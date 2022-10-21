Duplicate Bridge: Oct. 22, 2022

The Buffalo Regional Tournament begins Tuesday, Oct. 25, and continues through Sunday, Oct. 30, in the Buffalo Marriott Hotel, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst. For more info, click this link.

Coming up shortly thereafter is the Niagara Regional Tournament, which will be held in the Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., in St. Catharines, Ont., from Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 13. For info about that one, click this link.

• • •

No in-person games at the Buffalo Bridge Center this week. The club room in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst will be closed during the regional tournament.

When the tournament is over, the club will resume a pair of games there at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. Free lesson at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

The Lockport Duplicate Club is no longer playing. Face-to-face games in the Dale Center had resumed earlier this year but were lightly attended.

• • •

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays. In face-to-face play at the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to stop playing their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has moved more of its online game schedule to in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, will be played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. and a 299er game moving to in-person at 7 p.m., pre-registration required. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

Buffalo Regional Tournament – Buffalo Marriott Hotel, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst. Tuesday, Oct. 25, to Sunday, Oct. 30. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Regional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 13. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Oct. 10 to Oct. 16

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Linda Milch and Paula Rosen, 62.78%; (tie) Michel Dupuis and Gary Keenan, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 55.56%; Jim and Michael Hassett, 55%; Judy Zeckhauser and Terry Camp, 54.44%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Usha Khurana and John Marvin, 60%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 57.50%; Joanne Nover and Betty Metz, 50.63%; east-west, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 65%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 54.38%; Judy Zeckhauser and Pat Haynes, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 63.54%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 54.17%; Sandi England and David Turner, 51.04%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 62.71%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 57.50%; Paula Kotowski and Barbara Pieterse, 55.08%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 53.70%; Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 52.65%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 59%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 53%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 52%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Saturday afternoon – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 66.82%; Sue Neubecker and Wilson McClaren, 63.63%; Joanne Nover and Sue Bergman, 58.63%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 54.09%; Sharon Benz and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 51.37%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Pat and Dick Rasmus, 63.54%; (tie) Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, Joanne LaFay and Linda Zittel, 56.25%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 67.59%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 57.41%; Nancy Craige and Jim Lanzo, 50.93%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 67%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 60%; Karen Synor and Jeff Peters, 54%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Ed and Mike Rupp, 77.7%; Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 63.8%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club and Tournament Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022

5-20 Points – Daren Liu, 9.39; William Donaldson, 8.96; Julian King, 5.04; Michel Dupuis, 3.87; Molly Morris, 3.63; Margot Banta, 3.41; Karen Dearing, 3.24; Mary Luce, 3.15.

20-50 Points – Howard Epstein, 21.47; Maria Schory, 13.14; John Houghtaling, 11.08; Fred Schweiger, 10.81: Jo Ann Smith, 10.69; Anne Slater, 10.19; Peggy Mead, 9.40; Mary Ellen Cotter, 8.98; Gary Keenan, 8.88.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 30.23; Jennifer Epstein, 24.82; Cynthia Tashjian, 11.99; Jim Greno, 10.89; Candace Graser, 10.13; Betsy Greno, 10.09; Carol Licata, 9.38; Fran Schmidt, 9.11; Amy Habib, 8.68; Bill Noltee, 6.67.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 54.71; Joanne Nover, 43.44; Maria Amlani, 32.39; Judith McDermid, 30.43; Kusum Phadke, 27.70; Janet Desmon, 21.38; Joan Ciszak, 17.48; Barbara Scott, 13.73.

200-300 Points – Pat Haynes, 38.34; Audrey Ray, 32.73; Carol Roth, 24.69; Bob Ciszak, 23.46; Margaret Zhou, 15.08; Laura Houghtaling, 13.08; Laurie Foster, 10.61; John Scott, 9.58.

300-500 Points – Terry Hamovitch, 79.71; Bram Hamovitch, 78.33; Martha Townson, 62.58; Violet Makhija, 59.43; Larry Himelein, 57.06; Jasbeer Makhija, 54.76; Bonnie Clement, 51.37; Jim McClure, 21.23; Linda Milch, 16.56; Barbara Landree, 16.37.

500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 164.32; Vic Bergsten, 112.65; Jim Lanzo, 101.36; Marilyn Wortzman, 81.54; Joyce Frayer, 53.19; Paul Zittel, 46.35; Sushil Amlani, 43.36; Mary Ball, 37.60; Linda Zittel, 36.73; Bill Rich, 32.78.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 81.84; Sandi England, 80.70; John Bava, 65.32; Kamil Bishara, 48.04; Howard Foster, 28.41; Rajat Basu, 26.91; Sue Neubecker, 22.75; John Marvin, 21.03; Paula Kotowski, 20.56; Joanne LaFay, 16.37.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 98.53; Gene Finton, 65.26; Pinky Regan, 46.01; David Colligan, 45.30; (tie) Shakeel Ahmad and Manju Ceylony, 23.24; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 22.65; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 13.64; Walt Olszewski, 10.33.

2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 468.07; Davis Heussler, 292.77; Ken Meier, 138.02; Allen Beroza, 93.65; Fred Yellen, 48.62; Linda Burroughsford, 30.40; Pat Rasmus, 27.51; Dale Anderson, 22.31; Bill Rushmore, 14.26.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 155.52; John Ziemer, 94.60; Judy Graf, 72.43; Judy Padgug, 65.61; Barbara Libby, 50.34; Jim Gullo, 33.85; Donna Steffan, 33.04; Kathy Pollock, 32.96; Stan Kozlowski, 12.83.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 495 even; Dian Petrov, 267.98; Jay Costello, 151.78; Glenn Milgrim, 91.59; Chris Urbanek, 80.74; Jay Levy, 73.29; Sharon Benz, 57.96; Bud Seidenberg, 55.40; Bert Hargeshimer, 30.88; Christy Kellogg, 19.73; John Sinclair, 16.27.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing primarily online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.