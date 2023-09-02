The Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament next weekend returns to one of its former locations – the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. It includes pairs games Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, and concludes with Swiss teams Sunday, Sept. 10. For more info, click this link.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst will be closed next Friday for the Sectional Tournament. At other times, the club offers a regular lineup of face-to-face games and online games. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114. The club

In-person games:

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,200 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 100 points.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,600 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players by pre-registration only. Call 716-280-6114.

Virtual games on Bridge Base Online:

Mondays, 7 p.m. For players with fewer than 750 points.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. Kathy's Snowbird Game for players with fewer than 750 points. For more info on this game, call director Kathy Pollock or email BridgeKat@gmail.com.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Delaware Wednesday game for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For info on this game, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club was the first local club to return to face-to-face games three years ago. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games for all players are offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There’s also a face-to-face game for players with less than 500 points at 1 p.m. Monday, a face-to-face game for players with fewer than 750 points at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and another one for those with less than 100 points concurrently at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Beginning next Friday, the online games will become in-person games at the club, with a 299er game at 9 a.m. and an open game at 1 p.m.

The club also hosts several virtual games on Bridge Base Online. There’s one for 499ers at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, an open game for all players at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, a Swiss teams contest at 7 p.m. Tuesdays (pre-registration required), and an open game at 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more info, click here.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club, which currently is not holding face-to-face games, is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Pittsburgh RONI Regional – Masonic Center North, 3879 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, Pa. Today, Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Toronto Labor Day Sectional – Delta Hotels by Marriott-Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Today, Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10. For more info, click this link.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. For info, click this link.

District 5 North American Pairs Final – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. For info, click this link.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Fall Sectional – Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, Pa. Fri., Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 22.

Buffalo Spooktacular Regional – M Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Tuesday, Oct. 24, to Sunday, Oct. 29. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Falls Regional – Holiday Inn, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 12. For more info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club, which continues to be on hiatus, does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Aug. 21 to Aug. 27

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 66.67%; Suzanne Edwards and Shelley Metcalfe, 55.56%; Barbaria Lindsay and J. Lewis Corgin, 53.47%; Karen Dearing and Michael Metzger, 52.78%; Phyllis Stasiowski and Terry Camp, 52.08%; Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 49.31%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Margaret Zhou and Ed Morgan, 66.67%; Joanne Nover and David Whitt, 64.29%; Carol Licata and Ilene Rothman, 56.75%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 54.76%; east-west, Shrikant Joshi and Raj Puri, 63.89%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 61.90%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 55.95%; Anthony Girasole and Jim Mansour, 53.57%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Donna Steffan and Jim Gullo, 60.71%; Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 55.95%; Kamil Bishara and Dian Petrov, 51.79%; Chris Urbanek and Fred Yellen, 50.60%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Laurie and Howard Foster, 63.49%; Paula Rosen and Richard McGowan, 52.38%; Sue Neubecker and Joyce Greenspan, 49.60%; east-west, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 65.87%; (tie) Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 57.54%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. (Tie) Kathy Pollock and Chongmin Zhang, Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 56.48%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 55.56%; Sharon Benz and John Ziemer, 51.85%; Davis Heussler and Linda Burroughsford, 51.39%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Joanne LaFay and John Fiegl, 73%; Linda and Paul Zittel, 63%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Ruth Nawotniak and Bill Rogers, 60.19%; Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 53.70%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 52.78%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 50.93%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, David Young and Tim Hartnett, 60%; Judie Bailey and Joan Stankiewicz, 57%; east-west, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 59%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Ed Morgan, 56%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 58%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 56%; east-west, Pat Burns and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 64%; Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 55%.

• • •

