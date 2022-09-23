Duplicate Bridge: Sept. 24, 2022

The Buffalo Bridge Center is offering “Introduction to Bridge Basics: A 3-Part Course,” 10 weekly sessions on Thursdays at 2 and 6:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 6. For more info, call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center is now playing in-person games in its new clubroom in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. To find it, enter the mall through the doors next to TGIFriday’s. The BBC is at the end of the corridor, where it meets the main concourse.

The club hosts a pair of games there at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. Free lesson at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

The Lockport Duplicate Club is no longer playing. Face-to-face games in the Dale Center had resumed earlier this year but were lightly attended.

• • •

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays. In face-to-face play at the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to stop playing their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has moved more of its online game schedule to in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, will be played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. and a 299er game moving to in-person at 7 p.m., pre-registration required. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Gates. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Regional Tournament – Buffalo Marriott Hotel, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst. Tuesday, Oct. 25, to Sunday, Oct. 30. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Regional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 13. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Sept. 12 to Sept. 18

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 70.56%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 58.33%; Jim and Michael Hassett, 57.78%; Karen Dearing and Michael Metzger, 55.56%; Mary Holmes and Leslie Deich, 51.67%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,550 game. North-south, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton 58.33%; Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 57.14%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 51.19%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 50%; east-west, Nancy Kessler and Joyce Greenspan, 59.13%; Betty Metz and David Whitt, 55.95%; Linda Milch and Susan Cardamone, 53.57%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 51.19%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Bud Seidenberg, 58.33%; Donna Steffan and Jay Levy, 57.74%; (tie) Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, Ten-Pao Lee and Fred Yellen, 51.19%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 48.21%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Home-style pairs. (3-way tie) Joan and Bob Ciszak, Joanne LaFay and pat Haynes, Peggy Mead and Donna Starnes, 2 wins.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 62.27%; Beena Deshmukh and Sushil Amlani, 56.48%; Lynn Hale and Vic Bergsten, 56.25%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 54.86%; Jim Hassett and Terry Camp, 52.08%.

Unit 116 Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament Friday morning – Open pairs. Ruth Wurster and Florence Boyd, 62.57%; Ten-Pao Lee and Glenn Milgrim, 61.39%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 59.62%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 58.88%; Kathy Pollock and Roger Woodin, 57.40%; Sue Neubecker and Jo Nasoff-Finton, 56.07%; (tie) Donna Williams and David Turner, Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 55.62%.

Unit 116 Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament Friday morning – 499ers. Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 65.50%; Barbara and John Scott, 64%; Audrey Ray and Pat Haynes, 56%; Dorothy Lamkin and Toby Cook, 55.50%.

Unit 116 Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament Friday afternoon – Open pairs. Jay Levy and Robert Cannizzaro, 73.71%; Kim and William Koski, 62.29%; Donna Williams and David Turner, 58.86%; Glenn Milgrim and Ten-Pao Lee, 58.34%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 57.81%; Kathy Pollock and Roger Woodin, 57.12%; Donna and Gheorghe Beres, 56.86%; Jim Lanzo and Gene Giorgini, 54.95%.

Unit 116 Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament Saturday morning – Open pairs. Jay Levy and Fred Yellen, 58.33%; Kim and William Koski, 57.29%; Jay Costello and Saleh Fetouh, 56.67%; Judy Padgug and Davis Heussler, 55.93%; Gay Simpson and Raj Puri, 55.74%; Darwin Skalski and Tiger Li, 55.63%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 55.21%.

Unit 116 Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament Saturday morning – 499ers. Barbara and John Scott, 67.82%; Audrey Ray and David Whitt, 58.57%; Richard Wright and Amir Dawoodally, 50.72%; Donna Hickey and Michael Metzger, 50.69%.

Unit 116 Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament Saturday afternoon – Open pairs. Debbie Feldman and Christopher Cowan, 66.15%; Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 60.88% Sharon Benz and John Marvin, 59.38%; Jim Lanzo and Jim Jones, 58.33%; Kathy Pollock and Bill Rushmore, 54.86%; Kim and William Koski, 54.69%.

Unit 116 Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament Sunday – Swiss teams. Debbie Feldman, Christopher Cowan, Doug Barnes and John McWhinnie, 120 victory points; Kim and William Koski, Jim Gullo and Jim McClure, 96 vps; Mary Miller, E. Meacham, Lynn Ackerman and Susan Randall, 95 vps; Bert Hargeshimer, Alex Kowal, Jerry Manioci and Elaine Kurasiewicz, 94 vps; John Bava, Rajat Basu, Barbara Libby and Sandi England, 69 vps; Larry Abate, Mike Silverman, Selina Volpatti and Dale Anderson, 67 vps.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Joe Huber and Fritz Schweiger, 63%; Edna and Ron Fill, 57%; east-west, Shirley Cassety and Angela Curtis, 63%; Jack Cukierman and Melvyn Mesnekoff, 58%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, (Tie) Anne O’Connor and Joan Stankiewicz, Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 61%; east-west, Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 60%; Christine Whiting and David Young, 54%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Ed and Mike Rupp, 65.3%; Albert Miller and Paul Morgante, 59.8%.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing exclusively online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.