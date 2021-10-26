Ghostly tales, happenings fill history of Buffalo-area entertainment venues

The next time you go to a live entertainment venue pay attention: A live show may not be the only thing to see and hear.

At the Town Ballroom in downtown Buffalo, reports of laughter and music trailing up from the basement in an otherwise empty building have been reported along with sightings of a young blonde woman in a Victorian dress roaming the venue.

Another spectre also walks the Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls where she has been identified as a young woman who hanged herself backstage in the building. There are reports of items moving and disappearing, too.

Similar supernatural tales come from other entertainment venues including Shea's Performing Arts Center, Riviera Theatre and Starry Night Theatre.

“I think that theater in general has this ethereal quality to it because the performances come and go,” said David Bondrow, artistic director of the Lancaster Opera House, where paranormal activity has been reported. “I don’t know if it’s the ghosts necessarily, but you definitely feel the energy that has been on that stage previously, and then you as a performer take it on, and pass it on to the next people.”