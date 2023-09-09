The Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament continues with pairs games at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. today, Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga, and concludes with Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. For more info, click this link.

• • •

Congratulations to Jay Levy, who won the most master points among Buffalo players in the RONI Regional Tournament Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 in Pittsburgh. He collected 36.13 points and was 19th overall. Also doing well in Pittsburgh were Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, both with 21.82; and Dian Petrov, with 10.30.

At the Toronto Labor Day Sectional Tournament Sept. 2 to 4, top player from Buffalo was Saleh Fetouh with 15.57 points. He was tied for eighth overall.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst offers a regular lineup of face-to-face games and online games. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

In-person games:

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,200 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 100 points.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,600 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players by pre-registration only. Call 716-280-6114.

Virtual games on Bridge Base Online:

Mondays, 7 p.m. For players with fewer than 750 points.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. Kathy's Snowbird Game for players with fewer than 750 points. For more info on this game, call director Kathy Pollock or email BridgeKat@gmail.com.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Delaware Wednesday game for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For info on this game, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club was the first local club to return to face-to-face games three years ago. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games for all players are offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There’s also a face-to-face game for players with less than 500 points at 1 p.m. Monday, a face-to-face game for players with fewer than 750 points at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and another one for those with less than 100 points concurrently at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. On Friday, there’s a 299er game at 9 a.m. and an open game at 1 p.m.

The club also hosts several virtual games on Bridge Base Online. There’s one for 499ers at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, an open game for all players at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, a Swiss teams contest at 7 p.m. Tuesdays (pre-registration required), and an open game at 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more info, click here.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club, which currently is not holding face-to-face games, is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Today, Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10. For more info, click this link.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. For info, click this link.

District 5 North American Pairs Final – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. For info, click this link.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Fall Sectional – Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, Pa. Fri., Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 22.

Buffalo Spooktacular Regional – M Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Tuesday, Oct. 24, to Sunday, Oct. 29. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Falls Regional – Holiday Inn, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 12. For more info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club, which continues to be on hiatus, does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 3

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Carol Licata and Larry Himelein, 59.03%; Jim and Michael Hassett, 58.33%; Barbara Lindsay and J. Lewis Corbin, 56.25%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 53.47%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 51.39%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 65.08%; Jim Lanzo and Gene Giorgini, 59.92%; Laurie and Howard Foster, 59.52%; Shrikant Joshi and Raj Puri, 59.13%; Ruth Nawotniak and John Marvin, 55.16%; east-west, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 63.89%; Pat Haynes and Judy Zeckhauser, 58.33%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 57.94%; Ilene Rothman and Carol Licata, 56.35%; Linda Milch and Susan Cardamone, 51.98%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Maxine Johnson and Mary Ellen Cotter, 58.33%; Jeannine Dupuis and Gini Sicignana, 51.67%; Jackie Simon and Bill Duax, 49.17%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Jay Costello and Saleh Fetouh, 57.74%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 56.55%; Dian Petrov and Kamil Bishara, 54.17%; Judy Graf and Bud Seidenberg, 53.57%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 64.56%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 61.36%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 52.08%; Judie Bailey and Betty Metz, 51.58%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Judy Padgug and Jim Gullo, 68.75%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 59.38%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 51.04%; Martha Welte and Larry Abate, 50%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. (Tie) Paul Zittel and Ed Morgan, Mary Terrana and Gordon Crone, 58.80%; John Fiegl and Dave Larcom, 54.17%; Ruth Wurster and Emily Tocheff, 53.24%; Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 52.78%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 50.46%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 61.81%; (tie) Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 60.42%; Carol Licata and Ilene Rothman, 59.72%; Maria Schory and Mike Metzger, 54.17%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 69%; Joe Huber and Fritz Schweiger, 57%; east-west, Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 67%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 59%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 61.4%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 60.6%; east-west, Linda Milch and Paula Rosen, 67%; Pat Burns and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 59%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2023, to Aug. 31, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 11.41; Ilene Rothman, 10.02; Dennis Daly, 7.74; Anthony Girasole, 5.87; Shrikant Joshi, 4.71; Bill Duax, 3.02; Maxine Seller, 2.98; Pat Sciandra, 1.81; Patricia Doyle, 1.48; Mary Jean Shields, 1.24.

