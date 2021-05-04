Grab a Frisbee and head outside to play disc golf

When it comes to clothing, dress for the weather and wear something you don’t mind getting dirty or wet including footwear. Courses are usually in the middle of parks and you’ll find yourself frequently going off trails. Athletic sneakers are good and hiking boots are better options for the colder, muddier days.

Your Frisbee is the most important thing. There are three kinds: drivers (long-range), mid-range and putters. If you’re only going to go with one or two to start, it’s best to buy a driver or a mid-range. These can be purchased at spots such as Buffalo Sports, Phatman Disc Supply and various online and local retailers. Or, perhaps you have a generous friend who is willing to lend you a disc.

There are four numbers on the front of the discs that tell you how a disc will act when you throw it. The four numbers you’ll see from left to right represent speed, glide, turn and fade. Speed is obvious, glide is how much a disc will stay aloft, turn is how far to the right it will go, and fade is the left. Beginners typically want something a little more even with turn and fade, while speed and glide are more dependent on your throwing style.