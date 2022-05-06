Duplicate Bridge: May 7, 2022

It’s Grass Roots Month for ACBL, with special games that provide support for districts to send players to Grand National Teams and North American Pairs tournaments. Games award extra points to winners and can be held at any time this month at face-to-face clubs. For virtual clubs, the Grass Roots games will be next Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo has regular in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

In person games are back at the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

Local clubs offering virtual club games on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

2022

CANCELED: Ithaca Sectional – Kendal at Ithaca, 2230 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca. Next Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 24, to Monday, May 30. For info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Spring Sectional – 0-750 Tournament. Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane. Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5. For info, click this link.

Toronto Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of April 25 to May 1

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 67.78%; Janet and David Desmon, 60%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 57.22%; Jim and Michael Hassett, 52.22%; Linda Milch and Paula Rosen, 51.11%; Phyllis Stasiowski and Cynthia Tashjian, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. Sriram Datla and Kusum Phadke, 68.71%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 58.84%; Agi Maisel and Pat Haynes, 56.12%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 53.06%; (tie) Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, Carol Roth and Rivona Ehrenreich, 52.04%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Ten-Pao Lee and Jay Levy, 67.36%; Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 65.97%; Sue Neubecker and Chris Urbanek, 54.86%; (tie) Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, Betty Metz and Barbara Landree, 47.22%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 75.60%; Joyce Greenspan and Sharon Wilcox, 63.39%; Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 52.98% Larry Himelein and David Schott, 47.32%; Bill Noltee and Terry Camp, 46.73%; east-west, (tie) Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, John Bava and Rajat Basu, 68.15%; Amita Arora and Kusum Phadke, 65.48%; David Taylor and Jim Greno, 54.17%; Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 50.89%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. (3-way tie) Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, Donna Steffan and Donna Pottle, Pat Rasmus and Cathy Majewski, 54.86%; Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 54.17% Chris Urbanek and Sharon Benz, 53.47%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pat and Dick Rasmus, 56.50%; Peggy Meade and Pepe Justicia-Linde, 55.20%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 54.50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 65%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 60.56%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 55.56%; Jan O’Mara and Bill Rich, 53.33%; Sushil Amlani and Walt Olszewski, 52.78%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 52.22%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Joshi Shrikant and Raj Puri, 60%; Fritz Schweiger and Joe Huber, 49%; east-west, Alicia Kolipinski and Shirley Cassety, 56%; Edna and Ron Fill, 49%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Ed and Mike Rupp, 58.4%; Bruce Brown and Ruth Nawotniak, 56.3%; east-west, Bill Westley and Gus Alfaro, 62.5%; Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 60.9%.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has reached a career total of 2,900 master points. Playing exclusively online these days doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

