworks.

Aug. 20: Sunset Bay Experience. 8 a.m. Sunset Bay, 1028 South Shore Drive, Hanover. Craft show, 5K run/walk, vendors, basket raffle, games, music, food and drink.

Aug. 20: Summer of Love ‘22: A Buffalo Homage to the Monterey Pop Festival. 4 p.m. Riverfest Park. Local musicians re-create sets from original festival.

Aug. 21: Asian Food & Culture Festival. 10:30 a.m. Canalside, 44 Prime. Sights, sounds and tastes of Buffalo’s Asian cultures.

Aug. 26-27: Northwest Jazz Festival. Center Street, Lewiston. Live music, entertainment.

Aug. 27: South Buffalo Irish Festival. 11 a.m. Cazenovia Park, 25 Cazenovia St. Irish cultural and music festival, Irish dance troupes, vendors, kids zone and business expo. Free.

Aug. 27-28: Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Elmwood Village. Artists, music and food.

Aug. 28: Wild Wing Festival. Noon. Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary, 5067 Townline Road, Ashford. Music, food and bird tours. See waterfowl, 78 species and guided bird tours.

Aug. 28: Ukrainian American Day. 1 p.m. Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, 562 Genesee St. Celebrating the independence of Ukraine with a cultural program, music, games, food, family friendly environment.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 3-4: National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival. Noon. Highmark Stadium. Food, entertainment and contests. $20 admission plus $1.50 food tickets.

Sept. 3-5: Rushford Labor Day. Legion Park, 9088 West Branch Road, Rushford. Live music, food stands, rides, classic car show, arts and crafts vendors, demolition derby, horse and tractor pull and parade.

Sept. 8-11: Niagara County Peach Festival. 5 p.m. Sept. 8 and 9, 11 a.m. Sept. 10 and 11. Academy Park, Lewiston. Peach shortcake, food, a parade, entertainment, rides and games.

Sept. 10: Music is Art Festival 2019. 11 a.m. 359 Ganson St. With more than 21 stages of entertainment, family friendly activities, non-profit organizations, musicians, artists, dancers, poets and buskers. Free.

Sept 11: Taste of East Aurora. 11 a.m. Along Main Street, East Aurora. Family event showcasing cuisine in the greater East Aurora area. Food samples are $1-$5.

Sept 17: Hamburg Oktoberfest. 2 p.m. Hamburg Memorial Park, Hamburg. Authentic German festival with beer, food, wine, music, car show, dancing and entertainment. Free.

Sept. 17: Buffalo Cigar Festival. Noon. Wings Meeting Place, 3964 California Road, Orchard Park. Music, food, vendors and prizes.

Sept 17-18: Niagara Celtic Heritage Festival & Highland Games. 10 a.m. Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave, Lockport. Celtic music, dancers, athletics, clans, food, living historians, vendors and children’s activities.

Sept. 17-18: Borderland Music Festival. Knox Farm State Park. 437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora. Full day of music, vendors and artists.

