Ghostly tales, happenings fill history of Buffalo-area entertainment venues

The next time you go to a live entertainment venue pay attention: A live show may not be the only thing to see and hear.
At the Town Ballroom in downtown Buffalo, reports of laughter and music trailing up from the basement in an otherwise empty building have been reported along with sightings of a young blonde woman in a Victorian dress roaming the venue.
Another spectre also walks the Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls where she has been identified as a young woman who hanged herself backstage in the building. There are reports of items moving and disappearing, too.
Similar supernatural tales come from other entertainment venues including Shea's Performing Arts Center, Riviera Theatre and Starry Night Theatre.
“I think that theater in general has this ethereal quality to it because the performances come and go,” said David Bondrow, artistic director of the Lancaster Opera House, where paranormal activity has been reported. “I don’t know if it’s the ghosts necessarily, but you definitely feel the energy that has been on that stage previously, and then you as a performer take it on, and pass it on to the next people.”
Local paranormal investigator and researcher Amanda R. Woomer is author of “A Haunted Atlas of Western New York: A Spooky Guide to the Strange & Unusual” that details more than 130 haunted locations. She has found two reasons that make entertainment venues more susceptible to these strange occurrences – one scientific and one emotional.
“The scientific end of things is the equipment used in these venues. Lights, cables, wires, computers, sound systems. It’s believed that ghosts use electronic devices as fuel," Woomer said. "The more romantic idea has to do with people and emotions.”
Here's a closer look at five local spooky venues previously researched by Woomer.
Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St.
Buffalo’s largest performance theater, Shea's has been the location of ghostly tales since it opened as a movie house in 1926.
Doris Collins, Shea's restoration consultant for more than 20 years, spoke about an incident with former volunteer Sara Hood.
Hood was taking a break in the balcony when she noticed a dapper gentleman in a tweed suit with a mustache and white hair. He said, “Quite the place, isn’t it?” But when Hood turned to look at him, he was gone. The following week, Hood pointed to a portrait in the lobby and asked Collins who was in it. It was Michael Shea, the theater's namesake and original owner.
"That's the man that spoke with me," Hood told Collins.
Then Collins said, “How could he? He died in the 1930s.”
Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda
Built in 1926, the Riviera originally screened silent films and welcomed vaudeville acts. Today the theater hosts touring musical acts, community theater productions and is also home to a few supernatural patrons.
Recently, Riviera board member Joey Lavey Jr., Dan Klaes and a film crew investigated the theater while filming an episode of “Behind The Shadows Decades.”
Klaes is the owner of the Hinsdale House, one of the most haunted houses in New York State, and has his own paranormal investigation group called Greater WNY Paranormal Society.
A documentary by Aaron Daniel Annas, a film professor at SUNY Buffalo State, is newly available to stream and rent online.
Support Local Journalism
During their 12-hour investigation the crew uncovered approximately seven spirits using a spirit box, a device which picks up EVPs (Electronic Voice Phenomenons) or sounds found on electronic recordings interpreted as spirit voices.
“What’s cool is that they all seem extremely friendly and want to interact with people,” Lavey Jr. said. “We didn’t have any interactions with anything that seemed to be sinister. It almost seemed like they were fighting with each other to try to talk.”
Lavey Jr. said while multiple spirits seem to be present at the theater, a girl named Mary is most famous. She died after a tragic accident onstage where a sandbag fell on her from a stage rig in 1930. Many entertainers, not knowing Mary’s story, have asked about the little girl in the white dress near the stage or inside the projection booth.
Other unexplained happenings: Full-body apparitions have been spotted in the seating areas, people have felt spirits touching them in the basement dressing rooms, and workers have heard conversations between spirits in the balcony in an empty theater.
Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster
The Lancaster Opera House was first used as a government building and a music hall after its construction in 1897. Throughout the 1920s, the venue hosted musical acts, vaudeville performers and recitals. In 1975 it underwent a full restoration that seemed to conjure ghostly spirits from the past.
William is the most active spirit, a poltergeist who plays pranks on people including throwing a television across the stage. There are several stories surrounding his death including that he fell from the clock tower or hanged himself in the building in the 1920s.
Another spirit frequenting the opera house is Priscilla or “Lady Lavender.”
“Someone whistled at [Priscilla] and the crew thought that was the cue to bring a piece of scenery in and they brought it in right on her head,” Bondrow said of Priscilla’s death.
She is a much more reserved spirit than William and has been seen sitting alone in the balcony watching the performers rehearse by volunteers, cast, crew and musicians.
Allendale Theatre (Theatre of Youth), 203 Allen St.
The Allendale Theatre showcased silent films and photoplays after being built in 1913. Its ghostly history includes the tech crew reporting extra performers in the venue and phantom audiences during closed rehearsals. It’s also been said strange noises echo throughout the empty theater, especially around midnight.
Ken Shaw, who was resident head of design at the theater for more than 20 years, recalls seeing the “Lady in Red,” who would typically face the stage, then walk up the aisle and disappear.
At first Shaw was the only one seeing her, but then others did, too. “The running joke was that the woman’s dress was in fact red, and not green, because I’m colorblind,” Shaw said.
Starry Night Theatre/Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda
Ghostlight Theatre, now known as the Starry Night Theatre, was originally built as the Evangelical Friedens Church of North Tonawanda in 1889. In 2001, it was renamed Ghostlight Theatre by L. Don Swartz who continues to run community theater in it.
Woomer, who helps run the theater’s ghost tour, has had a few experiences with the afterlife in the venue. “It started out as really simple things like hearing things when no one else is in the building and seeing things move,” she said.
The most memorable experience was in the basement when she heard the voice of her brother Jedidiah, who died in 2015 from pediatric cancer and was an active member of the theater. “During a ghost hunt we actually got his voice on a digital recorder saying, ‘I’m fine,’ in response to a question that we asked,” Woomer said. “We also got a photograph of him in the exact same place as we got the voice.”
Most recently, Woomer was setting up for one of the ghost tours and saw a full-body apparition of Mary, a girl who others have reported seeing at the theater.
“I said, ‘Alright, Mary. Let’s put a show on for these people,’” Woomer said. “I was placing a little teddy bear on the floor that she supposedly tends to like to play with, and as I stood back up I saw a little girl in a light blue dress and pigtails walking across the hall right in front of me.”
Another recurring spirit is the "Lady in Red." Ghostly activity has also been reported in the costume room, backstage, the balcony and the spiral staircase.