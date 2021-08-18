Giddyup! Trot your way into fun with horseback riding

Trail horseback riding is one of my favorite activities. And as we get closer to fall, it's an especially great time to consider this outdoor activity.

Riding through verdant pastures and picturesque streams flanked by towering trees donning their best foliage provides a unique perspective to appreciate fall’s ephemeral beauty. It truly makes you feel like you’re in a Tolkien adventure.

If you're an experienced rider in need of a relaxing afternoon or a beginner looking to give horseback riding a try, you’re in luck. There are numerous farms offering guided trail rides within 90 minutes of Buffalo.

Here are my picks, in ascending order of travel time, for trail riding near Buffalo. I’ve also included two locations that offer pony rides for children too young to trail ride.

Kelkenberg Farm, 9270 Wolcott Road, Clarence Center