5-20 Points – Zakie Nohra, 10.32; Gini Sicignano, 4.14; Barbara Kaye, 2.90; Jeannine Dupuis, 2.37.

20-50 Points – Molly Morris, 9.69; Pepe Justicia-Linde, 8.91; Jo Ann Smith, 7.70; Lorey Repicci, 6.47; Bill Donaldson, 5.09; Donna Starnes, 4.54; Fred Schweiger, 4.47; Peggy Stock, 4.10; Phyllis Stasiowski, 2.92; Helen Scott, 2.90.

50-100 Points – Susan Cardamone, 14.55; Carol Licata, 8.87; John Houghtaling, 4.10; Paul Ziebarth, 2.63; Mary Ellen Cotter, 2.42; Maureen Cancilla, 2.33; Elaine Idzik, 1.56; Nancy Deneen, 1.11.

100-200 Points – Raj Puri, 8.12; Joan Ciszak, 7.16; Betty DeFeo, 5.39; Barbara Scott, 4.64; Janet Desmon, 1.88.

200-300 Points – David Schott, 38.34; Joanne Nover, 35.09; David Whitt, 34.08; Pat Haynes, 32.25; Laurie Foster, 23.49; John Fiegl, 9.31; Bob Ciszak, 7.16; John Scott, 4.64; Gerry Hooley, 4.51; Laura Houghtaling, 4.19.

300-500 Points – Larry Himelein, 43.16; Linda Milch, 19.65; Jim McClure, 17.91; Bram Hamovitch, 13.11; Terry Hamovitch, 10.98; Margaret Zhou, 9.30; Ruth Nawotniak, 9.27; Maryann Szafran, 8.33; Audrey Ray, 8.04; Agi Maisel, 7.01.

500-1,000 Points – Betty Metz, 35.76; Marilyn Wortzman, 30.40; Joyce Frayer, 23.16; Paul Zittel, 22.38; Bonnie Clement, 22.13; Andrei Reinhorn, 21.21; Linda Zittel, 20.12; Ed Morgan, 19.70; (tie) Dave Larcom, Richard McGowan, 18.06.

1,000-1,500 Points – Kamil Bishara, 36.64; Jim Easton, 32.11; John Marvin, 28.39; Howard Foster, 26.61; Sue Neubecker, 24.79; Joanne LaFay, 21.88; Mary Ball, 19.03; Joyce Greenspan, 14.09; Bert Feasley, 10.10; Judie Bailey, 6.41.

1,500-2,500 Points – Paula Kotowski, 23.65; Tova Reinhorn, 23.56; Pinky Regan, 15.69; Gay Simpson, 14.20; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 12.21; Sandi England, 8.13; Judy Kaprove, 7.27; Sue Bergman, 6.48; David Colligan, 6.18; Barbara Pieterse, 5.10; Martin Pieterse, 2.95.

2,500-3,500 Points – Fred Yellen, 61.83; Linda Burroughsford, 22 even; Pat Rasmus, 17.90; Mike Silverman, 2.71; Bill Rushmore, 1.63.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 78.08; John Ziemer, 64.41; Donna Steffan, 62.94; Judy Graf, 53.22; Davis Heussler, 41.98; Judy Padgug, 28.97; Jim Gullo, 18.09; Martha Welte, 17.47.

Over 5,000 Points – Bud Seidenberg, 74.74; Jay Costello, 54.54; Jay Levy, 51.22; Chris Urbanek, 45.44; Sharon Benz, 24.90; Saleh Fetouh, 8.94; Dian Petrov, 8.68.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has a career total of almost 2,950 master points and is playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.