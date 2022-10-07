Duplicate Bridge: Oct. 8, 2022

Local players are looking forward to a pair of upcoming regional tournaments that are just two weeks apart.

The Buffalo Regional Tournament is set for Tuesday, Oct. 25, to Sunday, Oct. 30, in the Buffalo Marriott Hotel, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst. For more info, click this link.

Then, in St. Catharines, Ont., the Niagara Regional Tournament will be held in the Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., from Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 13. For info, click this link.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center is now playing in-person games in its new clubroom in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. To find it, enter the mall through the doors next to TGIFriday’s. The BBC is at the end of the corridor, where it meets the main concourse.

The club hosts a pair of games there at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. Free lesson at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

The Lockport Duplicate Club is no longer playing. Face-to-face games in the Dale Center had resumed earlier this year but were lightly attended.

• • •

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays. In face-to-face play at the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to stop playing their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has moved more of its online game schedule to in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, will be played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. and a 299er game moving to in-person at 7 p.m., pre-registration required. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 2

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Joan and Bob Ciszak, 68.06%; Michael and Jim Hassett, 60.42%; Leslie Deich and Mary Holmes, 52.78%; (tie) Jennifer and Howard Epstein, Carol Licata and Phyllis Stasiowsksi, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,100 game. North-south, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 67.50%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 53.13%; Donna Pottle and Jim McClure, 51.88%; east-west, Betty Metz and David Whitt, 56.88%; Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 52.50% Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 51.88%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Jay Levy, 59.38%; Jay Costello and Saleh Fetouh, 57.29%; Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 53.13%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. Betty Metz and Sue Neubecker, 61.11%; Audrey Ray and Pat Haynes, 59.72%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 56.94%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 65%; (tie) Donna Steffan and Audrey Ray, Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 55%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Joanne LaFay and John Fiegl, 65%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 58%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Walt Olszewski and Jim Lanzo, 62.04%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 54.63%; Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 50.93%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – Edna and Ron Fill, 70%; Nina Doran and Dan Blatz, 56%; Shirley Cassety and Angela Curtis, 53%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 64%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 58%; east-west, Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 59%; Joanne Zavarella and Fritz Schweiger, 58%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Al Miller and Paul Morgante, 65%; Joanne Biondo and Susan Lichtblau, 55%.

• • •

• • •

