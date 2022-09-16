Duplicate Bridge: Sept. 17, 2022

The Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament continues in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, with pairs games at 10:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. today, Saturday, Sept. 17, and Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

Separate games for players with fewer than 500 points have been added to the schedule for morning session at the Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament today, Saturday, Sept. 17. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination required. For more info, click this link.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center is offering “Introduction to Bridge Basics: A 3-Part Course,” 10 weekly sessions on Thursdays at 2 and 6:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 6. For more info, call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center is now playing in-person games in its new clubroom in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. To find it, enter the mall through the doors next to TGIFriday’s. The BBC is at the end of the corridor, where it meets the main concourse.

The club hosts a pair of games there at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,500 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. Free lesson at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays. In face-to-face play at the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to stop playing their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., is moving more of its online game schedule to in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, will be played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. and a 299er game moving to in-person at 7 p.m., pre-registration required. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Today, Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18. For info, click this link.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Gates. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Regional Tournament – Buffalo Marriott Hotel, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst. Tuesday, Oct. 25, to Sunday, Oct. 30. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Regional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 13. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 60.42%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 58.33%; Betty DeFeo and Audrey Ray, 57.64%; Paula Rosen and Linda Milch, 56.94%; (tie) Betsy and Jim Greno, Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 52.08%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,550 game. North-south, Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 56.75%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 55.95%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 53.17%; Mary Terrana and Usha Khurana, 50.79%; east-west, Paula Kotowski and Joyce Greenspan, 66.27%; Jane Roberts and Laura Houghtaling, 60.32%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 58.33%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Sharon Benz and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 58.33%; Betty Metz and David Whitt, 54.86$; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 54.17%; Usha Khurana and John Marvin, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Sue Neubecker and Carol Bedell, 62.50%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 50.63%; Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 48.75%; east-west, Paula Kotowski and Nancy Kessler, 60.63%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 55%; Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 54.38%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 65.48%; Judy Padgug and John Ziemer, 58.93%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 58.33%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 54.17%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Saturday afternoon – Open game. North-south, Judy Padgug and Jim Gullo, 55.90%; Laurie and Howard Foster, 55.14%; Sharon Benz and Ten-Pao Lee, 52.94%; Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 52.68%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 52.30%; east-west, Kathy Pollock and Bert Feasley, 64.66%; Donna Staffan and Jay Costello, 63.76%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 57.13%; Carol Bedell and Sue Bergman, 48.79%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Home-style pairs. Joan and Bob Ciszak, 3 wins.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 62.04%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 56.48%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 55.56%; Jim Lanzo and Madhav Deshmukh, 53.70%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 64%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 54%; east-west, Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 58%; (tie) Fritz Schweiger and Joanne Zavarello, Ruth Nawotniak and Bill Rogers, 53%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Susan and Harvey Lichtblau, 60%; Ed and Mike Rupp, 56%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club and Tournament Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2022

5-20 Points – Daren Liu, 9.39;William Donaldson, 8.51; Julian King, 5.04; Maureen Saab, 4.40; Michel Dupuis, 3.87; Molly Morris, 3.63; Mary Luce, 3.15; Karen Dearing, 2.90.

20-50 Points – Howard Epstein, 18.56; Maria Schory, 13.14; Fred Schweiger, 10.81: Jo Ann Smith, 10.69; John Houghtaling, 10.47; Anne Slater, 9.20; Mary Ellen Cotter, 8.98; Tyler Mu, 8.84; Gary Keenan, 8.54; Peggy Mead, 7.79.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 28.24; Jennifer Epstein, 21.91; Cynthia Tashjian, 11.99; Jim Greno, 10.60; Candace Graser, 10.13; Betsy Greno, 9.80; Carol Licata, 9.16; Fran Schmidt, 9.11; Amy Habib, 6.73; Bill Noltee, 6.67.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 50.01; Joanne Nover, 40.15; Judith McDermid, 28.98; Maria Amlani, 28.51; Kusum Phadke, 24.19; Janet Desmon, 19.19; Joan Ciszak, 14.41; Barbara Scott, 10.76.

200-300 Points – Pat Haynes, 35.10; Audrey Ray, 27.72; Carol Roth, 24.69; Bob Ciszak, 19.27; Margaret Zhou, 13.40; Laura Houghtaling, 11.13; (tie) Judy Zeckhauser, John Scott, 6.11; Patty Porter, 5.54.

300-500 Points – Terry Hamovitch, 79.71; Bram Hamovitch, 78.33; Martha Townson, 58.77; Violet Makhija, 55.79; Larry Himelein, 53.31; Jasbeer Makhija, 52.62; Bonnie Clement, 47.82; Barbara Landree, 16.37; Linda Milch, 15.04; Jim McClure, 14.35.

500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 151.62; Vic Bergsten, 102.92; Jim Lanzo, 89.40; Marilyn Wortzman, 70.58; Joyce Frayer, 47.59; Paul Zittel, 46.35; Sushil Amlani, 39.64; Linda Zittel, 36.73; Mary Ball, 33.68; Bill Rich, 32.50.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 70.58; John Bava, 56.09; Sandi England, 66.68; Kamil Bishara, 43.48; Howard Foster, 27.01; Rajat Basu, 21.94; Paula Kotowski, 17.97; Sue Neubecker, 17.74; John Marvin, 17.13; Joanne LaFay, 15.41.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 83.29; Gene Finton, 65.26; David Colligan, 44.54; Pinky Regan, 42.70; (tie) Shakeel Ahmad and Manju Ceylony, 23.24; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 17.21; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 10.58.

2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 439.04; Davis Heussler, 282.66; Ken Meier, 130.48; Allen Beroza, 87.97; Fred Yellen, 39.71; Linda Burroughsford, 28.60; Pat Rasmus, 25.61; Dale Anderson, 19.87; Chongmin Zhang, 13.24.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 140.19; John Ziemer, 88.93; Judy Padgug, 58.70; Judy Graf, 65.69; Barbara Libby, 42.78; Donna Steffan, 28.18; Jim Gullo, 26.43; Kathy Pollock, 23.97; Stan Kozlowski, 12.83.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 480.07; Dian Petrov, 266 even; Jay Costello, 133.81; Glenn Milgrim, 83.12; Chris Urbanek, 80.74; Jay Levy, 55.34; Sharon Benz, 48.71; Bud Seidenberg, 44.89; Bert Hargeshimer, 22.58; John Sinclair, 16.27; Christy Kellogg, 15.55.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing exclusively online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.