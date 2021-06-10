Gusto's Festival Guide 2021: The return of summer favorites

Even in 2021, summer means festival season. Yes, we’ll be missing some favorites this summer like Canal Fest of the Tonawandas and BurgerFest, which were forced to cancel because of Covid-19 concerns. Others have turned into virtual events like Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo (June 14-20). And a few are still making decisions, like Music Is Art, which is committed to being an in-person event but hasn’t set a date.

Yet there are still nearly 30 festivals committed to happening this summer. Now, things may look different at most of these events. You may need to wear a mask and keep your social distance. Some larger events like Taste of Buffalo and Buffalo Wing Fest plan to sell tickets by timed sessions, so you won’t be able to hang out all day. But you will still be able to enjoy the food, drink, games and fun. Here’s a look.