Duplicate Bridge: Nov. 26, 2022

The annual meeting and game for Western New York Unit 116 will be held next Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Meeting starts at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon and a stratified pairs game at 1 p.m. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination required. Cost is $15. Sign-up in advance recommended. Call Barbara Libby at 716-836-8303 or email bplibby1@verizon.net.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst holds a pair of face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. Free lesson at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays. In face-to-face play at the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to stop playing their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has moved more of its online game schedule to in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, will be played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. and a 299er game moving to in-person at 7 p.m., pre-registration required. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The Lockport Duplicate Club is no longer playing. Face-to-face games in the Dale Center had resumed earlier this year but were lightly attended.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Face-to-face at participating local clubs, no info about online status. Monday, Dec. 5, to Sunday, Dec. 11.

2023

Cleveland Rock ‘n Roll Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 4, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto 0-750 NLM Winter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto January Sectional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Sheraton Buffalo Bridge Center, Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22.

St. Catharines Sectional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Sheraton Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 67.22%; Ruth Nawotniak and Michel Dupuis, 66.67%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 63.89%; Cynthia Tashjian and Candace Graser, 54.44%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 52.22%; (tie) Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 50.56%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,300 game. North-south, Joanne Nover and Larry Himelein, 68.65%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 61.11%; Usha Khurana and John Marvin, 59.13%; Zaza Nohra and Richard McGowan, 50.40%; east-west, Margaret Zhou and Betty Metz, 50.40%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 50%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 48.81%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 60.12%; Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 58.93%; Jay Costello and Saleh Fetouh, 55.36%; Judy Graf and Jim Gullo, 54.76%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. Joanne Nover and David Schott, 59.72%; Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 54.63%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.31%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Joan and Bob Ciszak, 60%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 58%; (tie) Linda and Paul Zittel, Donna Starnes and Pepe Justicia-Linde, 47%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 67.59%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 62.04%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 59.26%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 55.56%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – (Tie) Edna and Ron Fill, Jill and Bruce Brown, 63%; Joan Stankiewicz and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 57%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Ed and Mike Rupp, 60%; Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 55%; Susan and Harvey Lichtblau, 53.8%.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing primarily online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.