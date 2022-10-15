Duplicate Bridge: Oct. 15, 2022

Apologies for late arrival this week. The previous two days have been dominated by packing up for the big move of The Buffalo News newsroom to new quarters a mile and a half down Exchange Street in Larkinville.

Fortunately, this won’t interfere with my visits to the Buffalo Regional Tournament, which begins Tuesday, Oct. 25, and continues through Sunday, Oct. 30, in the Buffalo Marriott Hotel, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst. For more info, click this link.

And now that the Covid-19 restrictions for entering Canada have been lifted, I’m also looking forward to the Niagara Regional Tournament in St. Catharines, Ont., which will be held in the Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., from Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 13. For info about that one, click this link.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center is now playing in-person games in its new clubroom in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. To find it, enter the mall through the doors next to TGIFriday’s. The BBC is at the end of the corridor, where it meets the main concourse.

The club hosts a pair of games there at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. Free lesson at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

The Lockport Duplicate Club is no longer playing. Face-to-face games in the Dale Center had resumed earlier this year but were lightly attended.

• • •

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays. In face-to-face play at the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to stop playing their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has moved more of its online game schedule to in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, will be played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. and a 299er game moving to in-person at 7 p.m., pre-registration required. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

Buffalo Regional Tournament – Buffalo Marriott Hotel, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst. Tuesday, Oct. 25, to Sunday, Oct. 30. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Regional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 13. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Jim and Michael Hassett, 65.97%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 64.58%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 54.17%; Paula Rosen and Judy Zeckhauser, 52.08%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 51.39%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,100 game. North-south, Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 62.50%; Margaret Zhou and Betty Metz, 56.25%; east-west, Agi Maisel and Pat Haynes, 56.25%; Linda Milch and Susan Cardamone, 53.75%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 63%; Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 53%; (tie) Jay Costello and Saleh Fetouh, Mike Ryan and Wilson McClaren, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Paula Kotowski and Nancy Kessler, 65.63%; Paula Rosen and Linda Milch, 52.50% Rivona Ehrenreich and Judith Babat, 46.88%; east-west, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 62.50%; Betty Metz and Sue Neubecker, 56.88%; Raj Puri and Rajat Basu, 45%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Davis Heussler and Howard Foster, 56.31%; Donna Pottle and Art Morth, 53.57%; Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 52.77%; Bert Hargeshimer and Alex Kowal, 52.62%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Home Style Pairs. (Three-way tie) Joan and Bob Ciszak, Maureen Cancilla and Peggy Mead, Linda and Paul Zittel, 2 wins.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 69.44%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 59.72%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 54.86%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 51.39%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 64%; Bobbi Huber and Bruce Brown, 49%; east-west, Jack Cukierman and Melvyn Mesnekoff, 69%; Edna and Ron Fill, 51%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 68%; Bobbi and Joe Huber, 51%; east-west, Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 56%; Karen Synor and Jeff Peters, 54%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022

5-20 Points – Daren Liu, 4.34; William Donaldson, 4.05; Michel Dupuis, 3.87; Molly Morris, 3.63; Karen Dearing, 3.24; Mary Luce, 3.15.

20-50 Points – Howard Epstein, 15.57; Maria Schory, 13.14; John Houghtaling, 11.08; Jo Ann Smith, 10.69; Peggy Mead, 9.40; Anne Slater, 9.20; Mary Ellen Cotter, 8.98; Gary Keenan, 8.88; Fred Schweiger, 6.88; Jose Justicia-Linde, 6.83.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 29.83; Jennifer Epstein, 18.92; Cynthia Tashjian, 11.99; Jim Greno, 10.89; Betsy Greno, 10.09; Candace Graser, 10.13; Carol Licata, 9.38; Fran Schmidt, 9.11; Amy Habib, 8.68.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 50.88; Joanne Nover, 38.94; Maria Amlani, 31.41; Judith McDermid, 28.90; Kusum Phadke, 27.70; Janet Desmon, 20.47; Joan Ciszak, 16.53; Barbara Scott, 10.76.

200-300 Points – Pat Haynes, 31.93; Audrey Ray, 29.49; Carol Roth, 24.69; Bob Ciszak, 22.51; Margaret Zhou, 13.96; Laura Houghtaling, 13.05; Laurie Foster, 9.49; (tie) Judy Zeckhauser, John Scott, 6.61; Rivona Ehrenreich, 6.04.

300-500 Points –Terry Hamovitch, 79.71; Bram Hamovitch, 78.33; Violet Makhija, 59.43; Larry Himelein, 55.32; Jasbeer Makhija, 54.76; Martha Townson, 52.02; Bonnie Clement, 45.08.

500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 154.61; Vic Bergsten, 104.86; Jim Lanzo, 88.55; Marilyn Wortzman, 76.17; Joyce Frayer, 49.34; Sushil Amlani, 42.38; Mary Ball, 35.23; Bill Rich, 32.78; Richard McGowan, 31.16; Paul Zittel, 29.34.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 76.17; Sandi England, 72.58; John Bava, 54.83; Kamil Bishara, 32.20; Howard Foster, 19.33; Paula Kotowski, 19.06; Rajat Basu, 17.39; Sue Neubecker, 16.33; John Marvin, 15.53; Joanne LaFay, 14.30.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 90.61; Gene Finton, 62.69; Pinky Regan, 46.01; (tie) Shakeel Ahmad, Manju Ceylony, 25.94; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 14.95; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 10.58; Walt Olszewski, 10.33.

2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 468.07; Ken Meier, 138.02; Allen Beroza, 93.65; Davis Heussler, 47.62; Fred Yellen, 34.88; Pat Rasmus, 22.75; Dale Anderson, 20.10.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 92.16; John Ziemer, 69.53; Judy Graf, 66.51; Judy Padgug, 46.53; Barbara Libby, 40.04; Donna Steffan, 29.89; Jim Gullo, 25.67; Stan Kozlowski, 11.24; Kathy Pollock, 10.60.

Over 5,000 Points – Jay Costello, 57.94; Saleh Fetouh, 53.91; Chris Urbanek, 49.90; Bud Seidenberg, 37.78; Jay Levy, 32.21; Sharon Benz, 28.42; Bert Hargeshimer, 16.22; John Sinclair, 15.18; Christy Kellogg, 13.89.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

