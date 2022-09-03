Duplicate Bridge: Sept. 3, 2022

Arrangements are complete for this year’s Buffalo Regional Tournament. It will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, to Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Buffalo Marriott Hotel, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst. For more info, click this link.

The Buffalo Bridge Center is now playing in-person games in its new clubroom in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. It’s easy to find. Just enter the mall through the doors next to TGIFriday’s. The BBC is at the end of the corridor, where it meets the main concourse.

The club hosts a pair of games there at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. Free lesson at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays. In face-to-face play at the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to stop playing their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has in-person games at 1 p.m. Wednesdays (open to all players) and Thursdays (players with fewer than 499 points). The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

2022

Roni Regional – Masonic Center North, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh. Friday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18. For info, click this link.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Gates. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Regional Tournament – Buffalo Marriott Hotel, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst. Tuesday, Oct. 25, to Sunday, Oct. 30. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Regional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 13. For info, click this link.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Larry Himelein and David Schott, 66.11%; Michel Dupuis and Gary Keenan, 61.11%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 59.44%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 55.56%; Janet and David Desmon, 54.44%; Carol Licata and Phyllis Stasiowski, 52.78%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Pat Haynes and Maryann Szafran, 57.50%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 56.88%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 53.75%; Joanne Nover and Larry Himelein, 52.50%; east-west, Betty Metz and John Marvin, 59.38%; Linda Milch and Susan Cardamoe, 51.25%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 46.88%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Donna Steffan and Jim Gullo, 60.12%; Sue Neubecker and Bud Seidenberg, 58.93%; Chris Urbanek and Jay Levy, 56.55%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Paula Kotowski and Nancy Kessler, 62.50%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.50%; east-west, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 58.75%; Barbara Landree and Carol Bedell, 54.38%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. John Ziemer and Fred Yellen, 65.50%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 58.50%; Sue Neubecker and Carol Bedell, 51.50%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 60.42%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 57.29%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 52.08%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. (Tie) Jan O’Mara and Bill Rich, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 62.96%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 57.41%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Judie Bailey and Joan Stankiewicz, 63%; Marian Morber and George Mayers, 53%; east-west, Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 54%; David Young and Tim Hartnett, 53%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Judie Bailey and Anne O’Connor, 56%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 55%; east-west, Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 57%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 55%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Edna Henrich and Kay Brinkman, 58.4%; (tie) Edna Fill and Rose Bochiechio, Paul Morgante and Al Miller, 55.6%.

