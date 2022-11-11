Duplicate Bridge: Nov. 12, 2022

The Niagara Regional Tournament continues today, Saturday Nov. 12, in the Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., in St. Catharines, Ont., and continues through Sunday, Nov. 13. Games are at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Swiss teams on Sunday begin at 10 a.m. For more info, click this link.

• • •

Western New York Unit 116 will hold its annual meeting and game Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Meeting starts at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon and a stratified pairs game at 1 p.m. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination required. Cost is $15. Pre-registration by Nov. 25 suggested. To sign up, call Barbara Libby at 716-836-8303 or email bplibby1@verizon.net.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst holds a pair of face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. Free lesson at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

The Lockport Duplicate Club is no longer playing. Face-to-face games in the Dale Center had resumed earlier this year but were lightly attended.

• • •

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays. In face-to-face play at the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to stop playing their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has moved more of its online game schedule to in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, will be played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. and a 299er game moving to in-person at 7 p.m., pre-registration required. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

Niagara Regional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Today, Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13. For info, click this link.

District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Face-to-face at participating local clubs, no info about online status. Monday, Dec. 5, to Sunday, Dec. 11.

2023

Cleveland Rock ‘n Roll Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 4, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto 0-750 NLM Winter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto January Sectional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Sheraton Buffalo Bridge Center, Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22.

St. Catharines Sectional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Sheraton Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 62.04%; (tie) Bonnie Clement and David Schott, Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 57.41%; Ruth Nawotniak and Michel Dupuis, 54.63%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, (Tie) Jo Nasoff-Finton and Betty Metz, Jane Roberts and Laura Houghtaling, 55.63%; Rivona Ehrenreich and Judith Babat, 52.50%; east-west, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 66.25%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, 60.12%; Sandi England and David Turner, 59.52%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 52.98%; Martha Welte and Wilson McClaren, 50.60%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Sue Neubecker and Janet Frisch, 61.25%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 57.50%; Joyce Greenspan and Sharon Wilcox, 52.50%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Joanne LaFay and Joe Miranda, 60%; Barbara Booi and John Fiegl, 55%; Joe Rooney and Dave Larcom, 50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 62.78%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 57.22%; Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 56.67%; Madhav Deshmukh and Sushil Amlani, 53.89%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 51.67%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 50.56%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Cindy Darone and Rich Kayton, 57%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 52%; east-west, Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 59%; Judie Bailey and Joan Stankiewicz, 54%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 63%; Edna and Ron Fill, 61%; east-west, Ruth Nawotniak and Bill Rogers, 59%; Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 58%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Ed and Mike Rupp, 70.6%; Joanne Zavarella and Fritz Schweiger, 55.6%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to Oct. 31, 2022

0-5 Points – David Taylor, 1.36; Chris-Elaine Santilli, 1.18.

5-20 Points – Michel Dupuis, 5.48; William Donaldson, 4.96; Margot Banta, 4.87; Daren Liu, 4.34; Molly Morris, 3.63; Karen Dearing, 3.52; Devon Marlette, 3.35; Mary Luce, 3.15.

20-50 Points – Howard Epstein, 17.47; Maria Schory, 14.59; John Houghtaling, 13.13; Jo Ann Smith, 12.40; Anne Slater, 10.29; Gary Keenan, 10.15; Peggy Mead, 9.40; Mary Ellen Cotter, 9.33.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 32.65; Jennifer Epstein, 20.82; Cynthia Tashjian, 13.49; Jim Greno, 13 even; Betsy Greno, 12.20; Candace Graser, 11.63; Fran Schmidt, 10.81; Carol Licata, 9.55; Amy Habib, 9.45.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 53.30; Joanne Nover, 44.14; Maria Amlani, 34.73; Judith McDermid, 28.90; Kusum Phadke, 28.02; Janet Desmon, 20.70; Joan Ciszak, 16.53; Barbara Scott, 11.88.

200-300 Points – Pat Haynes, 37.33; Audrey Ray, 31.06; Carol Roth, 25.01; Bob Ciszak, 23.45; Margaret Zhou, 17.45; Laura Houghtaling, 15.10; Laurie Foster, 11.08; Judy Zeckhauser, 8.44.

300-500 Points –Terry Hamovitch, 86.56; Bram Hamovitch, 85.18; Violet Makhija, 63.10; Jasbeer Makhija, 57.88; Larry Himelein, 56.33; Martha Townson, 52.44; Bonnie Clement, 47.29; Linda Milch, 20.26; Jim McClure, 19.16; Agi Maisel, 14.30.

500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 162.39; Vic Bergsten, 110.92; Jim Lanzo, 91.17; Marilyn Wortzman, 82.52; Joyce Frayer, 55.85; Sushil Amlani, 45.33; Mary Ball, 40.14; Bill Rich, 35.18; Richard McGowan, 34.40; Paul Zittel, 31.74.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 82.52; Sandi England, 79.10; John Bava, 56.73; Kamil Bishara, 37.22; Howard Foster, 24.31; Paula Kotowski, 23.17; Sue Neubecker, 22.18; John Marvin, 18.24; Rajat Basu, 17.89; Joanne LaFay, 14.72.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 101.60; Gene Finton, 62.69; Pinky Regan, 48.74; (tie) Shakeel Ahmad, Manju Ceylony, 25.94; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 15.96; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 10.58; Walt Olszewski, 10.52.

2,500-3,500 Points – Martha Welte, 471.55; John Welte, 468.07; Ken Meier, 145.26; Allen Beroza, 97.04; Davis Heussler, 54 even; Fred Yellen, 45.10, Pat Rasmus, 24.82; Dale Anderson, 20.66.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 98.73; Judy Graf, 73.29; John Ziemer, 71.50; Judy Padgug, 48.56; Barbara Libby, 43.59; Donna Steffan, 29.89; Stan Kozlowski, 11.24; Kathy Pollock, 10.60.

Over 5,000 Points – Jay Costello, 59.77; Saleh Fetouh, 58.44; Chris Urbanek, 57.11; Bud Seidenberg, 45.91; Jay Levy, 34.40; Sharon Benz, 29.43; Elbert Hargesheimer, 16.22; John Sinclair, 15.18; Christy Kellogg, 13.89.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing primarily online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.