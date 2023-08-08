Morgan Cabana was at a breaking point in 2020. Struggling with postpartum depression worsened by pandemic isolation and facing an eventual return to work at her high-risk job as a dental hygienist, she craved change and wide-open spaces.

She wanted more land than her family had at their North Tonawanda home, so she and her husband, Alex Frase, moved their family out to a fixer-upper situated on 30 acres of farmland in Pendleton.

Then she started planting flowers.

“Which was nice because it forced me to be outside,” Cabana said. “Sometimes when you’re depressed, you just want to sit on a couch and wallow in that. It gave me a purpose.”

Cabana realized she could turn her passion for growing flowers into a business by inviting people to pick their own flowers, like they pick blueberries in the summer or pumpkins in the fall.

“It turned into something bigger than what we ever thought it would be,” Cabana said.

At the Frase Farm, U-pick season runs from July through October. The varieties of flowers change over the season, from zinnias to snapdragons to sunflowers. All of the flowers are grown without the use of pesticides or chemicals.

“Sometimes I stress a little bit of, ‘Is it getting enough water?’ or ‘Is the pH of the soil right?’ and then I go back and think, this is so much bigger than me. Things grow without my help everywhere on this earth,” Cabana said. “So chances are what I plant will survive because it wants to.”

The field grows lush and tall with flowers in shades of yellow, pink and purple shooting out of leafy stems over the course of the season. A couple of barn cats often roam throughout the rows of blooms.

Each bouquet is different from the next, reflective of its picker’s personal taste.

“It’s your take on what you want,” Cabana said.

Cabana suggests that people wear a hat, sunscreen and appropriate shoes when visiting the farm. Expect to spend an hour in the field to pick enough flowers to fill a bucket.

Where to go

Pluck your own vibrant bouquet of flowers at one of these local U-pick flower farms.

13187 Vaughn St., Springville; theflowerstand716.com

The Flower Stand is open for U-pick from July through the first hard frost, which is usually in early October. It takes around 45 minutes to 90 minutes to fill a bucket with flowers. The Flower Stand asks patrons to bring their own buckets; the bucket’s diameter determines the cost of a U-pick bouquet. U-pick appointments must be booked ahead of time online.

5180 Feigle Road, Lockport; thefrasefarm.com

The Frase Farm is open for U-pick from 5 p.m. to dusk Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through early October. It costs $30 to fill a bucket with flowers. Guests receive a bucket of water, pruning shears and brief instruction on how to properly cut flowers.

7950 Sisson Highway, Eden; henrysgardens.com

At Henry’s Gardens, the U-pick flower field is open from dawn to dusk every day. It operates on an honesty policy, as no one works the farm stand. Guests need to bring their own shears for clipping the flowers. Each stem costs 60 cents and the money is collected in a box at the farm stand, where the farm also sells produce and cut flower bouquets. The season began in early July and goes through frost in early October.

3311 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn; sunflowersofsanborn.com

Sunflowers of Sanborn, a sunflower field that has been a favorite photo backdrop locally for the last six years, is now open for the season. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Admission is free and U-pick costs $1 per sunflower. Sunflowers of Sanborn also offers a corn maze, wagon rides, apple canons, concessions and various events throughout the season, which runs through Labor Day.

4299 Ridge Road, Lockport; kinlochfarmstead.com

Kin Loch Farmstead’s U-pick lavender season may have just recently passed (it was July 7-16), but it’s worth keeping on your radar for next summer. The farm opens every July for a few weekends during the short-lived but vibrant lavender season. Tickets are required and can be purchased online.