Giddyup! Trot your way into fun with horseback riding

Trail horseback riding is one of my favorite activities. And as we get closer to fall, it's an especially great time to consider this outdoor activity.
Riding through verdant pastures and picturesque streams flanked by towering trees donning their best foliage provides a unique perspective to appreciate fall’s ephemeral beauty. It truly makes you feel like you’re in a Tolkien adventure.
If you're an experienced rider in need of a relaxing afternoon or a beginner looking to give horseback riding a try, you’re in luck. There are numerous farms offering guided trail rides within 90 minutes of Buffalo.
Here are my picks, in ascending order of travel time, for trail riding near Buffalo. I’ve also included two locations that offer pony rides for children too young to trail ride.
Kelkenberg Farm, 9270 Wolcott Road, Clarence Center
Kelkenberg Farm is the perfect place for children to get their first experience riding a horse. Pony rides are included with the farm’s $10 admission, as are a hayride, a turn on the bounce pad and other barnyard activities like holding the baby animals. Kids can also learn how to brush a pony and care for the animals. While you’re there, take your kids on a farm tour and get a jump-start on Halloween by picking a few pumpkins. Throughout August, you can enjoy the farm's Sunflower Field Days.
Greendale Farm, 10379 Crump Road, Holland
Greendale Farm specializes in small group trail rides, only taking a maximum of four participants out at a time. This $50-per-person experience is perfect for a couple or family looking for a more intimate experience. Riders spend the first 30 minutes of their ride in the farm’s indoor arena learning the basics of horseback riding followed by an hour of trail riding through the farm’s 100 acres of forest. Participants must be 14 or older to trail ride; younger children can still ride horses in the farm’s indoor arena.
Wolcott Farms, 4085 Quakertown Road, Warsaw (about a 48-minute drive from downtown Buffalo)
For 30 years the Wolcott family has offered trail rides through its 48-acre property nuzzled along the Wyoming County countryside. Individuals age 10 and older can enjoy hourlong guided trail rides during all four seasons for $80. You'll start out in the arena learning riding fundamentals for 20 to 30 minutes, then head out on the trail. When your ride is over, you can feed your horse a treat plus check out the farm’s maple production plant and enjoy some fresh New York State maple syrup and maple spread.
The Crosspatch, 5281 Baker Road, Salamanca (about an hour from downtown Buffalo)
The Crosspatch has been guiding riders through the lush trails within Elkdale State Forest for nearly 50 years. During a ride expect a good mixture of uphill and downhill riding and keep your eyes peeled for wild deer, turkeys, hawks and other wildlife native to the area. Rides cost $35 for an hour, $60 for two hours and $100 for three hours; kids ages 6 to 8 cost an additional $10 per hour and no children under 6 can participate.
Double DAB Riding Stable, 5811 Welch Hill Road, Ripley (about a 73-minute drive from downtown Buffalo)
Double DAB offers year-round, hourlong $35 scenic rides and $45 sunset rides, both of which traverse freshwater creeks and wooded trails while offering beautiful views of Lake Erie and even Long Point, Ont., on clear days. There are also five-minute pony rides for children ($20). All options include access to the farm’s petting zoo.
Tips for success
No matter where you go horseback riding, long pants and closed-toe shoes are a requirement.
Susan Braen, owner of Greendale Farm, said first-time riders should stay relaxed and trust their guides for a comfortable, drama-free experience.
“It is a wonderful experience riding on horseback through the woods,” Braen said, adding that everyone from kids to folks like her who are in their 70s ride horses, so there’s nothing to be scared about.
Braen also said it’s important to be vocal about whether or not you’re too tired to finish a ride. Horseback riding can be fun but tiring, she said there’s nothing wrong with asking to head back a little early if you’re feeling fatigued.
Lastly, nearly all of the farms mentioned above require reservations. Braen suggests avoiding holidays and scheduling your horseback ride before Columbus Day to ensure optimal fall foliage during your ride.